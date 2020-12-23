How to Learn Technical Analysis with DailyFX

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Rebound Attempt in Focus
2020-12-22 23:00:00
Euro Forecast: Breakouts Constrained, Further Gains May Have to Wait for EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates
2020-12-22 20:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 09, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,590.60.
2020-12-23 03:23:00
Crude Oil Rally May Lose Steam on Virus Threat, Softer Physical Demand
2020-12-22 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: The Trend Remains Your Friend
2020-12-22 13:30:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2020-12-22 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Edge Higher After Trump Rejects the US Stimulus Package
2020-12-23 07:00:00
Bitcoin, S&P 500, Gold Outlook: How Can Short Bets Drive Prices into 2021?
2020-12-23 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Latest: GBP/USD Jumps on Talk of a Brexit Deal Emerging
2020-12-23 14:20:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Update Gives Boost to Sterling
2020-12-23 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Breaks November-December Downtrend - What's Next for DXY Index?
2020-12-22 17:05:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY Price Action Set-Up
2020-12-22 12:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

GBP Soars as No 10 source says Brexit Deal is Done - Sky News

Real Time News
  • Hey traders! Get your Wednesday market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/8P9Gkcyyjx
  • WTI and Brent Crude are both trending upward today, reaching their highest levels since the beginning of the week $WTI $BRENT $OIL https://t.co/41SOu1yTzZ
  • The DAX was walloped on Monday along with other global stock markets, but is working on clawing back those losses and then some. Get your #DAX market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/PbAxFi7MnL https://t.co/NtDcuI1IKt
  • The Sterling is up across the board with this fresh Brexit deal anticipation with a number of the crosses looking staged for bigger moves. Follow through is dependent on liquidity however. My preferred cross is $GBPJPY which is one of my top 2021 setups https://www.dailyfx.com/free-trading-guides#tradingForecasts https://t.co/ARmFvkmKgd
  • Outline of a Brexit trade deal is reported to have been reached, according to an official $GBP
  • GBP/CAD trading around highest levels since late November/early December on Brexit optimism $GBP $CAD https://t.co/VajxyZAICF
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 1.20% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.77% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.71% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.27% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.10% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/sRTBWmgRuu
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.96% France 40: 0.76% Wall Street: 0.57% US 500: 0.37% FTSE 100: 0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/z7gjlQA5QH
  • EUR/USD pushed above 1.2200 this morning as the Euro piggybacks on building Brexit deal optimism $EUR $USD https://t.co/8iR8m0j4c9
  • 🇺🇸 EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change (18/DEC) Actual: -0.026M Previous: 0.198M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-23
How to Learn Technical Analysis with DailyFX

How to Learn Technical Analysis with DailyFX

2020-12-23 16:00:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

Learn Technical analysis: Main Talking Points

  • Technical analysis is a popular field of study for FX and commodities traders as it can help to make trading decisions with an eye on risk management.
  • At DailyFX, our analysts and strategists share several different technical analysis methodologies and practices in their reviews of the markets, which can inform trading strategies and help to shape key decisions.
  • DailyFX technical analysis also includes a plethora of research and education on this topic, and this article goes over some of the more popular resources available to traders, each of which are no cost and available to all.

Technical Analysis at DailyFX

Trading may seem simple at surface level because almost every human being has the same ability to open and close a trade. And given that the future is truly uncertain, it can seem as though a new trader has the same chance of winning on any given trade as even the most grizzled of market veterans. But with time and enough examples, it often becomes clear that there is more to trading than just picking the right market and ‘guessing’ correctly a certain number of times.

There’s strategy, and technique, and a plethora of ways to go about ‘trying to see around the next corner’ in order to attain desirable results. Like most other endeavors in life, this usually takes time and experience for an individual to learn how to best do this for themselves.

One of the keys often incorporated along the way is technical analysis, or the premise of using the chart and past price movements to help make trading decisions. Technical analysis is simply an examination of the past, and this is often carried out with a chart to try to identify patterns or scenarios that could give the trader ideas as to how to best move forward in a given market.

Getting Started with Technical Analysis: Learning the Basics

1. Swat up on the basics with our Technical Analysis for Beginner’s guide

Building a solid foundation of the core elements of technical analysis is key for any trader looking to progress and succeed in trading. How can technical analysis improve your trades across the financial markets, and what are the key tools, concepts, charts and indicators required to master your technique? Learn more in our guide to the basics of technical analysis.

