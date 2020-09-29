News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-09-29 19:47:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, & USD/JPY Positioning Update
2020-09-29 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Eyeing Pelosi-Mnuchin Meeting on Stimulus
2020-09-29 06:00:00
Oil Price Rebound Stalls Ahead of Monthly High with OPEC on Sidelines
2020-09-26 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Rally Lifts EUR, GBP, AUD, but Stocks Lag | Webinar
2020-09-29 12:00:00
Dow Jones Climbs on Stimulus Hopes, ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 Advance
2020-09-29 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Pops, Resistance at Prior Support
2020-09-29 20:00:00
Gold Price & Silver Technical Outlook: Gold Has Room to Decline, Silver Sitting on Support
2020-09-29 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-09-29 19:47:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, & USD/JPY Positioning Update
2020-09-29 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, & USD/JPY Positioning Update
2020-09-29 17:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Key USD/JPY Levels Amid Month-end Rebalancing
2020-09-29 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • today's webinar has been archived and is ready to go https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/live_events/2020/09/29/us-dollar-price-action-setups-eur-usd-aud-usd-gbp-usd.html
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.03% Wall Street: 0.02% Germany 30: 0.02% France 40: -0.07% FTSE 100: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/BPGABPy6pD
  • Gold price decline from triangle has room to 1800-area. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/bK4bo43DXw https://t.co/UVMGMAAkS3
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.95% Gold: 0.84% Oil - US Crude: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/FPnLbC3Pxf
  • With Eurozone economic data shrugging in recent weeks, European Central Bank interest rate expectations have been creeping forward towards April 2021. Get your $EURUSD market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/vBPciSW5pH https://t.co/qubKMRFnjv
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.19%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 61.05%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/A8bc63PO79
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.04% France 40: 0.01% FTSE 100: 0.01% US 500: -0.29% Wall Street: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/MqwdApCJ0C
  • The US Dollar is pulling back from what’s become a strong outing in the month of September. Get your $USD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/hOvSiIDFLT https://t.co/d0SEnfJT0s
  • webinar starting right now - looking at 1. themes for q3 close 2. debates starting tonight, what might market ramifications be? 3. heavy week of data out of the us - $USD in the spotlight https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/455809179 https://t.co/tZxa4c2zVl
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.20%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 62.11%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/9tCHS7o18f
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD

2020-09-29 19:47:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

US Dollar Price Action Setups

  • This is an archived webinar, looking at price action setups around the US Dollar.
  • The rest of this week brings a number of high-impact economic releases out of the US.
  • The Q4 open is now just around-the-corner, set to begin on Thursday.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.
Advertisement

Tomorrow marks the final day of Q3 and the day after brings a couple of high-impact US data prints with another couple due for Friday. This sets up for a pretty pensive end to the week and that’s not to mention the Presidential Debates that kick off tonight. In this webinar I looked at the US Dollar and a number of related markets. Towards the end, I also took a look at three US equity indices along with Gold prices.

If you’d like to join this webinar in real-time next week, the below link will allow you to register.

Starts in:
Live now:
Oct 06
( 17:10 GMT )
James Stanley's Tuesday Webinar
Trading Price Action
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

US Dollar Strength Pulls Back

The first two months of Q3 saw a continuation of USD weakness, all the way into the September open. At that point, a big area of long-term support came into play and that’s since helped to hold the lows. And with a little over one full day left in September and Q3, the monthly chart of the US Dollar is threatening to close as a bullish engulfing candlestick – which is often approached with the aim of bullish continuation. For this to remain the case, DXY would need to finish tomorrow’s trade above the August open of 93.46.

US Dollar Monthly Price Chart

US Dollar Monthly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

For shorter-term analysis, I had discussed this matter in-depth earlier today and much of this still applies. This can be seen in the article entitled, US Dollar Price Forecast: USD Pulls Back as US Data Releases Begin.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by James Stanley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Jumps Up to Resistance Test

Coming into this week, I was looking for a pullback in EUR/USD to potentially re-open the door to bearish operations. I had outlined that context in last week’s Analyst Pick, looking for potential resistance around an area of prior support, plotted around the 1.1750 psychological level.

That resistance is now in-play and this can keep the door open for short-side scenarios in the pair.

EUR/USD Eight-Hour Price Chart

EUR/USD Eight Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EUR/USD on Tradingview

GBP/USD: Cable Support Holds – but Can Bulls Maintain?

Also in that analyst pick last week I had looked at the long side of Cable as, perhaps, one of the few attractive venues to work with USD strength.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by James Stanley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

The logic was laid out in that article but largely driven by the fact that the sell-off in Cable had stalled around a Fibonacci level while USD-strength continued very visibly against other currencies such as the Euro, AUD, etc. But – now that support has pushed a short-term higher-high in Cable, the question is whether the pair may have some more? This puts emphasis on a zone of higher-low support potential running from the approximate 1.2785-1.2815, outlined in red on the chart below.

GBP/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

GBP/USD Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; GBP/USD on Tradingview

AUD/USD Bounce Finds Resistance

It’s been a busy month in AUD/USD. Coming into last week, I had warned that the pair might be setting up to reverse. And last week saw that theme play out with aggression as AUD/USD fell by more than 300 pips at one point.

But – as looked at last week after the .7000 psychological level came into play, the pair may be due a bounce, and that’s continued to play-out through this week. So far today, that bounce is facing its first real test, finding some resistance at the 61.8% retracement of the 2018-2020 major move. A little-higher on the chart, from around .7185-.7205, is another zone of potential resistance.

AUD/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

AUD/USD Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; AUD/USD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Aussie, Gold & SPX500
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Aussie, Gold & SPX500
2020-09-28 15:01:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Yen, Loonie & Gold
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Yen, Loonie & Gold
2020-09-21 15:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Aussie & Gold
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Aussie & Gold
2020-09-14 15:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2020-09-08 19:50:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Bullish
AUD/USD
Mixed
GBP/USD
Bearish