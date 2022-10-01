 Skip to content
Euro Breaking News: Inflation Hits Double Digits as ECB Run Out of Options
2022-09-30 09:39:09
2022-09-30 09:39:09
EURUSD and S&P 500 Face Final Volatility from Top US and Eurozone Inflation Figures
2022-09-30 03:00:21
2022-09-30 03:00:21
Crude Oil Price Recovery Takes Shape amid Failure to Test January Low
2022-09-30 00:30:05
2022-09-30 00:30:05
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent in Limbo as OPEC Meeting Draws Near
2022-09-29 07:59:27
2022-09-29 07:59:27
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-30 16:00:00
2022-09-30 16:00:00
How Record Inflation Will Impact the US Midterm Elections
2022-09-30 14:00:00
2022-09-30 14:00:00
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-30 16:00:00
2022-09-30 16:00:00
Gold Price Short-term Outlook: Gold Returns to Resistance- Can Bulls Break?
2022-09-30 15:00:53
2022-09-30 15:00:53
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Flushed and Reversed, Now What?
2022-09-30 13:59:59
2022-09-30 13:59:59
Cable Recovers as Truss, Kwarteng Meet with Fiscal Watchdog. Massive UK GDP Beat
2022-09-30 08:23:25
2022-09-30 08:23:25
Gold Price Holds High Ground Post BoE Upending Markets. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-09-29 05:00:00
2022-09-29 05:00:00
Big Mistake Leads Technical Trader to Top Three Tools
2022-09-28 10:30:00
2022-09-28 10:30:00
Bitcoin Q4 2022 Technical Forecast: Lower Before Higher

Bitcoin Q4 2022 Technical Forecast: Lower Before Higher

Paul Robinson, Strategist
Bitcoin Forecast
Bitcoin Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Download the Full Bitcoin Q4 Forecast!
Get My Guide

The outlook for BTC/USD this coming quarter to put simply is, lower before higher. As it currently stands there is the dollar and everything else, meaning that as the dollar propels higher just about everything else suffers, except volatility.

With that in mind, the thinking is that cryptos will continue to weaken as the new quarter begins and the dollar maintains a bid and other risk markets get punished. There does appear to be a good chance, however, that we will see a reprieve in this theme at some point relatively soon, perhaps as soon as October.

It will be noteworthy to watch how the dollar and the S&P 500 behave. The thinking is that we will see a bit of a capitulation move in stocks (inverse for the dollar) that leads to a strong spike in the VIX that marks a low this fall before an end of year rally develops.

On that we should see cryptos recover as market participants come back to take risk. However, the rebound may subdue (similar to the summer rally) as the crypto space is seen as undergoing a long deflation process and enthusiasm towards the market continues to wane.

Turning to some levels, the next major one to watch beneath the 2017 high is the 2019 high under 14k at 13937, followed by nothing significant in terms of price until the pandemic low at 3850. While that low could get reached at some point it is not expected to be hit on this particular move lower. It would likely take something catastrophic to see those types of levels this fall.

The sub-14k area is certainly within reach, though, and perhaps we see a bottom develop without any meaningful levels hold. Again, it appears that as goes the dollar and risk trends goes BTC and so when we see a turn in other major markets then buyers may look to come back into cryptos.

The floor around the 2017 high (19666/17593) will become viewed as resistance on any rally that may develop from depths that are well beneath it.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Weekly Chart

Histogram Description automatically generated

Chart created with TradingView

