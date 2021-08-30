Technical Levels: DXY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Oil, Gold, Silver & Bitcoin

Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities / Crypto

Advertisement

US Dollar Correction Searches for a Low- Gold, Silver Threaten Breakout

The US Dollar Index reversed sharply off uptrend resistance on August 20th- since then DXY has fallen more than 1.2% and we’re on the lookout for possible downside exhaustion just lower into he close of the month. Meanwhile, recoveries in Gold and Silver are eyeing key resistance zones just higher and the risk remains for major price inflection into these levels. Keep in mind we’re heading into the close of the month with US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) on tap – stay nimble into the September open. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, US10Y, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, GBP/USD, Gold, Silver, Bitcoin, USD/CHF, SPX, USD/JPY and Crude Oil (WTI).

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - latest economic development and upcoming event risk

---Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex