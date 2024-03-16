Euro (EUR/USD) Forecast – Fed and BoE will Drive EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Price Setups

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 15h
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Levels Off at Support Ahead of Key Fed Decision – Outlook & Analysis
2024-03-15 16:00:00
US Dollar Soars on Inflation Risks as Fed Looms; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Setups
2024-03-15 00:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 15h
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
IEA Revises Oil Demand Outlook, Tweaks Supply Estimates – Oil Rises
2024-03-14 18:00:42
Crude Oil Prices Pop Up On Bullish OPEC Demand Calls
2024-03-13 13:00:13
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 15h
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​FTSE 100 Drops Back from Eight-Month High, while Dow and Nasdaq 100 Hold Steady
2024-03-15 11:00:48
FTSE 100 at Three Month Highs, Dow and Nasdaq 100 Move Higher Despite Hotter US Inflation
2024-03-13 11:00:45
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 15h
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Coils Further, Silver Hits a Multi-Week High
2024-03-14 14:03:35
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold, Silver, Oil, S&P 500 and EUR/USD
2024-03-12 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 15h
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Closes in on Resistance, GBP/USD Testing Support, Interest Rate Decisions Near
2024-03-15 13:00:14
US Dollar Soars on Inflation Risks as Fed Looms; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Setups
2024-03-15 00:10:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 15h
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Wages Rise to 30-Year High, Fueling BoJ Rate Speculation
2024-03-15 09:15:44
US Dollar Soars on Inflation Risks as Fed Looms; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Setups
2024-03-15 00:10:00
More View More
Euro (EUR/USD) Forecast – Fed and BoE will Drive EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Price Setups

Euro (EUR/USD) Forecast – Fed and BoE will Drive EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Price Setups

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

EUR/USD Prices, Charts and Analysis - Outlook Bearish

  • Major central banks will dominate next week’s market activity.
  • EUR/GBP continues to test multi-month support.
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Five of the largest central banks will reveal their latest monetary policy decisions, and thoughts for the months ahead, over the next week. The Reserve Bank of Australia (March 19th) starts proceedings, followed by the Bank of Japan (March 19th), the US Federal Reserve (March 20th), the Swiss National Bank (March 21st) and the Bank of England (March 21st). While all central bank meetings are important, the only ‘live’ meeting is the BoJ where markets currently show a 40% probability of a 10 basis point rate hike. The rest of the meetings however may give markets further clues about policy settings going forward. Euro-pair traders across these currencies will need to follow these meetings closely.

For all Central Bank Meeting Dates, see the DailyFX Central Bank Calendar

The economic calendar has a few noteworthy releases next week, with reports by ZEW, the HCOB PMIs, and the German IFO all capable of moving markets.

image1.png

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the real-time DailyFX Economic Calendar

The most widely-traded FX-pair, EUR/USD, currently sits at a one-week low around 1.0885, forced lower by a recent bout of US dollar strength. The ECB is currently seen as the first major central bank to lower interest rates with the June meeting widely seen as the starting point. With markets currently pushing back the Fed’s first rate cut from June to July, EUR/USD looks set to move lower in the days and weeks ahead. The recent multi-week high at 1.0981 is unlikely to be tested unless the Fed turns dovish next week, while all three simple moving averages, and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement all cluster between 1.0840 and 1.0864 to provide the first zone of support. A break lower would bring 1.0787 into focus. While an ascending channel remains in play, ascending support is being tested.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

image2.png

Retail trader data shows 54.68% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.21 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 29.64% higher than yesterday and 47.56% higher than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 21.59% lower than yesterday and 23.87% lower than last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.

See how retail trade data affects a wide range of tradeable assets.

EUR/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% 1% 2%
Weekly 48% -17% 9%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP is another pair that looks weak as it trades near the bottom of a multi-month range. The pair are now below all three simple moving averages and eye the 0.8500 area. A close and open below the August 23 low at 0.8493 will open the way for the pair to test a prior swing low at 0.8340, made on August 2nd, 2022. The pair may struggle to rally above 0.8550 in the short-term.

EUR/GBP Daily Price Chart

image3.png

All charts using TradingView

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Weekly Forecast: GBPUSD Could Struggle as Rate Setters Convene
British Pound Weekly Forecast: GBPUSD Could Struggle as Rate Setters Convene
2024-03-15 18:30:27
Gold Price Outlook – Rally Looks Set to Continue on Positive US Rate Cut Backdrop
Gold Price Outlook – Rally Looks Set to Continue on Positive US Rate Cut Backdrop
2024-03-09 18:00:13
British Pound Weekly Forecast: GBPUSD Looks Overextended At 7-Month High
British Pound Weekly Forecast: GBPUSD Looks Overextended At 7-Month High
2024-03-08 18:30:11
US Dollar Forecast: Markets Eye NFP After Manufacturing Scare
US Dollar Forecast: Markets Eye NFP After Manufacturing Scare
2024-03-03 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 15h
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024
EUR/AUD
Clock icon 15h
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024
EUR/CAD
Clock icon 15h
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024
EUR/CHF
Mixed
Clock icon 15h
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024
EUR/GBP
Bullish
Clock icon 15h
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024
EUR/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 15h
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024