Japanese Yen Weekly Outlook: Dollar Weakness Will Remain Key Driver

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Dovish FOMC Statement Propels EURUSD Higher
2023-03-23 08:56:01
EUR/USD Bounce Facing Strong Resistance at the 1.08 Level Ahead of FOMC
2023-03-22 09:32:45
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Crude Oil Knocked Back By Shock Inventory Build As Fed Looms
2023-03-22 11:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Prices Extend Recovery as Banking Sector Jitters Fade
2023-03-21 16:10:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Gain as Bank Sector Volatility Cools Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-20 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10.
2023-03-20 16:23:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Cool Slightly After Fed’s Dovish Hike Puts $2000 Back in Play
2023-03-24 11:30:05
Gold Gains After Fed’s Dovish Hike Reinforces Bullish Trend, Breakout in Play
2023-03-23 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Bullish Trend is Intact but Slowing Down
2023-03-24 09:30:39
BoE Raise Rates by 25bps, Expecting Inflation to Cool, GBP Edged Higher
2023-03-23 12:32:06
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Eyeing a Break of the 130.000 Handle Following Mixed Inflation Data
2023-03-24 08:12:02
USDJPY Heads Lower as Market Digests a More Dovish Fed
2023-03-23 11:00:21
More View More
Japanese Yen Weekly Outlook: Dollar Weakness Will Remain Key Driver

Japanese Yen Weekly Outlook: Dollar Weakness Will Remain Key Driver

David Cottle, Analyst

Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Prices and Analysis

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by David Cottle
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

The Japanese yen was a major beneficiary of broad United States Dollar weakness in the past week, after the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision, and the greenback is likely to remain in the USD/JPY driving seat in the coming days, even if some more domestic, Japanese drivers may be coming soon. This means more relative Yen strength is highly likely, even if simple market exhaustion may mean it’s not as marked as it has been.

After all, the pair has been sliding pretty consistently in response to the monetary policy outlook since October 2022, as can be clearly seen on its daily chart.

Chart Compiled Using TradingView

Fed’s ‘Dovish Hike’ Hits Dollar

The Fed raised interest rates yet again on March 22, but a clear modification of its forward-guidance language has markets upping their bets that borrowing costs won’t rise much further in the world’s largest economy and that the terminal rate will top out some distance below the 5.7% markets were predicting just weeks ago.

The Fed funds target range stands at 4.75%-5%, and, while markets are pretty sure it will go higher yet. ‘not much higher’ seems to be the consensus.

This view has seen the Dollar weaken across the board, and, while this may be a rational market response, it’s important to remember that the Fed is above-all mandated to fight inflation and that, while pricing power remains strong, further rate rises will remain on the cards whatever markets might wish. No one at the Fed thinks rates will be coming down in 2023.

Japanese Inflation Picture Mixed

Headline Japanese inflation relaxed a little last month, according to official figures. The Consumer Price Index rose by 3.3%, a full percentage point below January’s rise. However, there was much less comfort for policymakers in the ‘core’ readings, which strip out the volatile effects of food and fuel prices. Inflation remained stubbornly strong, with one measure at forty-year peaks.

This will be what incoming Bank of Japan Governor Ueda Kazuo will have to face when he takes office from the long-serving Haruhiko Kuroda on April 8. The Japanese government is reportedly concerned about the central bank’s longstanding and aggressive policy of monetary easing and, while it is only likely to be tweaked by the new Governor, even that could offer the Japanese Yen more domestic support than its been used to for many years.

Those are matters for the medium term, however. The coming week will bring possible trading opportunities around key data points. The first likely candidate is the final look at US fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product data for 2022. That’s coming up on Thursday, with the previously reported 3.2% rise under scrutiny.

The same day brings Japanese unemployment, retail sales, and industrial production numbers.

China’s March manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index will give a snapshot of how the world’s second-largest economy is emerging from draconian Covid lockdowns- a key worry for Japan’s vast export sector.

The impact of all these on USD/JPY is likely to be short, however, with monetary policy differentials continuing to run the table.

--By David Cottle for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Loses Steam While USD Remains on High Alert
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Loses Steam While USD Remains on High Alert
2023-03-25 19:55:52
Euro Weekly Forecast: Euro Area Bank Weakness Casts an Ominous Shadow
Euro Weekly Forecast: Euro Area Bank Weakness Casts an Ominous Shadow
2023-03-25 12:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: RBA Pulls up the Anchor
Australian Dollar Outlook: RBA Pulls up the Anchor
2023-03-25 02:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Forecast: Gold Gains May Not be Over if Banking Angst Continues, FOMC Ahead
Gold (XAU/USD) Forecast: Gold Gains May Not be Over if Banking Angst Continues, FOMC Ahead
2023-03-19 12:00:40
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
AUD/JPY
Bearish
CAD/JPY
CHF/JPY
EUR/JPY
Mixed
GBP/JPY
Bearish