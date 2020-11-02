Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold

#Gold prices could struggle to regain lost ground if the S&P 500-dervied VIX continues to surge. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/4s23S4LOof https://t.co/pkc5dcedA3

France reports a record 52,518 daily Covid cases - BBG

...better havens for our shifting financial environment are the likes of the Dollar (for sheer liquidity), Yen (traditional carry unwind), Gold (alternative to fiat safety) and money market accounts (the GFC benchmarks)

It's times like these that you miss seeing what people are doing in the myriad of ultra leveraged and inverse volatility ETFs. Alas, all we really have left is $VXX and $SVXY. If you haven't looked at these charts, do take a look at five years of their historical

Another remarkable net speculative futures positioning update from the recent data figures is the standing in copper. Speculative interest in this growth-sensitive commodity is just off the heaviest-net long position on ... https://t.co/fHYzWUZOYI https://t.co/u8LO1bxNqt

The Japanese Yen has been outperforming its contemporaries as global risk appetite has chilled in recent days, thanks in part to surging COVID-19 cases in Europe and the United States. Get your $USDJPY market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/oChay1w40A https://t.co/Tvx3FABtMj

US Dollar Forecast: Technical Levels to Watch as Election Looms -via @DailyFX Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2020/11/01/us-dollar-forecast-technical-levels-to-watch-as-election-looms.html $USD $DXY $EURUSD $USDJPY #FX #Forex #Trading https://t.co/2dPnxAfK0u

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.51%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 60.04%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Tm26HElxRV

Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.23% Silver: 1.71% Gold: 0.78% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/IvBbuUCNtA