EUR/USD, USD/MXN & USD/CAD Near-term Technical Trade Setups
2020-05-27 18:50:00
EUR/USD Price Rejected at Resistance, Now Eyes the Support - EUR vs USD Outlook
2020-05-27 09:31:00
Crude Oil Prices Struggle Despite Market Cheer, Gold Aims Lower
2020-05-27 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Be Plotting a Return to $40/Barrel WTI
2020-05-25 06:00:00
Dow Rallies as Nasdaq 100 Drops - Swapping Trends or Topping Out?
2020-05-27 18:42:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Rally Pressing into Zone of Resistance
2020-05-27 12:30:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Correction Approaching Support
2020-05-27 15:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: May Low on the Radar Amid Negative RSI Slope
2020-05-27 05:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Price Breakout Imminent
2020-05-27 08:00:00
US Dollar Shorts Slashed, GBP/USD & EUR/USD Shorts Pick-Up - COT Report
2020-05-26 10:20:00
EU to Unveil Covid-19 Recovery Fund Plan, Swiss Franc Sinking
2020-05-27 06:30:00
Yen Sank Despite US-China Hong Kong Tensions, USD/JPY May Fall
2020-05-26 23:00:00
US Dollar Eyes Rising China Tension as Jobless Claims Mount

2020-05-27 22:30:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR FINDS SUPPORT, ESCALATING TENSION OVER HONG KONG AUTONOMY COULD CATALYZE BREAKDOWN IN CHINA TRADE DEAL

  • US Dollar kept afloat as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo escalates China tension by declaring Hong Kong no longer autonomous from Beijing
  • DXY Index clings onto technical support near the 99.00 price level ahead of another staggering spike in jobless claims data expected Thursday
  • USD outlook still clouded amid unwavering risk appetite, rising US-China trade uncertainty and lingering coronavirus recession risk

The US Dollar gained ground on Wednesday and showed strength against its pro-risk AUD peer in particular. US Dollar found support as tension with China escalated further after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testified to congress that Hong Kong is no longer independent from Beijing. According to the latest statement from Pompeo, China’s security law looks to “fundamentally undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedoms.” This also follows the recently-passed Senate oversight bill and increasingly hawkish rhetoric from the White House as Trump talks tariffs.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

Traders steered safe-haven currencies higher in response to the developments seeing that this could jeopardize Hong Kong’s special trade status with the United States and perhaps undermine the phase one US-China trade deal. China trade friction heating up with Australia – its largest trading partner as highlighted in this analysis by Dimitri Zabelin – likely contributed to the plunge in spot AUD/USD price action as well.

AUD/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 16% -17% -7%
Weekly 15% -12% -4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

US DOLLAR PRICE CHART – DXY INDEX & SPOT USD/CNH OVERLAID: DAILY TIME FRAME (MARCH 2018 TO MAY 2020)

US Dollar DXY Index Price Chart China Tension USD to Chinese Yuan

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Likewise, the US Dollar climbed considerably against the Chinese Yuan with Sino-American relations deteriorating once more. In fact, spot USD/CNH just spiked to its highest reading since September 2019 amid peak trade war uncertainty.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

The broader US Dollar and DXY Index could stay relatively supported, and perhaps jump back higher, considering China tension remains a major threat to global GDP growth and market sentiment. That said, the US Dollar might continue to face headwinds as seemingly relentless risk appetite crushes volatility and inflates major stock market benchmarks, such as the Nasdaq or S&P 500, within reach of all-time highs.

UNEMPLOYMENT STILL SKYROCKETING ALBEIT A SLOWER PACE

US Dollar Price Chart Jobless Claims Historical Data Coronavirus Recession

Looking at hard economic data, however, it seems hard to believe that things are nearly back to normal since the coronavirus lockdown first paralyzed business activity and imploded nonfarm payrolls. On one hand, coronavirus vaccine hope and relatively less-horrendous economic data prints provide reason for optimism. Conversely, it is difficult to swallow the catastrophic NFP report and unprecedented number of people unemployed by the coronavirus recession.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Initial jobless claims, though rising at a slower pace, have notched readings above two million for the last nine consecutive weeks and averaged over four million each week since the beginning of March. At the same time, the most recent reading for continuing claims crossed the wires at more than 25 million unemployed.

That said, along with China tension, upcoming weekly jobless claims data, due May 28 at 12:30 GMT has potential to weigh on risk appetite and US Dollar demand, possibly more than backward-looking GDP data.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

