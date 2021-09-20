News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin ahead of FOMC
2021-09-20 15:30:00
EUR/USD Eyes 2021 Low Ahead of Fed Meeting as ECB Defends Dovish Guidance
2021-09-20 14:00:00
Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin ahead of FOMC
2021-09-20 15:30:00
Has inflation peaked and what next for the Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-16 19:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week
2021-09-18 11:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-09-17 05:00:00
Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin ahead of FOMC
2021-09-20 15:30:00
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed Rate Decision & Forward Guidance
2021-09-18 21:00:00
Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin ahead of FOMC
2021-09-20 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, FOMC, GBP/USD, BoE, USD/JPY, BoJ, AUD/USD, Chinese Debt Crisis
2021-09-20 12:30:00
Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin ahead of FOMC
2021-09-20 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, FOMC, GBP/USD, BoE, USD/JPY, BoJ, AUD/USD, Chinese Debt Crisis
2021-09-20 12:30:00
Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin ahead of FOMC

Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin ahead of FOMC

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar Rally Extends into Key Resistance ahead of FOMC as Gold, Silver Probe Support – Bitcoin, SPX Threaten Larger Breakdowns

The US Dollar surged more than 1.6% off the monthly lows with a breakout of the monthly opening-range taking price into the first major resistance hurdle a the yearly high-day close at 93.45- the bulls are vulnerable near-term while below this threshold. Correspondingly, Euro is probing key support at 1.1694-1.1706 early in the week an we’re looking for possible price infection across numerous USD Majors.

On the commodity side, the gold sell-off is testing downtrend support a the June lows near 1750 and while we could see some recovery in the near-term, the risk remains for a test of critical support at 1729/38. A break of uptrend support in Bitcoin also threatens a larger decline in cryptocurrencies with BTC/USD now testing the monthly range lows – the risk for a deeper pullback remains while below the monthly open at 47123. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index,EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD) , Crude Oil (WTI), Bitcoin (BTC/USD), SPX500, USD/CHF, AUD/JPY and USD/JPY.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - Bank of Japan, FOMC & Bank of England Interest Rate Decisions on Tap

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

