Japanese Wages Rise to 30-Year High, Fueling BoJ Rate Speculation

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Soars on Inflation Risks as Fed Looms; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Setups
2024-03-15 00:10:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Mar 06, 2024 03:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
2024-03-14 16:23:46
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
IEA Revises Oil Demand Outlook, Tweaks Supply Estimates – Oil Rises
2024-03-14 18:00:42
Crude Oil Prices Pop Up On Bullish OPEC Demand Calls
2024-03-13 13:00:13
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​FTSE 100 Drops Back from Eight-Month High, while Dow and Nasdaq 100 Hold Steady
2024-03-15 11:00:48
FTSE 100 at Three Month Highs, Dow and Nasdaq 100 Move Higher Despite Hotter US Inflation
2024-03-13 11:00:45
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Coils Further, Silver Hits a Multi-Week High
2024-03-14 14:03:35
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold, Silver, Oil, S&P 500 and EUR/USD
2024-03-12 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Closes in on Resistance, GBP/USD Testing Support, Interest Rate Decisions Near
2024-03-15 13:00:14
US Dollar Soars on Inflation Risks as Fed Looms; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Setups
2024-03-15 00:10:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Wages Rise to 30-Year High, Fueling BoJ Rate Speculation
2024-03-15 09:15:44
US Dollar Soars on Inflation Risks as Fed Looms; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Setups
2024-03-15 00:10:00
More View More
Japanese Wages Rise to 30-Year High, Fueling BoJ Rate Speculation

Japanese Wages Rise to 30-Year High, Fueling BoJ Rate Speculation

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

USD/JPY News and Analysis

  • Rengo announces highest wage increase in 30 years
  • BoJ maintains longer-term uptrend and prices continue to rise
  • Remaining central banks to meet next week: BoJ, RBA, Fed, BoE
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library
How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

Rengo Announces Highest Wage Increase in 30 Years

Rengo announced a wage agreement at 5.28% - the largest increase in the last 30 years as conditions begin to align for the Bank of Japan (BoJ) ahead of next weeks policy meeting. Rengo is Japan’s largest trade union group, representing over seven million workers at some of Japan’s largest companies.

Previously, the BoJ mentioned the precondition for a rate hike will be to observe a ‘virtuous wage-price cycle’. Inflation remains above 2% for well over a year, although, it has been falling towards the target from well over 3% raising concerns around the persistence of underlying inflation. Nevertheless, recent developments appear to bode well for the BoJ to forge a new path towards positive interest rates once again.

The immediate reaction to the announcement suggested a slight yen bid but it wasn’t long before USD/JPY surprisingly turned higher.

USD/JPY 5-Minute Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

USD/JPY Maintains its Long-Term Uptrend as Prices Continue to Rise

The US dollar received a boost yesterday after PPI data printed slightly hotter-than-expected, buoyed further by rising US treasury yields (2, 10-year). That momentum has continued in the early hours of the London session as USD/JPY looks to end the week with four straight days of gains.

The bullish lift presents improved entry levels for bears looking for further yen appreciation and a move lower in USD/JPY. However, the recent bullish lift has gathered pace after bouncing off the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) and the 146.50 marker, trading above the 50 SMA. Naturally, 150 reappears as the next level of resistance. 146.50 marks the tripwire for a potential change in sentiment if the threat of rate hikes becomes more imminent over the next few days.

One potential stumbling block is Governor Ueda’s own assessment of the local economy where he has noted the recovery is modest and he has seen in some data. This is after a recent revision in Q4 GDP revealed that Japan has not entered into a technical recession, but the slight revision appears academic at this point, with the Japanese economy showing signs of concern.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

USD/JPY Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -17% 9% 0%
Weekly -8% 15% 8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Remaining Central Banks to Meet Next Week

The BoJ is due to meet again next Tuesday to set monetary policy but markets anticipate there will be no change, but the chances of a surprise hike are not to be dismissed (41% at the time of writing). Instead, a more likely outcome will be for the Bank to use the opportunity to tee up the April or June meetings as ‘live’ events for a withdrawal from negative interest rates. The minutes of the meeting will be heavily scrutinised late on 24 March when the transcript is released.

image3.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

Stay up to date with the latest breaking news and themes driving the market by signing up to our weekly newsletter:

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Closes in on Resistance, GBP/USD Testing Support, Interest Rate Decisions Near
US Dollar Closes in on Resistance, GBP/USD Testing Support, Interest Rate Decisions Near
2024-03-15 13:00:14
US Dollar Soars on Inflation Risks as Fed Looms; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Setups
US Dollar Soars on Inflation Risks as Fed Looms; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Setups
2024-03-15 00:10:00
Japanese Yen Slips A Little, But BoJ Policy Hopes Still Lend Support
Japanese Yen Slips A Little, But BoJ Policy Hopes Still Lend Support
2024-03-14 12:30:11
EUR/USD Stumbles as ECB Official Calls for Two Rate Cuts Before the Summer
EUR/USD Stumbles as ECB Official Calls for Two Rate Cuts Before the Summer
2024-03-14 09:10:22
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Mar 15, 2024