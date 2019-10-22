Aussie Price Outlook: Australian Dollar Surges into Trend Resistance

Australian Dollar surges into confluence downtrend resistance- rally at risk near-term sub-6900

The Australian Dollar has rallied more than 3% against the US Dollar off the monthly lows with the a three-week advance now targeting confluence resistance at the upper bounds of a multi-month range in price. It’s make-or-break here for the bulls. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the AUD/USD charts this week. Review this week's Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this oil price setup and more.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Daily

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Australian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook we noted that, “Aussie will need to stabilize into the start of October trade IF the September advance is to remain viable. From a trading standpoint, be on the lookout for an exhaustion low early next month with a breach above the June 2018 trendline needed to suggest a more significant low was registered in Q2.” AUD/USD rebounded off the August lows into the October open with the rebound now targeting resistance at the 2018 trendline / September highs at 6895.

This level is backed closely by the 61.8% retracement of the July decline at 6927- we’ll require a breach / close above this threshold to validate a larger reversal in price with such a scenario targeting key resistance at the yearly open / 61.8% retracement of the yearly range at 7042/59. Look for exhaustion / support ahead of 6800 on pullbacks with bullish invalidation set to the low-week close at 6768.

Bottom line: Aussie has been in a price range since the August lows with the recent recovery now eyeing confluence resistance at the upper bounds. From a trading standpoint, a good place to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops – be on the lookout for possible exhaustion here but we’ll broadly favor fading weakness while above 6768 targeting a topside breach of this multi-month channel resistance. I’ll publish an updated Australian Dollar Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term AUD/USD technical trading levels.

A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long AUD/USD - the ratio stands at -1.01 (49.92% of traders are long) – neutral reading

Long positions are 0.20% lower than yesterday and 22.97% lower from last week

Short positions are 14.56% higher than yesterday and 91.75% higher from last week

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

