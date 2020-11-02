News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Bearish Momentum Accelerating in EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2020-11-02 18:00:00
Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-02 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-02 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Gold, US Dollar, Crude Oil, All Eyes on Election
2020-11-01 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Index Boosted by Upbeat ISM Manufacturing Data
2020-11-02 15:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng Weekly Forecast: US Election and FOMC in Focus
2020-11-02 01:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Election; Watch VIX & Real Yields
2020-11-02 17:50:00
Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-02 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-02 16:00:00
EUR/USD Net Longs Slashed, USD Bottoms as Bears Unwind - COT Report
2020-11-02 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-11-02 16:00:00
Weekly Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: JPY Gains Steam as Risk Appetite Chills
2020-11-01 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Gold prices could struggle to regain lost ground if the S&P 500-dervied VIX continues to surge. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/4s23S4LOof https://t.co/pkc5dcedA3
  • France reports a record 52,518 daily Covid cases - BBG
  • ...better havens for our shifting financial environment are the likes of the Dollar (for sheer liquidity), Yen (traditional carry unwind), Gold (alternative to fiat safety) and money market accounts (the GFC benchmarks)
  • It's times like these that you miss seeing what people are doing in the myriad of ultra leveraged and inverse volatility ETFs. Alas, all we really have left is $VXX and $SVXY. If you haven't looked at these charts, do take a look at five years of their historical
  • Another remarkable net speculative futures positioning update from the recent data figures is the standing in copper. Speculative interest in this growth-sensitive commodity is just off the heaviest-net long position on ... https://t.co/fHYzWUZOYI https://t.co/u8LO1bxNqt
  • The Japanese Yen has been outperforming its contemporaries as global risk appetite has chilled in recent days, thanks in part to surging COVID-19 cases in Europe and the United States. Get your $USDJPY market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/oChay1w40A https://t.co/Tvx3FABtMj
  • US Dollar Forecast: Technical Levels to Watch as Election Looms -via @DailyFX Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2020/11/01/us-dollar-forecast-technical-levels-to-watch-as-election-looms.html $USD $DXY $EURUSD $USDJPY #FX #Forex #Trading https://t.co/2dPnxAfK0u
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.51%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 60.04%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Tm26HElxRV
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.23% Silver: 1.71% Gold: 0.78% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/IvBbuUCNtA
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.48% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.15% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.11% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.16% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.37% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/mgrJq3s4v8
Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold

Election Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold

2020-11-02 16:00:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities

Advertisement

Dollar Recovery to Face First Test – Gold Braces for US Presidential Elections

The week is loaded with major headline event risk with the US Presidential Elections on tap tomorrow. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), the Bank of England (BoE) and the FOMC meet this week ahead of Friday’s US Non-Farm Payroll report – the stakes are high and technical levels are clear. An in-depth look at the technical levels for the Dollar Index, EUR/USD, Gold, USD/JPY, SPX, AUD/USD, USD/MXN, Crude Oil (WTI), GBP/USD, USD/CAD, and USDCHF.

Starts in:
Live now:
Nov 09
( 13:11 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Key Event Risk This Week

Economic Calendar - Key Event Risk This Week - US Presidential Elections - Central Banks - NFP

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-10-26 15:55:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-10-20 18:48:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-10-19 15:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-10-12 14:46:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
USD/CAD
Mixed
USD/JPY
Mixed
US 500
Bullish
Gold
Mixed
GBP/USD
Mixed