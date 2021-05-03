British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Reversal Risks May Setback

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2021-05-03 15:30:00
EURUSD Posts Biggest Daily Drop in a Year - Can the Dollar Carry That Trend?
2021-05-03 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Consolidate as Demand from Japan and India Falls
2021-05-03 06:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Oil Gears Up at Critical Resistance
2021-05-01 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
7 Meme Stocks Driving Markets & Making a Mark
2021-05-03 15:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Fed Tapering Fear Weighs on Markets
2021-05-03 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Threatens Break, Bulls Nearing Control
2021-05-03 16:30:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2021-05-03 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Reversal Risks May Setback
2021-05-03 18:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2021-05-03 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Hits Session Low as ISM Manufacturing Misses Forecast
2021-05-03 14:45:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Rise in US Treasury Yields May Not Help Greenback; April NFP Due
2021-05-01 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Fed's Powell: - The Fed's political freedom is critical, we don't want to carry responsibilities that could be handled by fiscal authority - The Fed is trying whatever it can, but it will not call for addition resources or mandates
  • Fed's Williams: - Fed is monitoring asset rates - There is a more upbeat attitude about the economy - I do not believe lending conditions in the housing sector are deteriorating
  • The US Dollar Index dropped -2% in April despite rebounding sharply higher into month-end. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/2BpPyhCfhL https://t.co/1qGpE5OMMG
  • Fed's Powell: - The Fed wants to create a collaborative CRA rule with other agencies - We believe we can make good progress with other agencies - Long-standing inequalities necessitate a large social answer
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 3.71% Gold: 1.28% Oil - US Crude: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Lf9KKAMozO
  • Fed's Williams: - I am unconcerned over fiscal assistance causing severe and long-term imbalances, resulting in high inflation
  • Fed's Williams: - Inflation to settle around 2% next year - Fiscal policies contributed to the economy's quick recovery this year - The virus and vaccines are the two most important economic drivers
  • Fed's Williams: - There hasn't been enough good news to change Fed policy stance - Economy poised to grow quickly, 7% GDP growth for 2021 is likely - Economy set to see strongest growth levels since the 1980s
  • Fed's Powell: - The reopening has resulted in increased investment and the development of jobs - The economy is improving, but it is taking longer for the lower-paid workers - In 2020, non-college degree adults saw a 20% decrease in employment
  • Fed's Powell: - The economy of the US can only achieve its maximum capacity when all can relate to and profit from growth - The US economy's future has clearly brightened - Long-standing disparities weigh on the productive capacity of the US economy
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Reversal Risks May Setback

British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Reversal Risks May Setback

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Sterling Technical Price Outlook: GBP/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Sterling technical trade level update – Weekly Chart
  • GBP/USD weekly reversal off resistance keeps multi-month range in focus heading into May
  • Resistance at 1.3931, 1.4024 Key – Support 1.3654, broader bullish invalidation1.3435
Advertisement

The British Pound plunged more than 0.5% against the US Dollar last week with Sterling reversing sharply off key technical resistance. The threat of a deeper correction within the broader uptrend remains heading into the May open and the battle lines have been drawn. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the GBP/USD weekly technical chart. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Cable trade setup and more.

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD Weekly

Sterling Price Chart - GBP/USD Weekly - British Pound vs US Dollar Technical Outlook - Cable Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Sterling Weekly Price Outlook we noted that the GBP/USD, “rebound may have more upside near-term but the broader risk remains for a deeper correction while below 1.4024.” The rally stretched higher in the following days with Cable registering a high at 1.4009 before reversing sharply with prices marking a weekly reversal into the close of April.

The major levels remain unchanged into the May open with initial resistance steady at the yearly high-week close at close at 1.3931 backed by near-term bearish invalidation at 1.3997-1.4024- a region defined by the 2018 high-week close and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the February decline. A breach / close above this threshold is needed to mark resumption toward the yearly high / 2018 high-close / 50% retracement at 1.4236-1.43. Weekly support is eyed at the 61.8% extension / Brexit gap at 1.3654/75 backed by more a more significant technical confluence at the 100% extension / 2017 high-week close at 1.3435/94- both areas of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom Line: The Sterling rally failed at key resistance this week keeps the focus on this multi-month range heading into the May open. From at standpoint, the threat remains for a deeper correction within the confines of the 2020 uptrend while below the 1.40-handle. Be on the lookout for possible downside exhaustion heading into the May open with a move lower likely to offer more favorable opportunities closer to broader uptrend support. I’ll publish an updated Sterling Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term GBP/USD technical trade levels.

Sterling Trader Sentiment - GBP/USD Price Chart

Sterling Trader Sentiment - GBP/USD Price Chart - British Pound Retail Positioning- Cable Outlook
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long GBP/USD - the ratio stands at +1.22 (54.89% of traders are long) – neutral reading
  • Long positions are15.11% higher than yesterday and 2.52% lower from last week
  • Short positions are6.62% lower than yesterday and 5.44% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall. Traders are more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/USD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

---

Key UK / US Economic Data Releases

Key UK / US Economic Data Releases - GBP/USD Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Analysis: Needs to Climb Resistance to Continue Friday’s Move
US Dollar Technical Analysis: Needs to Climb Resistance to Continue Friday’s Move
2021-05-03 12:06:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Levels to Watch Ahead of BoE
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Levels to Watch Ahead of BoE
2021-05-03 02:00:00
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Forecast: Maintaining Support, Trend
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Forecast: Maintaining Support, Trend
2021-04-30 12:35:00
US Dollar Forecast: Little Relief After April Fed Meeting - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
US Dollar Forecast: Little Relief After April Fed Meeting - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-29 17:52:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish