News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-08-30 19:03:00
Technical Levels: DXY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Oil, Gold, Silver & Bitcoin
2021-08-30 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, NFPs
2021-08-30 11:00:00
US Dollar Weakens as Dovish Fed Lifts Stocks, Bonds, Commodities and Other Currencies. Where To From Here?
2021-08-30 06:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, NFPs
2021-08-30 11:00:00
S&P 500 to Stay Bid as Fed Decouples Taper, Rate Hike Risk
2021-08-27 22:15:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Rally at Key Chart Hurdle– XAU/USD Levels
2021-08-30 18:30:00
Technical Levels: DXY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Oil, Gold, Silver & Bitcoin
2021-08-30 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-08-30 19:03:00
UK Pound Forecast: Sterling Setups for the Week Ahead, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2021-08-30 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Defends Defined Range Ahead of US NFP Report
2021-08-30 19:30:00
Technical Levels: DXY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Oil, Gold, Silver & Bitcoin
2021-08-30 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Bitcoin taking a breather after the robust runup through July and August. Price currently consolidating below key $50k level $BTCUSD #Bitcoin https://t.co/QFStZXzoQz
  • USD/CAD starts the week with a support test. The pair held a big spot of support last week even as USD was selling-off. Can bulls hold sellers at bay? Get your $USDCAD market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/2X7kqwIB3b https://t.co/8LyRTI0YTO
  • Fed's Mester: - Once the Fed begins to taper, monetary policy will still remain accommodative - Labor market is not yet at maximum employment
  • Fed's Mester: - Inflation criteria for interest rate hike has not been met yet - In terms of substantial further progress on employment and inflation, the US economy is essentially there
  • EUR/GBP continues to find support in the form of the 8-day moving average, with the pair remaining just below 0.8580 $EURGBP https://t.co/tNyoZcgH9w
  • US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/james_stanley/2021/08/30/usd-us-dollar-price-action-setups-eur-usd-eurusd-gbp-usd-gbpusd-usd-cad-usdcad-aud-usd-audusd.html https://t.co/hqJ5FLIfkf
  • WTI crude continues to push higher, reclaiming the $69 handle with near-term resistance just overhead $WTI $CL_F #OOTT https://t.co/EZxHdTADrf
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.08% Silver: -0.25% Gold: -0.51% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/dRu2rMgtOP
  • AUD/USD hovering below 0.7300 as Covid-related headwinds persist $AUDUSD https://t.co/pc4VWxHN9J
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 87.50%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.20%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/IJwqybaJVo
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Rally at Key Chart Hurdle– XAU/USD Levels

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Rally at Key Chart Hurdle– XAU/USD Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Weekly Trade Levels

Advertisement

Gold prices have rallied towards a key resistance zone we’ve been tracking for weeks now and we’re looking for possible price inflection into the close of the month for guidance with US non-Farm Payrolls on tap this Friday. The battle-lines are drawn for the bulls heading into this threshold. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD weekly technical chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold technical setup and more.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Weekly - GLD Trade Outook - GC Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Notes: In last month’s Gold Weekly PriceOutlook we noted that the XAU/USD, “price collapse has responded to a critical technical support zone at the objective yearly lows- looking for the inflection off this zone to offer guidance.” The highlighted zone in focus was , “at the 1670/82 support confluence- a region defined by the 61.8% extension of the 2020 decline, the objective yearly opening-range low and the 38.2% retracement of the 2015 advance.” Bullion has rallied more than 8.5% off that low with price now approaching a key resistance confluence at 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the June decline the 52-week moving average at 1825/28- note that the upper parallel also converges on this region this week and further highlights the technical significance of this resistance zone.

Weekly support rests at 1755- intra-week los ses should be limited to this threshold on pullbacks IF price is indeed heading higher. Critical support unchanged at 1670/82. Ultimately, a breach / close above the yearly high-week close at 1849 is needed to shift the broader focus higher again with such a scenario exposing topside objectives into the yearly highs at 1909/23.

Bottom line: The multi-week gold price rally is now testing the first major hurdle at downtrend resistance. From a trading standpoint, look to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops on a stretch into 1825/28- be on the lookout for downside exhaustion ahead of 1755 with a close above 1849 needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend. Review my latest Gold Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term XAU/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Retail Positioning - GC Technical Outlook
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +2.11 (67.90% of traders are long) – typically bearishreading
  • Long positions areunchanged from yesterday and 9.14% lower from last week
  • Short positions areunchanged from yesterday and 10.91% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

---

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Outlook in Limbo
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Outlook in Limbo
2021-08-30 12:30:00
New Zealand Dollar Technical Forecast: NZD/USD Snapback Levels
New Zealand Dollar Technical Forecast: NZD/USD Snapback Levels
2021-08-27 15:00:00
Gold Price and Silver Forecast: XAU Outlook Cloudy, XAG Chart Clear
Gold Price and Silver Forecast: XAU Outlook Cloudy, XAG Chart Clear
2021-08-27 12:30:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: Loonie Charts Deeper Setback – Setups in CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: Loonie Charts Deeper Setback – Setups in CAD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-08-26 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed