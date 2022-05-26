Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Pending Oil Price Breakout- WTI Levels

Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI Weekly Trade Levels

Crude Oil updated technical trade levels – Weekly Chart

WTI rally testing technical resistance- consolidation breakout in focus

New to Oil Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Oil- Beginners Guide

Advertisement

Oil prices are attempting to mark a fifth consecutive weekly advance with WTI trading just below technical resistance into 115. While the broader outlook remains tilted to the topside, the immediate focus is on a breakout of a multi-month range just above uptrend support. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the oil price weekly chart. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this crude oil price technical setup and more.

Crude Oil Price Chart – WTI Weekly

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; Crude Oil (WTI) on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Crude Oil Technical Forecast we noted that WTI was coiling, “just above the 50% retracement of the December advance at 95.91- we’re on the lookout for a breakout in the weeks ahead as this range tightens.” More than two-weeks later and the range has indeed tightened with price rallying into resistance last week at the 2011 high / 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the March decline at 114.80-115.47. Initial weekly support now raised to the 61.8% retracement of the April rally at 101.55.

The focus heading into the close of the month will be on a breakout of the 101.55-115.47 range for guidance. A topside breach / close above would be needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend towards the 2008 high-week close at 129.29 and the record high close / 2008 high at 145.29-146.73. A break below weekly support would threaten a larger correction with such a scenario keeping the focus on 85.61-88.01- broader bullish invalidation now raised tot his threshold.

Bottom line: Oil prices remain in consolidation here just below confluent resistance at last week’s high. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to raise protective stops- losses should be capped by 101.55 IF price is indeed heading higher on this stretch with a breach / close above 115.47 needed to fuel the next leg higher. Watch the weekly close here and stay nimble heading into the extended holiday weekend / close of the month.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Crude Oil Trader Sentiment – WTI Price Chart

A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short crude oil - the ratio stands at -1.37 (42.18% of traders are long) – typically bullish reading

Long positions are 0.34% higher than yesterday and 2.53% lower from last week

Short positions are 1.15% lower than yesterday and 19.47% higher from last week

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests crude oil prices may continue to rise. Traders are less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed Oil trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex