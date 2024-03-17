 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq Slips, Gold Steadies, Central Banks on Tap
2024-03-17 18:00:01
EUR/USD Levels Off at Support Ahead of Key Fed Decision – Outlook & Analysis
2024-03-15 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
IEA Revises Oil Demand Outlook, Tweaks Supply Estimates – Oil Rises
2024-03-14 18:00:42
Crude Oil Prices Pop Up On Bullish OPEC Demand Calls
2024-03-13 13:00:13
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​FTSE 100 Drops Back from Eight-Month High, while Dow and Nasdaq 100 Hold Steady
2024-03-15 11:00:48
FTSE 100 at Three Month Highs, Dow and Nasdaq 100 Move Higher Despite Hotter US Inflation
2024-03-13 11:00:45
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq Slips, Gold Steadies, Central Banks on Tap
2024-03-17 18:00:01
Gold Price Forecast: Fed in Spotlight – Bullish Explosion or Crash Ahead?
2024-03-16 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq Slips, Gold Steadies, Central Banks on Tap
2024-03-17 18:00:01
US Dollar Closes in on Resistance, GBP/USD Testing Support, Interest Rate Decisions Near
2024-03-15 13:00:14
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq Slips, Gold Steadies, Central Banks on Tap
2024-03-17 18:00:01
Japanese Wages Rise to 30-Year High, Fueling BoJ Rate Speculation
2024-03-15 09:15:44
More View More
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq Slips, Gold Steadies, Central Banks on Tap

Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq Slips, Gold Steadies, Central Banks on Tap

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq Slips, Gold Steadies, Central Banks on Tap

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

The economic data and central bank calendars are packed full next week with a range of potentially market-moving releases. Five central banks will announce their latest monetary policy decisions, with the Bank of Japan the most interesting. Markets currently see a 40% chance that the BoJ will hike rates by 10 basis points as the latest Japanese wage negotiations show large hikes to workers’ pay across various industries.

Japanese Wages Rise to a 30-Year High, Fuelling BoJ Rate Speculation

Along with the central bank announcements, there are important data releases throughout the week with UK inflation, German Manufacturing PMIs, and Euro Area sentiment PMIs the standouts.

image1.pngimage2.png

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

The US dollar rallied Thursday after the latest US PPI data showed wholesale price inflation increasing. As it stands, it is unlikely that this release will overly worry the Federal Reserve but it serves as a reminder that price pressures remain sticky in the US.

US Dollar Soars on Inflation Risks as Fed Looms; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY

Markets Overview – Gold, Nasdaq, Nvidia, MicroStrategy

Gold has been under pressure this week due to the US dollars rebound, although the precious metal remains near a multi-decade high. Technical analysts will be closely watching a Bullish Pennant formation that is nearly complete. The next few days will see if this pattern plays out.

Gold Daily Price Chart

image3.png

Learn how to trade gold with our complimentary guide:

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

The Nasdaq ended the week lower and is starting to fall out of a multi-month ascending trend. The tech bellwether is also showing signs of topping out and unless Fed Chair Powell turns dovish at the FOMC meeting on Wednesday, the Nasdaq may continue to struggle.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Price Chart

image4.png

One of the largest companies in the Nasdaq, Nvidia, is also struggling. The chip giant balked at just under the $1,000 level on March 8th and despite a couple of short-term rallies, Nvidia ended lower on the week.

Nvidia (NVDA) Daily Price Chart

image5.png

MicroStrategy has been rallying hard in recent weeks, on the back of heavy ETF demand for Bitcoin. MicroStrategy holds in excess of 200,000 Bitcoin on its books and continues to buy BTC on a regular basis. MSTR posted a fresh high again on Friday, despite Bitcoin selling off with talk that a short-squeeze may be happening after traders piled in on the short MSTR/long BTC arbitrage. These positions are underwater and traders’ losses are mounting up.

MicroStrategy (MSTR) Daily Price Chart

image6.png

All Charts using TradingView

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Technical and Fundamental Forecasts – w/c March 18th

British Pound Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Could Struggle as Rate Setters Convene

This week will bring policy decisions from central banks on both sides of GBP/USD.

Euro (EUR/USD) Forecast – Fed and BoE Will Drive EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Price Setups

Euro traders will be looking at the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England this week to help gauge EUR/USD and EUR/GBP future price levels.

Gold Price Forecast: Fed in Spotlight – Bullish Explosion or Crash Ahead?

The Federal Reserve's decision and monetary policy guidance in the coming week will be the focus of financial markets. A hawkish outcome could be positive for the U.S. dollar and yields, but bearish for gold prices.

US Dollar Forecast: FOMC in View – Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY

The FOMC will deliver updates on monetary policy and reveal the latest ‘dot plot’ which will confirm whether Fed officials maintain their prior stance of three cuts in 2024

All Articles Written by DailyFX Analysts and Strategists

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Markets Week Ahead: Gold Soars, Rate Cuts Near, Nasdaq and Nvidia Wobble
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Soars, Rate Cuts Near, Nasdaq and Nvidia Wobble
2024-03-10 18:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Indices, Gold Recover Losses After US Inflation Fears
Markets Week Ahead: US Indices, Gold Recover Losses After US Inflation Fears
2024-02-18 18:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Dow Hit Fresh Highs, Gold Fades, US Dollar Rallies
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Dow Hit Fresh Highs, Gold Fades, US Dollar Rallies
2024-02-04 18:00:53
Markets Week Ahead: Fed and BoE Decisions, US Jobs Data, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon Report
Markets Week Ahead: Fed and BoE Decisions, US Jobs Data, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon Report
2024-01-28 18:00:26
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024
Silver
Bullish
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024
EUR/GBP
Bullish
Clock icon 2d
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024