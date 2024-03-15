British Pound Weekly Forecast: GBPUSD Could Struggle as Rate Setters Convene

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Levels Off at Support Ahead of Key Fed Decision – Outlook & Analysis
2024-03-15 16:00:00
US Dollar Soars on Inflation Risks as Fed Looms; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Setups
2024-03-15 00:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
IEA Revises Oil Demand Outlook, Tweaks Supply Estimates – Oil Rises
2024-03-14 18:00:42
Crude Oil Prices Pop Up On Bullish OPEC Demand Calls
2024-03-13 13:00:13
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​FTSE 100 Drops Back from Eight-Month High, while Dow and Nasdaq 100 Hold Steady
2024-03-15 11:00:48
FTSE 100 at Three Month Highs, Dow and Nasdaq 100 Move Higher Despite Hotter US Inflation
2024-03-13 11:00:45
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Coils Further, Silver Hits a Multi-Week High
2024-03-14 14:03:35
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold, Silver, Oil, S&P 500 and EUR/USD
2024-03-12 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Closes in on Resistance, GBP/USD Testing Support, Interest Rate Decisions Near
2024-03-15 13:00:14
US Dollar Soars on Inflation Risks as Fed Looms; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Setups
2024-03-15 00:10:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Wages Rise to 30-Year High, Fueling BoJ Rate Speculation
2024-03-15 09:15:44
US Dollar Soars on Inflation Risks as Fed Looms; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Setups
2024-03-15 00:10:00
More View More
British Pound Weekly Forecast: GBPUSD Could Struggle as Rate Setters Convene

British Pound Weekly Forecast: GBPUSD Could Struggle as Rate Setters Convene

David Cottle, Analyst

Share:

British Pound Forecast: Bearish

  • Sterling is underpinned by the idea that, whenever UK rates go lower, it will be after the US
  • Still, surprisingly vigorous US inflation has the market wondering about when the Fed will move
  • This week will bring policy decisions from central banks on both sides of GBP/USD
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Cottle
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

The British Pound remains close to the seven-month highs against the United States Dollar hit earlier in March even as it drifts with understandable caution into a new trading week packed solid with central bank event risk.

Sterling was hit as were most currencies by a surprise increase in US producer prices and the inevitable knock-on re-think about whether it’s soon enough to declare inflation beaten and cut interest rates. The market has already seen expectations of when the Federal Reserve might start to trim borrowing costs pushed back this year. The current favored moment, June, is now under the spotlight.

The Fed will give its March interest rate decision on Wednesday and so high are the stakes that we can probably expect fairly torpid trade across the foreign exchange world until its been heard from.

The Bank of England goes just a day later, on March 21. Its previous Monetary Policy Committee meeting ended with rates left alone, and the same result is expected this week. While inflation is certainly far below its terrifying peaks, wage settlements remain extremely punchy and the BoE’s plea for more time to assess the situation is likely to be repeated.

Much may depend on official UK February inflation data, released this week a day before the MPC makes its call. Headline inflation is expected to have relaxed to 3.6% on the year, from 4% in January. This would mark another two-year low, cement a clear downtrend, and keep rate-cut hopes very much alive. Sterling markets will be very keen to see if last month’s three-way split on the nine-member panel is repeated. Back in February one voter wanted to cut rates, two wanted to raise and six wanted them left alone.

For now the Pound is supported by the idea that, whenever the BoE does decide to move, it will be after the Fed. Clearly, anything that causes the market to rethink what might happen in the US tends to send GBP/USD lower, but that backdrop looks set to endure. There is however some chance that the Fed will sound more cautious than the market would like this week, which might make progress for Sterling bulls tougher. Based on that likelihood, it’s a mildly bearish call this week.

Learn how to trade GBP/USD with our complimentary guide:

How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by David Cottle
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD Daily Chart Compiled Using TradingView

The Pound has nosed above its previous broad range top of 1.28302, but hasn’t done so with any conviction and soon settled back below that level which, again, provides resistance. Within that range, the most recent uptrend from February 15 remains well below the market, offering support at 1.26602. The fundamental picture suggests a meander higher for the Pound and the technical picture would appear to back that up too.

GBP/USD currently struggles with selling pressure on any approach to the psychological 1.28 resistance area, even though they tend not to push it down too far. A durable break above that point would be a very bullish signal and put the significant peaks of last July back in focus.

Retracement support at 1.24916 continues to underpin this market, although it hasn’t been tested since December.

--By David Cottle for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook – Rally Looks Set to Continue on Positive US Rate Cut Backdrop
Gold Price Outlook – Rally Looks Set to Continue on Positive US Rate Cut Backdrop
2024-03-09 18:00:13
British Pound Weekly Forecast: GBPUSD Looks Overextended At 7-Month High
British Pound Weekly Forecast: GBPUSD Looks Overextended At 7-Month High
2024-03-08 18:30:11
US Dollar Forecast: Markets Eye NFP After Manufacturing Scare
US Dollar Forecast: Markets Eye NFP After Manufacturing Scare
2024-03-03 06:00:00
Euro Trade Setups Ahead of ECB Decision – EUR/USD, EUR/GBP and EUR/JPY
Euro Trade Setups Ahead of ECB Decision – EUR/USD, EUR/GBP and EUR/JPY
2024-03-02 06:00:14
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024
EUR/GBP
Bullish
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024
GBP/CHF
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024
GBP/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024
GBP/AUD
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024
GBP/CAD
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024