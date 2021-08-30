Technical Levels: DXY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Oil, Gold, Silver & Bitcoin
Weekly Technical Trade Levels on USD Majors / Commodities / Crypto
- Technical setups we’re tracking across the USD Majors / Commodities heading into weekly open
- Updated trade levels on US Dollar, Loonie, Aussie, Oil, Gold, Silver, Bitcoin and more!
US Dollar Correction Searches for a Low- Gold, Silver Threaten Breakout
The US Dollar Index reversed sharply off uptrend resistance on August 20th- since then DXY has fallen more than 1.2% and we’re on the lookout for possible downside exhaustion just lower into he close of the month. Meanwhile, recoveries in Gold and Silver are eyeing key resistance zones just higher and the risk remains for major price inflection into these levels. Keep in mind we’re heading into the close of the month with US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) on tap – stay nimble into the September open. In this webinar we take an in-depth look at the key technical trade levels for US Dollar Index, EUR/USD, US10Y, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, GBP/USD, Gold, Silver, Bitcoin, USD/CHF, SPX, USD/JPY and Crude Oil (WTI).
