EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-08-26 15:39:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
2021-08-26 13:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Pause Rally as the Pandemic Clouds the Outlook
2021-08-26 06:00:00
2021-08-26 13:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Pause Rally as the Pandemic Clouds the Outlook
2021-08-26 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-08-25 21:30:00
2021-08-26 13:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-08-25 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Rally Stalls at Resistance- XAU/USD Levels
2021-08-26 17:00:00
2021-08-26 17:00:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-08-26 15:39:00
2021-08-26 15:39:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; Jackson Hole Preview
2021-08-26 16:05:00
2021-08-26 16:05:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
Real Time News
  • Silver continues to find resistance just below $24, now trading down around $23.50 $XAGUSD #Silver https://t.co/a6JySIZFPv
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.11% France 40: 0.03% Germany 30: -0.05% Wall Street: -0.28% US 500: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/R8WFHSrNCu
  • The US Dollar is holding a spot of support after pulling back from a fresh 2021 high set last Friday. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/TzlBlOC68Q https://t.co/H3nRC4zZoU
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: 76 counterparties take $1.091 trillion at Fed's fixed-rate reverse repo $USD $DXY https://t.co/vgDaDZeVoB
  • The $SPX emini futures were well-staged for a short-term bearish reversal with this morning pre-Jackson Hole lean, but not enough liquidity / drive to make the 4,475 break a lasting move. $ES_F 4hr chart with volume and wicks: https://t.co/dDy2H1XpJ8
  • Bitcoin lower on the day, finding support around $46,850 $BTCUSD #Bitcoin https://t.co/jj7oNqnXxX
  • #Gold Price Outlook: Gold Rally Stalls at Resistance- $XAUUSD Levels - https://t.co/5pBaPnABdg https://t.co/eLXXWgVdDV
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 85.22%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 71.56%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/FhXvblP8Cm
  • Cardano breakout pulling back from all time highs the prior swing high at 2.4500 just below, possible support #Cardano #CardanoADA https://t.co/XTqloUsIaz
  • NZD/USD extends the rebound from the fresh yearly low (0.6805) as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) warns of a looming shift in monetary policy. Get your market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/ZSkCmz0GgE https://t.co/CiNAwrIJ7Q
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Rally Stalls at Resistance- XAU/USD Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Near-term Trade Levels

Gold prices surged more than 7.7% off the monthly low with the XAU/USD faltering this week into technical resistance. The threat of a near-term pullback within the broader uptrend remains while below 1829 and we’re looking for a break of the weekly opening-range for guidance. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the XAU/USD technical charts heading into the August close. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this gold technical setup and more.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD Daily - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Gold on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In my last Gold Price Outlook we noted that XAU/USD had, “defended critical support at the yearly lows last week and the focus is on this subsequent recovery. From at trading standpoint, look for pullbacks to be limited to the 1760 IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a close above 1830 needed to shift the broader focus higher.” Bullion consolidated into the close of the week with a breakout on Monday faltering at the 100-day moving average (currently ~1810)- the immediate advance may be vulnerable while below this threshold with a breach / close above needed to challenge key resistance at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement / July high-day close at 1825/29.

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min

Gold Price Chart - XAU/USD 120min - GLD Trade Outlook - GC Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Gold price action shows XAU/USD trading within an ascending channel formation with the weekly opening-range preserved just above weekly-open support at 1781. A break below this level would threaten a larger pullback with such a scenario exposing the 38.2% retracement of the monthly advance / June low-day close at 1759/60 and 1728/29- both levels of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached. Initial resistance eyed at the 2012 high at 1795 with a breach above the weekly highs exposing the August open at 1814 and 1825/29- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Bottom line: Gold turned just ahead of key resistance levels into the monthly open. From a trading standpoint we looking for a break of the weekly opening-range for guidance- losses should be limited by 1729 IF price is heading higher with a breach / close above 1829 ultimately needed to fuel the next leg towards the yearly high-week close. Review my latest Gold Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term XAU/USD technical trading levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Gold Trader Sentiment – XAU/USD Price Chart

Gold Trader Sentiment - XAU/USD Price Chart - GLD Retail Positioning - GC Technical Outlook
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long Gold- the ratio stands at +2.40 (70.60% of traders are long) – typically bearishreading
  • Long positions are0.35% lower than yesterday and 4.98% higher from last week
  • Short positions are2.73% lower than yesterday and 11.38% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

---

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

