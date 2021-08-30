News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Technical Levels: DXY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Oil, Gold, Silver & Bitcoin
2021-08-30 16:00:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Fed and ECB Accommodative as Euro Opens Flat
2021-08-30 09:22:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, NFPs
2021-08-30 11:00:00
US Dollar Weakens as Dovish Fed Lifts Stocks, Bonds, Commodities and Other Currencies. Where To From Here?
2021-08-30 06:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, NFPs
2021-08-30 11:00:00
S&P 500 to Stay Bid as Fed Decouples Taper, Rate Hike Risk
2021-08-27 22:15:00
Technical Levels: DXY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Oil, Gold, Silver & Bitcoin
2021-08-30 16:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Prices Pullback after Breaking above $1,800
2021-08-30 08:00:00
UK Pound Forecast: Sterling Setups for the Week Ahead, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2021-08-30 11:00:00
Sterling Tech Forecast: GBP/USD Jumps During Powell Speech
2021-08-29 22:00:00
Technical Levels: DXY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Oil, Gold, Silver & Bitcoin
2021-08-30 16:00:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; Jackson Hole Preview
2021-08-26 16:05:00
Technical Levels: DXY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Oil, Gold, Silver & Bitcoin

Technical Levels: DXY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Oil, Gold, Silver & Bitcoin

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities / Crypto

US Dollar Correction Searches for a Low- Gold, Silver Threaten Breakout

The US Dollar Index reversed sharply off uptrend resistance on August 20th- since then DXY has fallen more than 1.2% and we’re on the lookout for possible downside exhaustion just lower into he close of the month. Meanwhile, recoveries in Gold and Silver are eyeing key resistance zones just higher and the risk remains for major price inflection into these levels. Keep in mind we’re heading into the close of the month with US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) on tap – stay nimble into the September open. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, US10Y, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, GBP/USD, Gold, Silver, Bitcoin, USD/CHF, SPX, USD/JPY and Crude Oil (WTI).

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - Key Data Releases - Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

