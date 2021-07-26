News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: Dollar, Loonie, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-26 16:30:00
EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Sentiment Soft Eyes on Fed Meeting
2021-07-26 11:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: Dollar, Loonie, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-26 16:30:00
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-26 09:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Euro, Dollar, Gold, S&P 500, Fed, Earnings, Inflation
2021-07-26 14:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-07-25 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: Dollar, Loonie, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-26 16:30:00
Gold Price Outlook Dependent on Federal Reserve Forward Guidance
2021-07-26 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels
2021-07-26 11:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?
2021-07-25 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: Dollar, Loonie, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-26 16:30:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?
2021-07-25 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • There is a creep of uncertainty with the rise of the Delita variant and the slowing of the economic recovery. Our DFX analysts give you an updated analysis of the top opportunities for Q3👉https://t.co/wEineMCbzt https://t.co/G1wiOMlBRg
  • NY Fed accepts $891.20 billion in reverse repo operations $USD $DXY
  • White House: Because of the Delta COVID variant, the US will maintain global travel restrictions
  • Technical Levels: #Dollar, #Loonie, #Aussie, #Gold, #Silver, #Oil, #Bitcoin and more! (Webinar Archive) - https://t.co/lQIS4EvFkh
  • Russian mainline gas pipeline has exploded in the Perm region - BBG #OOTT #Oil $CL_F
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 94.10%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 75.09%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dpAetV8XEY
  • Pfizer, Moderna to expand vaccine studies to children aged 5-11 - BBG $PFE $MRNA
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.25% Gold: -0.18% Oil - US Crude: -0.72% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/rLDtKWOz9b
  • There is a creep of uncertainty with the rise of the Delita variant and the slowing of the economic recovery. Our DFX analysts give you an updated analysis of the top opportunities for Q3 Right pointing backhand indexhttps://bit.ly/3iMvB6R https://t.co/g76CqYNXth
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.61% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.43% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.35% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.23% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.22% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/T1b1TurlS1
Technical Levels: Dollar, Loonie, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin

Technical Levels: Dollar, Loonie, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

Advertisement

US Dollar Bulls at Risk into FOMC- Gold at Key Support, Bitcoin Resurgence in Focus

It’s FOMC week and all eyes will be on the Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Wednesday as rising inflationary concerns continue to plague markets. While the US Dollar technical outlook remains constructive, the immediate advance may be vulnerable in the days ahead as the DXY continues to press uptrend resistance. Similar stances across the Majors remains in focus as we head into the release. At the same time, Gold starts off the week just above multi-month trend support and we’re looking for support ahead of last weeks lows IF XAU/USD is still indeed heading higher. It’s a big week for crypto traders as well with last week’s Bitcoin reversal threatening a test of downtrend resistance- looking for a reaction this week. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index,EUR/USD, USD/CAD, US10Y, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, Gold (XAU/USD), Crude Oil (WTI) and Bitcoin (BTC/USD).

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - FOMC - US EUR AUD Weekly Event Risk - Key Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Crude Oil
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Crude Oil
2021-07-21 17:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Loonie, Kiwi, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Loonie, Kiwi, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-19 15:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-07-14 18:24:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Kiwi, Oil & Bitcoin
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Kiwi, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-12 15:44:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
USD/CAD
Mixed
EUR/USD
Mixed
Gold
Mixed
Bitcoin
Oil - Brent Crude