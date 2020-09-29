US Dollar Price Forecast: USD Pulls Back as US Data Releases Begin

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Rally Lifts EUR, GBP, AUD, but Stocks Lag | Webinar
2020-09-29 12:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Trades in Defined Range Despite Dovish ECB Guidance
2020-09-29 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Eyeing Pelosi-Mnuchin Meeting on Stimulus
2020-09-29 06:00:00
Oil Price Rebound Stalls Ahead of Monthly High with OPEC on Sidelines
2020-09-26 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Rally Lifts EUR, GBP, AUD, but Stocks Lag | Webinar
2020-09-29 12:00:00
Dow Jones Climbs on Stimulus Hopes, ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 Advance
2020-09-29 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price & Silver Technical Outlook: Gold Has Room to Decline, Silver Sitting on Support
2020-09-29 11:00:00
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Eyeing Pelosi-Mnuchin Meeting on Stimulus
2020-09-29 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, USD & More: Charts & Technical Analysis
2020-09-29 13:00:00
Market Sentiment Rally Lifts EUR, GBP, AUD, but Stocks Lag | Webinar
2020-09-29 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: Key USD/JPY Levels Amid Month-end Rebalancing
2020-09-29 09:30:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Aussie, Gold & SPX500
2020-09-28 15:01:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Hey traders! What are some anticipations for the Tuesday market update? The Presidential debate and more with @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/qVUIuEwT5h
  • GBP/USD is rising, EUR/GBP is falling and many of the Sterling crosses are heading higher as traders move cautiously into riskier assets and take profits on the bullish USD trade. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/j4byKjN0vC https://t.co/fK6jDlHmc5
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.70% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.58% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.56% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.19% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.13% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/YrNRVD3fJo
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.28% Wall Street: -0.38% France 40: -0.45% Germany 30: -0.55% FTSE 100: -0.86% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/zo49BvRMoX
  • The Conference Board's US consumer confidence survey surged from 86.3 to 101. 8. That's the biggest surge from this survey in over 15 years. Some internal issues, but significant enough that it would normally override those concerns. But Presidential debate tonight, so $SPX still
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.44% Gold: 0.37% Oil - US Crude: -2.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/HbOOsfaZRe
  • US Dollar Price Forecast: USD Pulls Back as US Data Releases Begin https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/09/29/US-Dollar-Price-Forecast-JS.html https://t.co/0skc0WOQlI
  • 🇺🇸 CB Consumer Confidence (SEP) Actual: 101.8 Expected: 89.5 Previous: 86.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-29
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.60%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 63.45%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/RQYCyTmIGG
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.16% Gold: 0.35% Oil - US Crude: -1.98% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ybyMOjGEHw
US Dollar Price Forecast: USD Pulls Back as US Data Releases Begin

US Dollar Price Forecast: USD Pulls Back as US Data Releases Begin

2020-09-29 14:00:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

US Dollar Price Forecast:

  • The US Dollar is pulling back from what’s become a strong outing in the month of September.
  • Before the September bounce, USD was in a bearish state since the quick spike in March was faded out.
  • The economic calendar for the remainder of this week is loaded with high-impact US items on the docket for each day of the week, capped by Non-Farm Payrolls on Friday.
  • The analysis in this article heavily utilizes price action and chart patterns. To learn more about price action, check out our DailyFX Education section, where it’s taught amongst a host of other candlestick patterns and formations.
Advertisement

There’s now less than 48 hours until the Q4 open and the US Dollar is giving back some recent gains as Q3 winds down. The month of September so far has been quite the change of pace, as a persistent sell-off in USD finally ran into some element of support earlier in the month, and buyers have been in action ever since. Much of this bullish move developed last week, following a quick support test after trading opened for the week which was followed by an outsized showing from USD-bulls.

US Dollar Monthly Price Chart

US Dollar Monthly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

USD Strength Faces High-Impact US Data

That theme faces its first real test this week as a flurry of data points out of the US will prod that next directional move in the currency. Today at 10AM ET brings consumer confidence numbers, and tomorrow brings final Q2 GDP readings. But it’s the day after when the plot thickens as we’ll get both PMI numbers to go along with PCE; and then Friday brings the big one with Non-Farm Payrolls. Collectively – this will give markets a look at both inflation pressure and employment, along with forward-looking expectations and this can help to round out the picture of what market participants are looking at as we head into the final quarter of what’s been a fairly unique year of 2020.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by James Stanley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

DailyFX Economic Calendar: High-Impact US Releases Remaining for This Week

DailyFX Economic Calendar High Impact US Items

US Dollar’s Bearish Backdrop In Question Ahead of Q4 Open

Has the US Dollar reversed its bearish course? We still can’t say one way or the other yet, at least not definitively.

The Greenback was engaged in a consistent sell-off ever since the quick spike in March, and that sell-off soon brought fresh two-year-lows into the mix just a few months after the currency set a fresh three-year-high. But, there were a plethora of reasons for that sell-off, least of which was FOMC policy and an aggressive move down to the lower bound of rates. This act of driving interest rates lower helped to also push capital into riskier assets, such as tech stocks, so there was a logical relationship for much of the summer in which both USD weakness and equity strength ruled the day.

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 29
( 17:09 GMT )
James Stanley's Tuesday Webinar
Trading Price Action
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Both of those themes have come into question in September as stocks started to pull back while the USD began its bounce from support. Permeating the backdrop this month along with those moves is a bit of skepticism around that next round of stimulus, coupled with a massive dose of uncertainty as the US wrestles with both a pensive Presidential Election and an ongoing pandemic of worsening proportions.

At this point, the September bounce in USD has retraced approximately 23.6% of the move since March and around 38.2% of the move that’s posted from the June 30 high. That 38.2% marker of the June-September major move appears to be helping with short-term support, taken from around the 94.00 handle.

US Dollar Daily Price Chart

US Dollar Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

Taking a more granular look at the matter, and incorporating a Fibonacci retracement around the September bullish move, will help to provide some additional context to near-term USD price action. The 38.2% retracement of the June-September move is confluent with the 23.6% marker of the September bump; and a bit lower, around 93.60, is another area of short-term support potential.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by James Stanley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Of key interest, especially with a heavy outlay on the economic calendar over the next few days – is the confluent support zone that runs from around 93.18-93.36. In this area on the chart are retracements from all three of the above major moves; offering a bit of confluent should the USD pullback with aggression ahead of the Friday NFP report.

US Dollar Four-Hour Price Chart

US Dollar Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 30 Index Rebound at Risk on Merkel's Warning, Covid-19 Second Wave
DAX 30 Index Rebound at Risk on Merkel's Warning, Covid-19 Second Wave
2020-09-29 07:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq Rally as USD Pulls Back to Start a Busy Week
Dow, Nasdaq Rally as USD Pulls Back to Start a Busy Week
2020-09-28 15:00:00
USD/JPY Rebound Fades On Renewed Stimulus Optimism, Vaccine Progress
USD/JPY Rebound Fades On Renewed Stimulus Optimism, Vaccine Progress
2020-09-28 07:00:00
EUR/USD Rates May Extend Slide Lower on Covid-19 Second Wave Fears
EUR/USD Rates May Extend Slide Lower on Covid-19 Second Wave Fears
2020-09-25 06:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR