EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Morning Market Minutes: Bitcoin and the Knicks; Fed's RRP; US NFP Next Week
2021-05-27 15:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Uptrend at Risk? Momentum is Struggling
2021-05-27 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
WTI Crude Oil Setting Up Possible Bull Breakout
2021-05-27 19:20:00
Crude Oil Prices Drop on APAC Viral Resurgence, Iranian Supply Worries
2021-05-27 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Morning Market Minutes: Bitcoin and the Knicks; Fed's RRP; US NFP Next Week
2021-05-27 15:30:00
Nasdaq Gains, Russell Outperforms as AMC & GME Go Parabolic
2021-05-26 22:15:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Reverses at Resistance as Rally Remains Intact
2021-05-27 20:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Gold, Gamestop (GME) & AMC – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-05-27 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Challenging Support
2021-05-27 08:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for Dollar, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-05-26 18:03:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since May 18, 2021 16:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.89.
2021-05-27 18:23:00
Morning Market Minutes: Bitcoin and the Knicks; Fed's RRP; US NFP Next Week
2021-05-27 15:30:00
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.20% France 40: 0.12% Germany 30: 0.07% US 500: 0.00% Wall Street: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/4Hf06DoRif
  • Crude oil setting up bullish breakout - #CL2! chart https://t.co/YBZwU4bsri
  • WTI Crude Oil Setting Up Possible Bull Breakout https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/james_stanley/2021/05/27/WTI-crude-oil-setting-up-possible-bull-breakout.html $Oil #oott https://t.co/C6UgYxJU4t
  • :USD/CAD is in consolidation just above confluence support. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops on another test of key support at 1.2048/61. Get your market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/ZNcvMejOj2 https://t.co/LIie1nFp1T
  • Fed's Kaplan: - We need to communicate our taper plans in advance - It will be beneficial and not be shocking to see the 10-year yield rise
  • Fed's Kaplan: - Fed MBS purchases having unintended side effects - Some restraint on asset purchases would be beneficial
  • Fed's Kaplan: - We can see strides towards the Fed's goals - It is time to start thinking about moderating asset purchases sooner rather than later
  • President Biden: Corporate tax rate should be raised to 28%
  • President Biden: Supply chain problems and transportation bottlenecks will be addressed. More announcements will be made in the coming weeks
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.02% Oil - US Crude: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Gl79h7igxP
WTI Crude Oil Setting Up Possible Bull Breakout

WTI Crude Oil Setting Up Possible Bull Breakout

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

WTI Crude Oil Talking Points:

  • Oil prices are testing a key zone of long-term resistance.
  • Oil bulls have been badgering this spot on the chart for almost three full months now. Can they finally break through?
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.
Crude oil prices continue to show breakout potential as price action is testing a huge zone of resistance on the chart. This same zone of resistance has caught the highs for 2019, 2020 and of course, 2021; at least so far. The most recent iteration, however, has some appeal as the initial reversal off of this zone soon found support on a trendline projection.

Bulls reacted and quickly pushed price action right back into this zone between two Fibonacci values of 64.31 and 67.19. And while they’ve been yet unable to break through, the continued persistence that they’ve shown highlights that this fight isn’t yet over, and that topside breakout may soon be on the horizon.

To learn more about Fibonacci, check out DailyFX Education

WTI Crude Oil (CL2) Weekly Price Chart

wti crude oil price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; CL2 on Tradingview

I’m going to look at a longer-term chart next because that’s what I think makes this breakout potential a bit more compelling.

From the monthly chart, we can see that trendline that came into play recently as support. This trendline can be found by connecting 2008 and 2014 swing highs, with the 2018 high coming in as a third point of touch to confirm the trendline.

More recently, this trendline started to come into play in February before bulls were able to elicit a breakout on their way to the confluent zone that’s currently in-play. But – this highlights the potential for a longer-term trend as that trendline that was in-play for more than a decade has now been taken-out.

WTI Crude Oil (CL2) Monthly Price Chart

wti crude oil monthly price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; CL2 on Tradingview

WTI Crude Oil: Plotting the Break

At this point there’s been considerable posturing inside of the 67.00 handle. A bit higher, at 67.19, is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2001-2008 major move. And a little higher than that, we have the recent swing-high at 67.79 which currently constitutes the three-year-high in oil prices.

This can be a troubling area prone to false breakouts or possible reversals. Attempting to avoid such can lead to a couple of different options: Either give the breakout entry a bit of room on the upside in the effort of avoiding getting wicked-in to a setup or, alternatively, plotting for a pullback, similar to what showed last week when bulls were unable to break through. This can highlight short-term support potential at the bottom of that resistance zone, around 64.31 or, perhaps a bit deeper, around last week’s low, taken from around 61.36.

WTI Crude Oil (CL2) Daily Price Chart

wti crude oil daily price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; CL2 on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

