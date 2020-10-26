Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Grinds into Downtrend Resistance

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-10-26 15:55:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Stimulus, GBP, Brexit, EUR, ECB, JPY, BoJ
2020-10-26 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Rise on US Stimulus Hopes, PMI Data
2020-10-23 05:03:00
S&P 500 Futures Lower on Election Security Issues, APAC Stocks May Fall
2020-10-22 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Sep 25, 2020 when Wall Street traded near 27,144.50.
2020-10-26 16:23:00
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
2020-10-26 15:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD Coils Ahead of Next Big Break
2020-10-26 17:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD & Gold
2020-10-26 15:55:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-10-26 19:07:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 16, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.29.
2020-10-26 16:23:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Action: USDJPY May Rise as Stocks Trade Lower
2020-10-26 14:11:00
USDJPY May Be the Best Candidate for Stimulus, Traders Fade GBPUSD Rally
2020-10-23 03:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @Nadex: Will the Dow be bullish or bearish after Nov. 3? Make your prediction today for a chance to win $5,000.* https://t.co/EXtYKMxrrW…
  • Australian #Dollar Forecast: $AUDUSD Grinds into Downtrend Resistance- #Aussie Levels - https://t.co/Y4oiWHaE6l https://t.co/GYpXhkKJIo
  • US Equity Update (Monday Close): $DJI -2.28% $SPX -1.86% $NDX -1.61% $RUT -2.15% $VIX +17.79%
  • USD/JPY attempts to claw back last week’s losses. Bulls face long term challenges despite short term test of 105.00. Get your $USDJPY market update from @RichardSnowFX here:https://t.co/MFmp7RwFhd https://t.co/QPHreNg8GN
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.28% France 40: 0.18% FTSE 100: 0.10% US 500: 0.02% Wall Street: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/8Gj1iqeQu8
  • US Dollar Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, AUD/USD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/james_stanley/2020/10/26/US-Dollar-Price-Action-Setups-GBPUSD-GBP-USD-AUDUSD-AUD-USD.html https://t.co/kodr21qCu9
  • Precious Metals Update: #Gold 1903.67 (+0.09%), #Aluminum 1842.50 (-0.22%), and #Copper 6867.50 (-0.79%) [delayed]
  • Gold prices remain in a falling wedge pattern that’s been building for more than two months. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/LYSHloh85Z https://t.co/nGqnQKL0KM
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.06% Oil - US Crude: -0.08% Silver: -1.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/AnzuzBr9Yc
  • Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Germany 30 since Mar 19 when Germany 30 traded near 8,568.70. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Germany 30 weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/tsMt1UlZGO
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Grinds into Downtrend Resistance

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Grinds into Downtrend Resistance

2020-10-26 18:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels

  • Australian Dollar technical trade level update – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • AUD/USD sets weekly / monthly open-ranges below downtrend resistance
  • Risk for further losses sub-7161 – Critical near-term support 7016/42
Advertisement

The Australian Dollar is down just 0.53%against the US Dollar in October despite a monthly range of more than 3% with AUD/USD rebounding off critical support last week. A critical price range is in focus heading into the close of the month and we’re looking for the break for guidance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the AUD/USD price charts. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Aussie setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Nov 02
( 12:11 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Daily

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD Daily - Aussie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Australian Dollar Price Outlook we noted to be on the lookout, “for topside exhaustion ahead of the September channel resistance with a break below 7073/84 needed for another challenge at key yearly open support.” Aussie plummeted into the 2020/2019 yearly opens at 7016/42 last week before rebounding sharply with the recovery stalling just ahead of the October open at 7161 – we’re looking for a break of this key range for guidance in the days ahead.

A topside breach / close above this channel is needed to shift the broader focus higher again towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the September decline at 7256. A close below 7016 is needed to mark resumption with such a scenario exposing initial daily support objectives atthe 23.6% retracement of the yearly range at 6963.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD 120min

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD 120min - Aussie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Aussie price action shows AUD/USD trading within the confines of a descending pitchfork formationextending off the monthly highs with a rebound off the lower parallel last week failing at the 61.8% retracement of the October range at 7158 - note the monthly open / channel resistance just higher at ~7165. Look for inflection there IF reached with the immediate recovery vulnerable while below.

Initial support rests at the Friday low at 7101 backed by the 61.8% retracement of the near-term recent rally at 7073. Critical support steady at 7016/42 – a break / close below would suggest a larger correction is underway with initial objectives eyed at the 1.618% ext at 6987 and 6963.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

Bottom line: Australian Dollar is carving the weekly opening-range just below the monthly open / downtrend resistance – look to the breakout for guidance. From a trading standpoint, the risk remains for a deeper setback / topside exhaustion while below the September trendline with a break below yearly-open support needed to mark resumption. Ultimately, a topside breach / close above the October open would be needed to keep the near-term recovery viable. Review my latest Australian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term AUD/USD technical trade levels

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment – AUD/USD Price Chart

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment - AUD/USD Price Chart - Aussie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short AUD/USD - the ratio stands at -1.20 (45.38% of traders are long) – weak bullish reading
  • Long positions are 5.69% higher than yesterday and 21.33% lower from last week
  • Short positions are18.12% higher than yesterday and 5.06% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
AUD/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% 15% 10%
Weekly -20% 3% -9%
Learn how shifts in Aussie retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Key Australia / US Data Releases

Key Australia / US Data Releases - AUD/USD Economic Calendar - Aussie Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 30, CAC 40 Technical Outlook Worsens with Support Under Siege
DAX 30, CAC 40 Technical Outlook Worsens with Support Under Siege
2020-10-26 11:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Primed for More Gains? - Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Primed for More Gains? - Levels for CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
2020-10-22 15:50:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Technical Analysis: NDX, SPX Sitting on Big Support
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Technical Analysis: NDX, SPX Sitting on Big Support
2020-10-22 12:30:00
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP Key Levels
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP Key Levels
2020-10-22 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish