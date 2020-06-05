The Nasdaq ($NDX) has advanced along with most of its peers after the NFPs surprise, but it is notably lagging the enthusiasm of the Dow's and SPX's gap higher. Here is NDX overlaid with the NDX to SPX ratio in red https://t.co/MDxyPr0YAf

The Dow enjoyed its biggest bullish gap higher on the open since April 7th. A statement clearing the 200-day moving average. NFPs is back as a market mover https://t.co/DzE0h8AV5B

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.19%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 73.28%.

Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 4.31% Gold: -1.86% Silver: -2.24%

Heads Up:🇨🇦 Ivey PMI s.a due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 22.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-05

Gold Sinks, USD/JPY Surges as NFP Report Smashes Expectations - via @DailyFX https://t.co/csSLlNVzVJ

Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 3.25% Wall Street: 2.70% Germany 30: 2.65% US 500: 1.90% FTSE 100: 1.79%

me and other market bears after that NFP print.... https://t.co/NFQOzKWtNG

🇷🇺 Foreign Exchange Reserves Actual: $566.1B Previous: $566B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-05