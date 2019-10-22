Aussie Price Outlook: Australian Dollar Surges into Trend Resistance

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-10-22 12:38:00
Market Sentiment Broadly Positive | Webinar
2019-10-22 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Tests 1.30– Cable Break or Bend
2019-10-22 16:08:00
GBP/USD Drops as Government Threatens Election, Canadian Dollar Unfazed by Election - US Market Open
2019-10-22 13:35:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Dovish Fed Bets Firm, Liquidity Up
2019-10-21 20:50:00
GBP/USD Shorts Unchanged Despite Rally, Japanese Yen Flips to Short - COT Report
2019-10-21 08:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Maintain Bull Flag Continuation Pattern - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2019-10-22 14:30:00
Gold Prices Creep Down, US-China Trade Hopes Buoy Risk Appetite
2019-10-22 06:07:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Jump on OPEC Supply Cut Hopes This December
2019-10-22 15:40:00
Gold Prices Creep Down, US-China Trade Hopes Buoy Risk Appetite
2019-10-22 06:07:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-10-22 20:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-22 18:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.03% Wall Street: -0.03% Germany 30: -0.50% France 40: -0.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/eeZulKcCsv
  • I do think it's a net positive that Parliament passed Boris Johnson's #Brexit deal brokered with the EU despite timetable rejection. Now that there seems to be majority support for a Withdrawal Agreement, why would the EU27 refuse another delay and force a no-deal departure? $GBP
  • #Aussie Price Outlook: Australian #Dollar Surges into Trend Resistance - $AUDUSD - https://t.co/LZta0XRvGM https://t.co/1xZ6LJB8hn
  • #Cryptocurrency update: $BTCUSD 8,217.90 (+0.05%) $ETHUSD 173.08 (-0.72%) $BCHUSD 228.87 (-1.06%) $XRPUSD 0.2951 (+1.79%) $LTCUSD 54.340 (-0.31%)
  • $USDCAD: A prior support zone that runs from 1.3132-1.3150 remains of interest for such a thesis. Get your USD/CAD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/NrGW6el7aQ https://t.co/dQzuD51FH9
  • RT @HouseofCommons: The Speaker, John Bercow, has said that the technical term used for the current status of the European Union (Withdrawa…
  • Pound Sterling trading near session lows after British MPs rejection of PM Boris Johnson's #Brexit deal timetable $GBPUSD 1.2878 (-0.62%) $EURGBP 0.8639 (+0.42%) $GBPJPY 139.70 (-0.76%) https://t.co/7Rro8exPSO
  • RT @britainelects: Westminster voting intention: CON: 37% (+6) LAB: 24% (-4) LDEM: 19% (+2) BREX: 11% (-2) via @DeltapollUK, 18 - 21 Oct…
  • House of Commons Speaker Bercow: Brexit legislation is "in limbo"
  • RT @BrunoBrussels: So heading for 3 month extension until Feb 2020 It can end early if deal ratified with possible new Brexits of Nov 15, D…
Aussie Price Outlook: Australian Dollar Surges into Trend Resistance

Aussie Price Outlook: Australian Dollar Surges into Trend Resistance

2019-10-22 19:00:00
Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist
Share:

The Australian Dollar has rallied more than 3% against the US Dollar off the monthly lows with the a three-week advance now targeting confluence resistance at the upper bounds of a multi-month range in price. It’s make-or-break here for the bulls. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the AUD/USD charts this week. Review this week's Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this oil price setup and more.

New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Free Beginners Guide

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Daily

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD Daily - Aussie Trade Outlook - Australian Dollar vs US Dollar Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Australian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook we noted that, “Aussie will need to stabilize into the start of October trade IF the September advance is to remain viable. From a trading standpoint, be on the lookout for an exhaustion low early next month with a breach above the June 2018 trendline needed to suggest a more significant low was registered in Q2.” AUD/USD rebounded off the August lows into the October open with the rebound now targeting resistance at the 2018 trendline / September highs at 6895.

This level is backed closely by the 61.8% retracement of the July decline at 6927- we’ll require a breach / close above this threshold to validate a larger reversal in price with such a scenario targeting key resistance at the yearly open / 61.8% retracement of the yearly range at 7042/59. Look for exhaustion / support ahead of 6800 on pullbacks with bullish invalidation set to the low-week close at 6768.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line: Aussie has been in a price range since the August lows with the recent recovery now eyeing confluence resistance at the upper bounds. From a trading standpoint, a good place to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops – be on the lookout for possible exhaustion here but we’ll broadly favor fading weakness while above 6768 targeting a topside breach of this multi-month channel resistance. I’ll publish an updated Australian Dollar Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term AUD/USD technical trading levels.

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment – AUD/USD Price Chart

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment - AUD/USD Price Chart - Aussie Technical Outlook
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long AUD/USD - the ratio stands at -1.01 (49.92% of traders are long) – neutral reading
  • Long positions are 0.20% lower than yesterday and 22.97% lower from last week
  • Short positions are14.56% higher than yesterday and 91.75% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

See how shifts in Crude Oil retail positioning are impacting trend- Learn more about sentiment!

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

Learn how to Trade with Confidence in our Free Trading Guide

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Tests 1.30– Cable Break or Bend
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Tests 1.30– Cable Break or Bend
2019-10-22 16:08:00
Yen May Fall as Australian Dollar Gains, AUD/JPY Breakout Prolongs
Yen May Fall as Australian Dollar Gains, AUD/JPY Breakout Prolongs
2019-10-21 23:00:00
British Pound Prices May Gap Lower After Brexit Deal Vote Delayed
British Pound Prices May Gap Lower After Brexit Deal Vote Delayed
2019-10-20 20:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Markets Weigh Weekend Headline Risk
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Markets Weigh Weekend Headline Risk
2019-10-18 04:49:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.