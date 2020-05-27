We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/MXN & USD/CAD Near-term Technical Trade Setups
2020-05-27 18:50:00
EUR/USD Price Rejected at Resistance, Now Eyes the Support - EUR vs USD Outlook
2020-05-27 09:31:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Struggle Despite Market Cheer, Gold Aims Lower
2020-05-27 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Be Plotting a Return to $40/Barrel WTI
2020-05-25 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Rallies as Nasdaq 100 Drops - Swapping Trends or Topping Out?
2020-05-27 18:42:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Rally Pressing into Zone of Resistance
2020-05-27 12:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Correction Approaching Support
2020-05-27 15:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: May Low on the Radar Amid Negative RSI Slope
2020-05-27 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Price Breakout Imminent
2020-05-27 08:00:00
US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD & EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report
2020-05-26 10:20:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EU to Unveil Covid-19 Recovery Fund Plan, Swiss Franc Sinking
2020-05-27 06:30:00
Yen Sank Despite US-China Hong Kong Tensions, USD/JPY May Fall
2020-05-26 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • That was an impressive recovery from the #SP500 during the #WallStreet session. What's interesting to see is the pro-risk #AUD and #NZD being unable to capitalize nearly as much versus stocks. Could momentum be fading? #USD $AUDUSD $NZDUSD https://t.co/YBg6wzgG2i
  • The U.S. House passes the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act $FXI $USDCNH
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.25% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.20% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.16% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.27% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.43% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.60% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/WUkvzm2KzY
  • Silver has been beaten handily by gold in the rush to haven assets inspired by the contagion. However, the gold/silver ratio was rising steadily before this crisis and will probably continue to do so. Get your #silver market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/00DiZn6XZS https://t.co/ygkaj7nHr6
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.83% Gold: 0.06% Oil - US Crude: -2.72% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/fmPVQRIybZ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.90%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 73.90%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dvBsnLVAGy
  • 👏👏👏 https://t.co/Yikta9i2QK
  • #Gold prices are in correction off the monthly / yearly high with the pullback now approaching initial levels of up-trend support. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/9gCzcf1MwK https://t.co/IbIiloSSuG
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.60% Germany 30: 0.59% FTSE 100: 0.52% Wall Street: 0.03% US 500: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/APGSoSp9Ig
  • Fed's Bostic says pandemic relief will have to be means-tested and ongoing - BBG
EUR/USD, USD/MXN & USD/CAD Near-term Technical Trade Setups

EUR/USD, USD/MXN & USD/CAD Near-term Technical Trade Setups

2020-05-27 18:50:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Near-term Technical Outlook: Trade Setups on EUR/USD, USD/MXN & USD/CAD

  • Technical daily charts on setup we’ve been tracking in EUR/USD, USD/MXN & USD/CAD
  • Euro testing monthly range highs on building divergence
  • Peso seven-day rally halted as USD/MXN sell-off rebounds off initial support
  • USD/CAD break below May opening-range keeps focus lower while below 1.3945

An update on trade setups we've been tracking inEuro, Peso & Loonie. These are the targets and invalidation levels that matter next week.Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of thesetrade setups and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jun 01
( 12:06 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Euro Price Chart - EUR/USD Daily

Euro Price Chart - EUR/USD Daily - Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on Tradingview

In my most recent EUR/USD Technical Price Outlook we noted that we were, “on the lookout for downside exhaustion while above the May low-day close 1.0831 IF price is indeed heading higher. A breach / close above 1.1187 is needed to shift the broader focus back to the topside heading deeper into June.” Euro is attempting to breach resistance today at the 61.8% retracement of the late-March decline at 1.0987 with the objective May opening-range highs just higher at 1.1019. Note the threat of mounting price divergence in the momentum profile- we’re looking for a reaction up here.

A topside breach keeps the focus on confluence Fibonacci resistance at 1.1058/59 backed by the 2019 trendline, currently just shy of 1.11. Key support steady at the monthly low-day reversal close at 1.0832 – look for downside exhaustion ahead of this level on pullbacks IF price is indeed heading higher on this stretch. A close below 1.0777 would be needed to mark resumption of the broader short-bias.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download Our Latest Quarterly Euro Price Forecasts!
Get My Guide

Mexican Peso Price Chart – USD/MXN Daily

Mexican Peso Price Chart - USD/MXN Daily - Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/MXN on Tradingview

In my last Mexican Peso Technical Outlook we noted that,From a trading standpoint, look to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops on a test of Fibonacci support with a break / close below 23.9074 needed to keep the focus lower in the dollar.” A break below the May opening-range low on the 20th fueled a decline of more than 6.5% with USD/MXN responding to confluence support yesterday at the 50% retracement of the yearly range / 25% parallel around ~22.1504.

Initial resistance now at the 100% extension / median-line at 22.7811- look for failure ahead of this threshold IF price is heading lower on this stretch. Broader bearish invalidation now lowered to 23.5491. A break lower from here would expose a larger decline towards a more critical support confluence at the lower parallel / 61.8% extension / 61.8% retracement at 21.2317/2942.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD Daily

Canadian Dollar Price Chart - USD/CAD Daily - Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on Tradingview

In my latest Canadian Dollar Price Outlook we noted that USD/CAD was, “contracting within the April price range and the broader focus is on a breakout of the 1.3945–1.4176 range for guidance. From a trading standpoint, look for topside exhaustion ahead of the late-March trendline IF price is indeed heading lower with a break below the objective May opening-range needed to fuel the next leg lower in price.” Loonie broke the range-lows yesterday with the decline now challenging the 61.8% extension of the March decline at 1.3763 – watch the close here.

The focus remains weighted to the downside while below the April low-day close / May open at 1.3945 with subsequent support objectives eyed at the January trendline (currently near ~1.37) backed by the 2017 high-day close at 1.3647 and the Fibonacci confluence at 1.3602/10- both levels of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term USD/CAD technical trading levels.

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment – USD/CAD Price Chart

Canadian Dollar Trader Sentiment - USD/CAD Price Chart
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short USD/CAD - the ratio stands at -1.13 (47.01% of traders are long) – neutral reading
  • Long positions are 8.89% higher than yesterday and 14.04% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 36.48% higher than yesterday and 44.08% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
USD/CAD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 17% -9% 5%
Weekly -13% 6% -6%
Learn how shifts in USD/CAD retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

-Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michaelon Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Near-term Trade Setups in EUR/USD, GBP/USD & USD/CAD
Near-term Trade Setups in EUR/USD, GBP/USD & USD/CAD
2020-01-30 18:56:00
Near-term Trade Setups in USD/CAD, EUR/USD & AUD/USD
Near-term Trade Setups in USD/CAD, EUR/USD & AUD/USD
2020-01-17 17:52:00
Near-term Trade Setups in USD/CAD, EUR/USD & USD/JPY
Near-term Trade Setups in USD/CAD, EUR/USD & USD/JPY
2019-12-12 20:36:00
Near-term Trade Setups in USD/CAD, EUR/USD & AUD/USD
Near-term Trade Setups in USD/CAD, EUR/USD & AUD/USD
2019-11-26 18:17:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
USD/MXN
US Tech 100
USD/CNH
CAD/CHF
News & Analysis at your fingertips.