Mid-Week Market Check Up- USD, AUD, CAD, JPY, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-03-10 17:43:00
EUR/USD Rate Reverses Ahead of 200-Day SMA with ECB Meeting on Tap
2021-03-10 16:00:00
Silver Broke Key Trendline? WTI Brushed Aside Saudi Arabian Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-09 06:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Edging Higher on the Back of Stimulus, Saudi Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-08 06:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-03-10 07:30:00
Dow Jones Extends Gains amid Tech Rout. Will Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Follow?
2021-03-09 01:30:00
Mid-Week Market Check Up- USD, AUD, CAD, JPY, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-03-10 17:43:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Outlook Remains Brittle as Risk Storm Nears
2021-03-10 12:00:00
Mid-Week Market Check Up- USD, AUD, CAD, JPY, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-03-10 17:43:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Recovery Hinges on Upcoming Inflation Print
2021-03-10 07:30:00
USDJPY Threatens to Reverse Bull Trend On Risk, Inflation, Stimulus Watch
2021-03-10 05:15:00
Retail Trader Positioning Outlook: S&P 500, EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 03:30:00
Mid-Week Market Check Up- USD, AUD, CAD, JPY, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin

Mid-Week Market Check Up- USD, AUD, CAD, JPY, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Update on USD Majors / Commodities

US Dollar Exhaustion Faces First Test - Gold Recovery in Focus as Bitcoin Eyes Record Highs

In Monday’s Weekly Strategy Webinar we discussed the risks to the recent US Dollar recovery as numerous breakouts approached near-term trend extremes. While the DXY has indeed pulled back off the monthly highs, the index is virtually unchanged for the week with opening-ranges in play across the Majors. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the technical levels for the US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, AUD/USD,USD/CAD, Gold, Bitcoin (BTC/USD), USD/JPY, US10Y (TNX), GBP/USD and SPX.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

