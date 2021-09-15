News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Real Time News
  • New Zealand #Dollar Outlook: $NZDUSD Grinds at Resistance- #Kiwi Levels - https://t.co/uzJgCHvaBT https://t.co/jZeLMqJOgX
  • spooz back up to resistance $ES $SPY $SPX big spot on the short-term chart here https://t.co/XysMbOrp2x https://t.co/cdq9AXZI9F
  • Gold under pressure on the day, finding resistance at the 200-day moving average and falling below the 50-day as well $XAUUSD #Gold https://t.co/TH1xbUS8ks
  • GBP/USD pushing back toward session highs after finding support above 1.3830 $GBPUSD https://t.co/U1PEvprlGv
  • A cyclical small-cap relief could materialize once the economic recovery stabilizes. A rotation into small-cap could lift the Russell 2000 higher over the medium term. Get your market update from @DColmanFX here:https://t.co/KJbiJfgs5l https://t.co/s04ZLI7uun
  • Is Russell 2000 About to Stage a Comeback? Will a Cyclical Relief Help IWM? #trading $RUT $IWM https://t.co/ktWPL2098W
  • $SPX rally being halted by trendline resistance as the index looks to rally from 6 losing sessions out of the last 7 $SPY $SPX $ES $ES_F https://t.co/nClIpXvSlB
  • Stocks have been on their back foot since last week, but the S&P 500 is catching a bounce today from Fibonacci support. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/O2Pi7DUqed https://t.co/sjovzOvhFV
  • EUR/USD continues to test and bounce off 1.18, with the pair well off a session high of 1.1832 $EURUSD https://t.co/XkDJ64dR3s
  • fun fact: the S&P 500 could trip down to this 38.2% retracement, which would keep the bullish pandemic trend in working order $SPY but this would entail a 19.84% sell-off, round up to 20% and we could have a 'technical' bear market, prices above prior ath + trend bullish https://t.co/1rDrOkSzyF https://t.co/AxuaEiO4px
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Grinds at Resistance- Kiwi Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

New Zealand Dollar Technical Price Outlook: NZD/USD Near-term Trade Levels

  • New Zealand Dollar updated technical trade levels - Daily & Intraday Charts
  • NZD/USD August rally falters into trend resistance
  • Risk for pullback while below 7147 – Constructive above 7032
The New Zealand Dollar is fractionally lower against the US Dollar since the start of the week with NZD/USD trading just below the weekly open into the close on Wednesday. A rally of more than 5.3% off the August low saw Kiwi turn from trend resistance last week and the focus is on this near-term consolidation just below. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the NZD/USD technical charts. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Kiwitrade setup and more.

New Zealand Dollar Price Chart – NZD/USD Daily

New Zealand Dollar Price Chart - NZD/USD Daily - Kiwi Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; NZD/USD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook we noted that the Kiwi rally was approaching topside resistance and to, “look to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops on a stretch into 7093-7121.” NZD/USD briefly registered an intraday high at 7170 before turning lower last week with price contracting into broader downtrend resistance for the last few days- is the long-side exhausting here?

Initial support rests with the 100-day moving average / 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the August advance at 7074/84 with key support at the September-open / 38.2% retracement at 7032/40- a break / close below this threshold would be needed to mark resumption of the broader downtrend. A topside breach above the high-day close at 7148 would likely fuel another accelerated rally with such a scenario exposing critical resistance at the objective yearly open / 61.8% retracement of the yearly range at 7189/13.

New Zealand Dollar Price Chart – NZD/USD 240min

New Zealand Dollar Price Chart - NZD/USD 240min - Kiwi Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Kiwi price action shows NZD/USD continuing to trade within the ascending pitchfork formation extending off the August lows last week’s rally faltering just ahead of the upper parallel. The weekly opening-range is preserved heading into Thursday – look to the break for guidance with broader outlook constructive while above 7032/40.

Bottom line: Kiwi turned off near-term uptrend / longer-term downtrend resistance last week with the weekly opening-range intact just below. From a trading standpoint, look for an exhaustion low ahead of the median-line IF price is indeed heading higher with a breach above 7213 ultimately needed to suggest a larger trend reversal may be underway. Review my latest New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term NZD/USD weekly technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

New Zealand Dollar Trader Sentiment – NZD/USD Price Chart

New Zealand Dollar Trader Sentiment - NZD/USD Price Chart - Kiwi Retail Positioning - Technical Outlook
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short NZD/USD - the ratio stands at -1.87 (34.88% of traders are long) – typically bullish reading
  • Long positions are 7.34% higher than yesterday and 12.55% higher from last week
  • Short positions are 0.19% higher than yesterday and 8.47% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current NZD/USD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

Key New Zealand / US Economic Releases

Key New Zealand / US Economic Calendar - NZD/USD Key Data Releases - Kiwi Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Technical Setups

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

