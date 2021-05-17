News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Technical Levels for US Dollar, AUD/USD, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-05-17 15:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD May Struggle if Dovish ECB Talks Numb Data Reactions
2021-05-16 03:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, AUD/USD, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-05-17 15:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Struggle as Viral Resurgence Clouds Asia's Demand Outlook
2021-05-17 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Bitcoin, US Dollar, Still Dovish Fed, FOMC Minutes
2021-05-17 14:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-05-17 09:55:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Bull Flag - Can Buyers Maintain?
2021-05-17 16:20:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, AUD/USD, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-05-17 15:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, AUD/USD, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-05-17 15:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBP/USD Braced as UK Re-Opening Continues
2021-05-17 09:30:00
USD/JPY Mirrors Decline in US Treasury Yields Ahead of FOMC Minutes
2021-05-17 15:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, AUD/USD, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-05-17 15:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, AUD/USD, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar Down but Not Out. . . Yet – Gold Threatens Major Resistance Breakout

The Dollar plunged into key support early in the month before rebounding with the recovery reversing back towards the lows late-last week. Yearly open support at 89.93 is our line in the sand- a break / close below would be needed to mark resumption of the broader USD downtrend. Meanwhile, gold is probing the yearly high-week reversal close at 1850 with near-term uptrend resistance just higher – we’re looking for possible inflection on this stretch with a breach / close above threatening another major leg higher in the XAU/USD breakout. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical levels for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil (WTI), SPX, Treasuries Yields (US10Y), Bitcoin (BTC/USD),Oil (WTI), USD/JPY, USD/CHF, EUR/AUD and EUR/NZD.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Key Event Risk This Week - USD, EUR, AUD, GBP, JPY Economic Calendar - Major Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

