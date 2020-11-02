Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities
- Technical setups we’re tracking across the USD Majors / Commodities into the US Elections
- Updated trade levels on US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold, SPX & more!
Dollar Recovery to Face First Test – Gold Braces for US Presidential Elections
The week is loaded with major headline event risk with the US Presidential Elections on tap tomorrow. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), the Bank of England (BoE) and the FOMC meet this week ahead of Friday’s US Non-Farm Payroll report – the stakes are high and technical levels are clear. An in-depth look at the technical levels for the Dollar Index, EUR/USD, Gold, USD/JPY, SPX, AUD/USD, USD/MXN, Crude Oil (WTI), GBP/USD, USD/CAD, and USDCHF.
Key Event Risk This Week
