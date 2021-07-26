Technical Levels: Dollar, Loonie, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar Bulls at Risk into FOMC- Gold at Key Support, Bitcoin Resurgence in Focus

It’s FOMC week and all eyes will be on the Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Wednesday as rising inflationary concerns continue to plague markets. While the US Dollar technical outlook remains constructive, the immediate advance may be vulnerable in the days ahead as the DXY continues to press uptrend resistance. Similar stances across the Majors remains in focus as we head into the release. At the same time, Gold starts off the week just above multi-month trend support and we’re looking for support ahead of last weeks lows IF XAU/USD is still indeed heading higher. It’s a big week for crypto traders as well with last week’s Bitcoin reversal threatening a test of downtrend resistance- looking for a reaction this week. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index,EUR/USD, USD/CAD, US10Y, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, Gold (XAU/USD), Crude Oil (WTI) and Bitcoin (BTC/USD).

