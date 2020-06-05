We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Faces a Key Resistance Level- EUR vs USD Outlook
2020-06-05 09:34:00
EURUSD Price Rally Shifts from ECB to NFPs, Nasdaq Teeters at Record
2020-06-05 00:01:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Rally Hindered by Gap Resistance, OPEC+ Meeting in Limbo
2020-06-04 09:30:00
Gold Prices Sink, Crude Oil Risks Falling with OPEC+ Meeting in Doubt
2020-06-04 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Surges as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Implodes Post-Jobs Report
2020-06-05 17:30:00
Gold Sinks, USD/JPY Surges as NFP Report Smashes Expectations
2020-06-05 12:40:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Forecast: 2012 High Still on Radar as Price Holds May Range
2020-06-05 16:00:00
Gold Sinks, USD/JPY Surges as NFP Report Smashes Expectations
2020-06-05 12:40:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Multi-Week High; EU/UK Trade Update and US NFPs Ahead
2020-06-05 09:30:00
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-06-04 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Sinks, USD/JPY Surges as NFP Report Smashes Expectations
2020-06-05 12:40:00
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-06-04 21:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The price of #gold has traded to fresh yearly highs during every single month so far in 2020, and the precious metal may continue to exhibit a bullish behavior in June. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/OeaYtCpcIo https://t.co/wFVEtNsKiN
  • Are recent gains in the Indian Rupee and Nifty 50 warranted? Risks are brewing in the background, leaving USD/INR in a consolidative setting as the Nifty pressures resistance. Get your $USDINR market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/svDaSdprvN https://t.co/jtl19JX4Bd
  • With the risk appetite charge this week and the particular performance from US indices, I wanted to overlay US GDP (annualized) over the Log scale of the Wilshire 5000 (Fed doesn't have Dow/SPX back far enough) to show fundamentals are not steering this boat https://t.co/bXtc7nSCQq
  • 🇺🇸 Consumer Credit Change Actual: $-68.78B Expected: $-20B Previous: $-12.1B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-05
  • Nasdaq 100 Sets Fresh All-Time-Highs, US Stocks Jump on Jobs Report https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/06/05/Nasdaq-100-Sets-Fresh-All-Time-JS-High-US-Stocks-Jump-on-Strong-Jobs-Report.html https://t.co/SKiFAIEgMa
  • #Nasdaq: The market rising vertically into the top-side line and it also roughly matching the psychological 10k threshold (10100/200), we have the perfect recipe for a significant inflection point. Get your Nasdaq market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/e248c13kKI https://t.co/g0nllIycxl
  • So long as the market's keep going up, there is less reason for the administration not to take more drastic action to pursue options to leverage near-term growth through policies like protectionism https://t.co/HPUmh5v83V
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Consumer Credit Change due at 19:00 GMT (15min) Expected: $-20B Previous: $-12.1B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-05
  • President Trump says the EU charges US seafood tariffs it doesn't charge Canada, threatens EU auto tariff if the EU does not lower lobster levy Just when things were settling down somewhat, it seems we now have the possibility of a US-EU trade war $DAX $SPY
  • Trump threatens auto tariffs on the EU in response to the levy on lobsters - BBG
S&P 500 Surges as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Implodes Post-Jobs Report

S&P 500 Surges as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Implodes Post-Jobs Report

2020-06-05 17:30:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

S&P 500 PRICE OUTLOOK: VIX INDEX, CROSS-ASSET VOLATILITY PLUNGES AFTER JOBS DATA

  • S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq explode higher with stocks surging in response to shockingly better-than-expected monthly jobs data
  • VIX Index ‘fear-gauge’ collapses below its 200-day moving average as investor sentiment improves and cross-asset volatility normalizes
  • The headline NFP figure provided a reason for optimism, but looking ‘under the hood’ paints a much bleaker picture and leaves the risk rally in jeopardy

The stock market is making another explosive move higher to close out the first week of June. Equities have advanced sharply on the back of jobs data just released, which smashed expectations, and primarily fueled the near 3% jump notched by the S&P 500 Index to trade back above the 3,200-price level.

US 500 BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% -17% -14%
Weekly -2% -10% -8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

S&P 500 WITH VIX INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (DEC 2019 – JUN 2020)

SP500 Price Chart VIX Index Stocks Volatility

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Meanwhile, as risk appetite crushes volatility and pushes stocks higher, the VIX Index has plunged back below its 200-day moving average to fluctuate near the 24.0-mark and its weakest reading since February. Though the VIX Index might keep bleeding lower to fill the gap-up above the 20-handle printed earlier this year, market sentiment could struggle to overlook this bad omen and several outstanding threats still faced by stocks.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

US EMPLOYMENT SITUATION IMPROVED BUT LOST JOBS STILL STAGGERING

NFP Nonfarm Payrolls Chart Jobs Report Historical Data

As one would expect, investors cheered better-than-expected readings for the unemployment rate and net change in nonfarm payrolls just detailed in May 2020 jobs report. According to the DailyFX Economic Calendar, actual figures for the unemployment rate and net change in NFP crossed the wires at 13.3% and 2.5 million, respectfully. This compares to median estimates looking for 19.8% and -7.5 million.

That said, the US employment situation still seems fundamentally damaged. The latest jobs report, while impressive on the surface, looks far worse when taken into perspective. Largely due to the coronavirus lockdown and likely unavoidable recession, nearly 20-million jobs have been obliterated over the last three months on balance. Total nonfarm payrolls currently stands at 132.9-million employed Americans, which puts the US labor market on par with December 2011 levels.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Questionable calculation methodologies, like showing an increase in employment even with no new hiring, appear to have artificially inflated the headline nonfarm payrolls number as well. Further, a rebound in consumption to pre-COVID levels seems like a fantasy with 21.5-million Americans still filing for unemployment insurance amid widespread social unrest underpinned by rioting and looting alongside George Floyd protests.

VIX INDEX FUTURES TERM STRUCTURE

VIX Index Price Chart Volatility Futures Term Structure

This is also increasing the odds for a second wave of coronavirus cases. Not to mention, Sino-American trade uncertainty still lurks on the horizon as China tension flares, which presents another headwind to recovering consumer confidence. Since 29 May, the shift lower across monthly VIX Index futures settlements appears more pronounced on the short end of the curve.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

This might indicate that investors, though increasingly optimistic, remain cautious with regards to market outlook further down the horizon. Also judging by VIX Index futures, expected S&P 500 volatility is particularly elevated around October and November 2020, which happens to align with the upcoming US presidential election and presents a source of uncertainty.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dollar Price Outlook: USD Technical Breakdown at Yearly Open Support
Dollar Price Outlook: USD Technical Breakdown at Yearly Open Support
2020-06-05 15:30:00
EUR/USD Price Faces a Key Resistance Level- EUR vs USD Outlook
EUR/USD Price Faces a Key Resistance Level- EUR vs USD Outlook
2020-06-05 09:34:00
Yen Technical Price Outlook: USD/JPY Breakout Testing Trend Extremes
Yen Technical Price Outlook: USD/JPY Breakout Testing Trend Extremes
2020-06-04 15:30:00
Australian Dollar: AUD/USD Price – Eyes Key Neckline Support
Australian Dollar: AUD/USD Price – Eyes Key Neckline Support
2020-06-04 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Wall Street
Bullish
US Tech 100
USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.