2. Get a comprehensive introduction to the application of technical analysis with DailyFX Trading Education

At DailyFX our trading education section includes a dedicated module compiled over a range of articles covering the main areas of technical analysis. Here you can explore key concepts such as chart reading, using technical indicators, and how time frame analysis and sentiment analysis to assist with buy/sell decisions. to assist with buy/sell decisions.

3. Get to grips with Price Action: A popular field of technical analysis

A field within technical analysis that is quite popular on DailyFX is price action, which is the study of price movements without the assistance of indicators. The articles listed below can help improve your understanding and boost your confidence in this field:

Uncover the foundational concepts of price action trading

Observing the principals of using price charts to reveal trade opportunities

Price action can expose certain ‘swings’ during market trends

Implementing the fundamental price action techniques of support and resistance can lead to identifying breakout trades

Delve deeper into price action analysis with pin bars and candlesticks

Learn how to use price action to effectively employ sound risk management parameters

Keep emotions in check by using trailing stops to erase ‘what if’ scenarios

4. Sign up to our weekly webinar series on scalping

DailyFX Technical Strategist, Michael Boutros has put considerable work into his scalping webinar series in which he hosts weekly sessions. In this session, Michael Boutros of the DailyFX team will talk analyze markets with a shorter-term focus.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jan 04
( 13:01 GMT )
Uncover insights into scalping with Michael Boutros
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

5. Tune into our podcasts on top technical analysis tips and strategies

At DailyFX we enjoy hosting podcasts with a range of market technicians and experts in the field of technical analysis. For an introduction to more advanced technical analysis, check out the following podcasts where our DailyFX analysts offer tips on technical analysis beyond chart reading and into the realm of deep-dive analysis:

6. Join Paul Robinson’s ‘Becoming a Better Trader’ Webinar Series

DailyFX Currency Strategist, Paul Robinson conducts free webinars entitled ‘Becoming a Better Trader’ in which technical analysis plays a key role in his approach. To get in on the live sessions, sign up to his Becoming a Better Trader webinar series now, or check out the following articles which cover some of his core principles in depth:

Discover the benefits of a sound trading plan

See the potential in high probability chart patterns like the ‘head and shoulder’

Consistency in trading applies to many different components which are key to achieving regularity

The top-down approach to trading can guide traders to more improved trade opportunities

Keep in mind the complexity around proper risk management for optimal results

How Technical Analysis Can Help Traders

Technical analysis is highly valuable for identifying trading opportunities, but it’s important to remember this trading approach is not a prediction tool. Given that technical analysis is an analytical field and merely examines what’s already happened, it would be nonsensical to argue that the past perfectly predicts the future. New things happen and changes are expected; and while history often rhymes, it rarely repeats with perfection - and this is where technical analysis can help.

One of the reasons that technical analysis garners its popularity is because of its ability to help with risk management, which is a key stumbling block that separates many new traders from their experienced counterparts.

This was the primary premise in the DailyFX Traits of Successful Traders series, in which it was identified that many retail traders will often have winning percentages of greater than 50%. But these same traders lose so much more when they’re wrong than they win when they’re right that, at the end of the day, they end up staring at a red net loss.

Technical Analysis Assistance with Risk Management

There’s no doubt about it: technical analysis can help with risk management. For example, if a trader has a bullish bias on a market, they can wait for support to show, at which point stops can be set below the support level. If that bullish bias plays out, and prices run-higher, the trader can then scale-out of the position at a more favorable price. But if, on the other hand, that bullish bias does not play out, the trader can be taken-out of the move with the goal of loss mitigation as that idea ‘didn’t work.’

Rather than trying to constantly outguess the markets, in which prices are often set by banks and followed by some very sharp professionals that have made careers of making markets, the retail trader will often make more efficient strides towards desirable results by focusing on risk-reward ratios. Or, to put it otherwise, risking a Dollar to try to make two. That way, even if the trader only ‘guess right’ 40% of the time, the possibility of a net profit can remain. It is always important to remember that where there is the possibility of profit, there is also a risk of loss.

Stay up to date with DailyFX technical analysis reports and forecasts

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

How to Manage the Emotions of Trading
How to Manage the Emotions of Trading
2020-12-23 12:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Stimulus Delay, New Virus Strain, Brexit Threaten SGD and THB
US Dollar Forecast: Stimulus Delay, New Virus Strain, Brexit Threaten SGD and THB
2020-12-23 06:00:00
Top 10 Candlestick Patterns To Trade the Markets
Top 10 Candlestick Patterns To Trade the Markets
2020-12-22 21:30:00
Top 10 Candlestick Patterns To Trade the Markets
Top 10 Candlestick Patterns To Trade the Markets
2020-12-22 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR