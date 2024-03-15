Gold Breakout Nears as Bullish Pennant Pattern Forms

The recent gold run-up has stalled over the past few days with little fundamental news or activity to help guide the precious metal. US rate cuts are coming, probably in June, while the geopolitical backdrop remains uneasy. To make a move from the current levels, there needs to be a fundamental or technical driver to help break the current inertia.

Looking at the daily gold chart, a bullish technical pattern is nearly fully formed so a breakout is due soon. A Bullish Pennant pattern is a short-term consolidation pattern that is formed by support and resistance merging. As these two lines close, a breakout occurs. If this pattern plays out, the price of gold could move considerably higher.

Gold Daily Price Chart Showing a Bullish Pennant Set-Up

