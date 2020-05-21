VIX Index Spikes Lower as Risk Appetite Crushes Volatility

Risk aversion during Asia Pacific trade picking up pace after Trump steps up criticism of China's #coronavirus response. $AUDUSD aiming lower as haven-linked #USD gains and #SP500 futures decline - https://t.co/YxdxXSnyX0 https://t.co/0A7fRckZAf

The New Zealand Dollar is back to challenge the bounds of the 2020 downtrend against its US counterpart after a would-be breakdown lost steam below the 0.60 figure. Get your $NZD market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/CTzRYN8EaD https://t.co/q5VIQfhgGj

Trump: China could have easily stopped virus, 'but they didn't!' -BBG

US President Donald Trump: China is on 'a massive disinformation campaign' -BBG

Emerging market currencies haven’t been treated equally by the effects of global contagion, even if most have suffered to some degree. However withdrawal of investment flows could hit them all. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/QzNoNYgMgP https://t.co/NHiHlBdx1U

#BTCUSD Analysis After Halving, Ethereum Technical Update - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/05/21/BTCUSD-Analysis-After-Halving-Ethereum-Technical-Update.html

Wall Street Futures Update: S&P 500 (-0.219%) Dow Jones (-0.204%) Nasdaq Composite (-0.098%) [delayed] -BBG

My #ASEAN-based #USD index seems to be struggling with pushing through rising support from the beginning of this year. Still, further losses may not overturn the dominant uptrend if support from early April holds (4.1537 - 4.1638) https://t.co/2U51Ddzwzj

The Senate passed a bill aimed at increasing oversight on Chinese stocks listed on U.S. https://t.co/eyJIg2DVLe and other U.S. listed Chinese stocks turned lower as news crossed the wires. Get your $USDCNH market update from @FxWestwater here: https://t.co/eyoHdeTIrp https://t.co/bYtHU9wAoe