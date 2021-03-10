Mid-Week Market Check Up- USD, AUD, CAD, JPY, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin
US Dollar Exhaustion Faces First Test - Gold Recovery in Focus as Bitcoin Eyes Record Highs
In Monday’s Weekly Strategy Webinar we discussed the risks to the recent US Dollar recovery as numerous breakouts approached near-term trend extremes. While the DXY has indeed pulled back off the monthly highs, the index is virtually unchanged for the week with opening-ranges in play across the Majors. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical levels for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, AUD/USD,USD/CAD, Gold, Bitcoin (BTC/USD), USD/JPY, US10Y (TNX), GBP/USD and SPX.
