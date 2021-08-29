News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Runs into Resistance, More Gains Ahead?
2021-08-29 01:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Aug 04, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.
2021-08-27 04:23:00
News
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Downtrend Prevails Despite Best Week Since June 2020
2021-08-28 03:00:00
Oil, GameStop (GME) Soar & Jackson Hole Inflation Expectations – FinTwits Trends to Watch
2021-08-27 14:21:00
News
S&P 500 to Stay Bid as Fed Decouples Taper, Rate Hike Risk
2021-08-27 22:15:00
Peloton Shares Dip on Weak Results, Dell Technologies Posts Strong Q2 Earnings
2021-08-26 21:00:00
News
Gold Forecast: XAU Traders Eye NFPs After Jackson Hole, Kabul Attack
2021-08-28 19:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Out After Powell, XAU/USD Levels
2021-08-27 20:00:00
News
Sterling (GBP) Forecast: Will Jackson Hole Prove to be a Catalyst or Snoozefest?
2021-08-27 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-08-26 15:39:00
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; Jackson Hole Preview
2021-08-26 16:05:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD Plunges on Powell- DXY Support in View

US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD Plunges on Powell- DXY Support in View

Michael Boutros, Strategist

US Dollar Technical Price Outlook: DXY Weekly Trade Levels

  • US Dollartechnical trade level update – Weekly Chart
  • USD plunges from resistance- risk for larger correction while below median-line
  • DXY weekly support at 91.74 (bullish invalidation) – Key resistance 93.76/88, 94.47/65
The US Dollar Index plunged more than 0.8% this week with the DXY reversing just ahead of major technical resistance. The turn registered at a significant time & price and while the broader outlook remains constructive the risk for a larger pullback may be building on the back of this week’s decline. These are the updated technical targets and invalidation levels that matter on the US Dollar Index weekly price chart. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this DXY technical setup and more.

US Dollar Index Price Chart – DXY Weekly

Please add a description for the image.

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; US Dollar Index on Tradingview

Notes: In my last US Dollar Weekly Price Outlook we noted that DXY was probing resistance at the, “objective yearly high-week close at 93.01. A breach / weekly close above this threshold is still needed to mark resumption towards the 2021 high at 93.43 and the 100% extension / 2016 low-week close at 93.76/88- look for a larger reaction in price there IF reached.” The index registered a high at 93.73 last week before pulling back – is a near-term high in place?

Initial support now rests with the 25% parallel of the ascending pitchfork formation extending off the yearly lows with a key technical confluence seen lower parallel / September low / the 52-week moving average at 91.74/80 – an area of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached. A break / close below this threshold would be needed to invalidate the broader May rally. A breach / close above resistance at 93.76/88 is needed to mark resumption with such a scenario exposing the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement / March 2020 low at 94.47/65.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line: The US Dollar rally faltered just ahead of major technical resistance and the threat for a deeper pullback remains while below 93.76/88. From a trading standpoint, look for possible downside exhaustion ahead of 91.74 IF price is indeed heading higher with a breach / close above the median-line ultimately needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend. I’ll publish an updated US Dollar Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term technical DXY trading levels.

Key US Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: Downtrend Getting Tested
2021-08-29 04:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Tests Critical Support – Key Loonie Levels in Play
2021-08-28 16:00:00
DAX 30, S&P 500, and FTSE 100 Tech Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-08-28 10:00:00
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Downtrend Prevails Despite Best Week Since June 2020
2021-08-28 03:00:00
