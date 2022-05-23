News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Soars as Lagarde Talks Up Hikes, Says ECB Will Exit Negative Rates in Q3
2022-05-23 17:00:00
Strategy Webinar: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold Technicals
2022-05-23 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Bumps Up as US Dollar Sinks on Yield Slip Ahead of Quad Meetings in Tokyo
2022-05-23 05:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast Relegated to Volatile Range Until Either 115 or 100 Breaks
2022-05-21 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold Technicals
2022-05-23 15:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Seven-Week Slide Eyes Support
2022-05-20 14:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold Technicals
2022-05-23 15:30:00
Weekly Fundamental Euro Forecast: Shifting ECB Hike Odds Prove Supportive
2022-05-22 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold Technicals
2022-05-23 15:30:00
Cable (GBP/USD) Price Outlook: Levels to Watch for Continued Dollar Weakness
2022-05-23 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY May Head Lower if US Yields Continue to Retreat
2022-05-20 15:05:00
Swiss Franc Boost Continues After Hawkish Turn from SNB While US Dollar Sinks
2022-05-20 05:00:00
More View more
Strategy Webinar: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold Technicals

Strategy Webinar: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold Technicals

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks

Advertisement

Markets Respond to Trend Extremes – The Exhaustion Trade Underway

In my last Weekly Strategy Webinar we noted that the stock reprieve could be short lived - our immediate focus on the SPX500, “recovery within the context of the broader downtrend and we’re looking for possible topside exhaustion in the days ahead.” An exhaustion high registered just two-days later with an outside-day reversal candle taking the index into longer-term Fibonacci support on Friday. Our focus now shifts to this pullback in the US Dollar / rebound in the EUR/USD with the S&P 500, Nasdaq & Dow Jones all responding to key support on Friday. The battle-lines are drawn heading into the weekly open.

In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels forUS Dollar (DXY),Euro (EUR/USD),S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), Canadian Dollar USD/CAD, New Zealand Dollar (NZD/USD), Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD), British Pound (GBP/USD), Bitcoin, Apple (AAPL) and Tesla (TSLA).

You can always find the latest Strategy Webinar on my YouTube playlist.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - Key Data Releases - Weekly Event Risk - US GDP - Core PCE

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500, Nasdaq & Gold Technicals
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500, Nasdaq & Gold Technicals
2022-05-16 18:30:00
Live Data Coverage: April US NFP & Unemployment Rate
Live Data Coverage: April US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-05-06 12:15:00
Live Data Coverage: May Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
Live Data Coverage: May Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2022-05-04 16:30:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, S&P 500, Nasdaq & Gold Technicals
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, S&P 500, Nasdaq & Gold Technicals
2022-05-02 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
USD/CAD
Bearish
USDOLLAR
GBP/USD
Bullish
Gold
Mixed
Silver
Mixed