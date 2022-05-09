British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Looks for Mercy at Support

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Looks To Re-Test April Swing Lows, U.S. CPI in Focus
2022-05-09 08:00:00
Live Data Coverage: April US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-05-06 12:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Energy Stocks Lead Rout as Oil, Natural Gas Dive; Exxon, Chevron in Free-Fall
2022-05-09 18:00:00
DAX 40 Crunched in Market Rout as Risk Assets Come Under Pressure
2022-05-09 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro, Fed, CPI, China
2022-05-09 12:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro, Fed, CPI, China
2022-05-08 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Threatens Larger Break, 1854 Support in Sight
2022-05-09 14:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro, Fed, CPI, China
2022-05-09 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Looks for Mercy at Support
2022-05-09 17:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2022-05-07 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Forecast – Setting Up for the Next Leg Higher?
2022-05-09 10:30:00
Live Data Coverage: April US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-05-06 12:15:00
More View more
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Looks for Mercy at Support

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Looks for Mercy at Support

Michael Boutros, Strategist

British Pound Technical Price Outlook: GBP/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Sterling technical trade level update – Weekly Chart
  • GBP/USD Three-week plunge approaching longer-term uptrend support- exhaustion threat
  • Weekly resistance 1.2498, 1.1.2754(key) 1.30 – Support 1.2252, 1.2466(critical),1.1950-1.2021
Advertisement

The British Pound has been in free-fall against the US Dollar for three weeks with GBP/USD now down more than 9% year-to-date. The sell-off is now approaching areas of technical interest for possible downside exhaustion and while the broader threat remains lower, the bears may be vulnerable in the days ahead. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the GBP/USD weekly chart. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Sterling technical setup and more.

British Pound Price Chart - GBP/USD Weekly

British Pound Price Chart - GBP/USD Weekly - Sterling Trade Outlook - GBPUSD Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on Tradingview

Notes: In last month’s British Pound Technical Forecast we noted that, the GBP/USD collapse was testing a key zone at 1.2754 and that a, “break / weekly close below this technical pivot zone would likely fuel another accelerated decline towards subsequent support objectives at the June 2020 lows at 1.2252 and the May low-week close at 1.2166- both levels of interests for possible downside exhaustion IF reached.” Sterling registered a low at 1.2261 into the weekly open- near-term exhaustion?

It’s too early to tell, but a three-week decline of more than 5% takes price towards long-term uptrend support and we’re looking for possible price inflection down here. Support levels remain unchanged with resistance now 1.2498- bearish invalidation now lowered to the 2018 low-week close / 2019 open a 1.2754. A break / close below 1.2166 would likely fuel another accelerated decline towards the post-Brexit 2016 low / 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.1950-1.2021.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom Line: The British Pound plunge may be vulnerable in the days ahead as a multi-week decline approaches longer-term technical support. From at trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce portions of short-exposure / lower protective stops- rallies should be capped by last-week’s high IF price is still heading lower on this stretch. I’ll publish an updated Sterling Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term GBP/USD technical trade levels. Stay tuned!

British Pound Trader Sentiment - GBP/USD Price Chart

British Pound Trader Sentiment - GBP/USD Price Chart - Sterling Retail Positioning - GBPUSD Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long GBP/USD - the ratio stands at +4.39 (81.46% of traders are long) – typically bearish reading
  • Long positions are 3.60% higher than yesterday and 10.77% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 15.79% higher than yesterday and 4.35% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall. Traders are less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/USD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

UK / US Economic Calendar

UK / US Economic Calendar - GBP/USD Key Data Releases - Sterling Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Plunges to Key Support
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Plunges to Key Support
2022-05-09 14:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Set Up for Weakness
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Set Up for Weakness
2022-05-09 12:30:00
S&P 500 Technical Outlook: SPX500 Stock Plunge- Flush Not Finished Yet
S&P 500 Technical Outlook: SPX500 Stock Plunge- Flush Not Finished Yet
2022-05-06 14:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Long-term Chart Very Bearish, Market Darlings Failing
Nasdaq 100 Long-term Chart Very Bearish, Market Darlings Failing
2022-05-06 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed