Real Time News
  • UK PM Spokesperson says government would pull election bill if amendment passes allowing EU nationals to vote $GBP $EUR
  • The good news for the S&P 500 and #Nasdaq 100 is that they both broke out to new record highs, the not-so-good news is that new highs haven’t held for all that long after being notched. Get your market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/yMWqq0UwqY https://t.co/Sc4JPG8NUz
  • $DXY pushes to session lows as $AUD and $CHF gain https://t.co/emg7zSeyBb
  • New York Fed Trading desk: - Buys $7.501b of bills for reserve - offer received for bills totaling $24.105b $DXY #USD
  • #Gold prices remain in a bull flag formation that’s been brewing since September, and this has continued through the Q4 reversal in the US Dollar. Get your $gld technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/P0ZiKVovV5 https://t.co/epI3xLZucY
  • RT @Peston: Corbyn confirms that he wants 3.4m EU nationals living in the UK to be able to vote in this election. Johnson won't accept this…
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.40% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.21% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.10% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/fKSGBZz80h
  • RT @C_Barraud: 🇺🇸 *MNUCHIN SAYS HE’S OPEN TO LOOSER BANK RULES TO EASE REPO STRESS - BBG
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.17% US 500: 0.16% France 40: -0.02% Germany 30: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/itUz6K15Im
  • Secretary Mnuchin says he is open to loosening banking rules to ease stress on repo market $DXY
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Plummets into Support- Loonie Stall?

2019-10-29 15:30:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

The Canadian Dollar offensive against US Dollar stalled this week with the a three-week breakdown in USD/CAD taking price into the first major support hurdle. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the USD/CAD weekly chart. Review this week's Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this oil price setup and more.

New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Free Beginners Guide

Canadian Dollar Chart – USD/CAD Daily

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD Weekly - Loonie Price Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Canadian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook we noted that, “USD/CAD is in a range just below critical resistance- the immediate focus is on a break of 1.3155-1.3370 for guidance. From a trading standpoint, the recent decline keeps the risk weighted to the downside targeting the lower bounds of the range.” Two-weeks later, and USD/CAD has plummeted more than 2.2% off the monthly highs with the decline breaking below the multi-week consolidation pattern we’ve been tracking.

The sell-off takes price into a key lateral level of support here at 1.3052/58- a region defined by the yearly low-week close and the 38.2% retracement of the 2017 advance – look for a reaction here. The immediate downside bias may be vulnerable near-term IF this holds.

Weekly resistance stands at the monthly high-week reversal close at 1.3192 with a break lower form here exposing subsequent support objectives at 1.2972 and the lower parallel at 1.2863/85 – an area of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line: The USD/CAD breakdown is testing the first major support target at 1.3052/58 and a break / close below is needed to mark resumption of broader downtrend. From a trading standpoint, a good spot to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops. We’ll favor fading strength while below 1.32, ultimately targeting break of this key support zone. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term USD/CAD technical trading levels.

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment - USD/CAD Price Chart - Loonie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long USD/CAD - the ratio stands at +2.57 (71.99% of traders are long) – bearish reading
  • Long positions are 8.47% higher than yesterday and 37.88% higher from last week
  • Short positions are7.72% higher than yesterday and 19.83% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias from sentiment standpoint.

See how shifts in Loonie retail positioning are impacting trend- Learn more about sentiment!

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

Learn how to Trade with Confidence in our Free Trading Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

