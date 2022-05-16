News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500, Nasdaq & Gold Technicals
2022-05-16 18:30:00
Euro Technical Analysis: Mixed Messages from EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates
2022-05-16 18:00:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500, Nasdaq & Gold Technicals
2022-05-16 18:30:00
USD/CAD Wavers at Support, Canadian Dollar Outlook Hinges on Market Sentiment
2022-05-16 14:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-05-14 08:00:00
S&P 500 Flirts with Bear Market as Wall Street Generals Get Picked Off One by One
2022-05-12 21:40:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500, Nasdaq & Gold Technicals
2022-05-16 18:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-16 14:00:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500, Nasdaq & Gold Technicals
2022-05-16 18:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-16 14:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-16 14:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-05-15 08:00:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500, Nasdaq & Gold Technicals

Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500, Nasdaq & Gold Technicals

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors, Commodities & Stocks

US Dollar Rally Extended- Stock Reprieve Could be Short-Lived

Six-weeks up in the US Dollar Index – Six-weeks down in the SPX – markets are stretched! The S&P 500 signaled the conditions of a bear market with price plunging 19.93% off the highs before rebounding off downtrend support last week. That said, the immediate focus is on this recovery within the context of the broader downtrend and we’re looking for possible topside exhaustion in the days ahead. For the US Dollar, the index has continued to press uptrend resistance and while the broader focus remains tilted to the topside, the threat of near-term exhaustion again is high here. That said, the conditions aren’t the same across the board and we’ll be tracking each setup on its own merits heading into the start of the week.

In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical trade levels forUS Dollar (DXY),Euro (EUR/USD),Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD),British Pound (GBP/USD), Australian Dollar (AUD/USD), New Zealand Dollar (NZD/USD), Gold (XAU/USD), S&P 500 (SPX500), Nasdaq (NDX), Crude Oil (WTI), GBP/CAD, Bitcoin and theDow Jones Industrial Average (DJI).

You can always find the latest Strategy Webinar on my YouTube playlist.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - Key Data Releases - Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

