How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2022-05-26 06:30:00
US Dollar Finds Firmer Footing After FOMC Minutes Boost Market Mood. Where to for DXY?
2022-05-26 05:00:00
Luckbox Leans in with Oil Trader Tracy Shuchart
2022-05-26 15:30:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Pending Oil Price Breakout- WTI Levels
2022-05-26 15:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since May 05, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 33,011.00.
2022-05-26 16:23:00
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2022-05-25 14:00:00
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: XAU/USD, XAG/USD May Rise as Retail Traders Sell
2022-05-25 00:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Real Yields, Weaker USD and Safe Haven Appeal Drive XAU/USD Higher
2022-05-24 08:00:00
Shocking UK PMI Sends the Pound Spiraling: EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY and GBP/USD
2022-05-24 09:42:00
Strategy Webinar: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold Technicals
2022-05-23 15:30:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Hawkish Sentiment from SNB and ECB Isolates the BoJ
2022-05-26 10:10:00
Japanese Yen Breakout Contained Against US Dollar, EUR/JPY May See Volatility
2022-05-26 02:30:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Pending Oil Price Breakout- WTI Levels

Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Pending Oil Price Breakout- WTI Levels

Michael Boutros, Strategist

Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI Weekly Trade Levels

Oil prices are attempting to mark a fifth consecutive weekly advance with WTI trading just below technical resistance into 115. While the broader outlook remains tilted to the topside, the immediate focus is on a breakout of a multi-month range just above uptrend support. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the oil price weekly chart. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this crude oil price technical setup and more.

Crude Oil Price Chart – WTI Weekly

Crude Oil Price Chart - WTI Weekly - CL Trade Outlook - USOil Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Crude Oil (WTI) on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Crude Oil Technical Forecast we noted that WTI was coiling, “just above the 50% retracement of the December advance at 95.91- we’re on the lookout for a breakout in the weeks ahead as this range tightens.” More than two-weeks later and the range has indeed tightened with price rallying into resistance last week at the 2011 high / 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the March decline at 114.80-115.47. Initial weekly support now raised to the 61.8% retracement of the April rally at 101.55.

The focus heading into the close of the month will be on a breakout of the 101.55-115.47 range for guidance. A topside breach / close above would be needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend towards the 2008 high-week close at 129.29 and the record high close / 2008 high at 145.29-146.73. A break below weekly support would threaten a larger correction with such a scenario keeping the focus on 85.61-88.01- broader bullish invalidation now raised tot his threshold.

Bottom line: Oil prices remain in consolidation here just below confluent resistance at last week’s high. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to raise protective stops- losses should be capped by 101.55 IF price is indeed heading higher on this stretch with a breach / close above 115.47 needed to fuel the next leg higher. Watch the weekly close here and stay nimble heading into the extended holiday weekend / close of the month.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Crude Oil Trader Sentiment – WTI Price Chart

Crude Oil Trader Sentiment - WTI Price Chart - CL Retail Positioning - USOil Technical Outlook
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short crude oil - the ratio stands at -1.37 (42.18% of traders are long) – typically bullishreading
  • Long positions are0.34% higher than yesterday and 2.53% lower from last week
  • Short positions are1.15% lower than yesterday and 19.47% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests crude oil prices may continue to rise. Traders are less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed Oil trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 40 and CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Lines & Levels to Watch
DAX 40 and CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Lines & Levels to Watch
2022-05-25 12:30:00
New Zealand Dollar Technical Analysis: Buy the Rumor, Sell the News Around RBNZ? Setups in NZD/JPY, NZD/USD
New Zealand Dollar Technical Analysis: Buy the Rumor, Sell the News Around RBNZ? Setups in NZD/JPY, NZD/USD
2022-05-24 23:30:00
Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Plunge Threatens Larger Correction
Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Plunge Threatens Larger Correction
2022-05-24 18:15:00
EUR/USD Technical Price Outlook: Euro Rally at Risk into Resistance
EUR/USD Technical Price Outlook: Euro Rally at Risk into Resistance
2022-05-24 15:30:00
