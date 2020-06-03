We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Significant Technical Damage Sustained - Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2020-06-03 15:50:00
EUR/USD Running Higher as Risk-On Sentiment Presses Down on the US Dollar
2020-06-03 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rally, Crude Oil May Be in Limbo Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
2020-06-02 06:00:00
US Dollar Hemorrhaging as GBP/USD & AUD/USD Soar, USD/CAD Sinks
2020-06-01 17:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Russell 2000 Bests Nasdaq Rally, Bonds Plunge on ADP & PMI Data
2020-06-03 18:05:00
Dow Jones, Copper & More: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
2020-06-03 11:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Significant Technical Damage Sustained - Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2020-06-03 15:50:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Moment of Truth for XAU/USD Bulls
2020-06-03 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Significant Technical Damage Sustained - Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2020-06-03 15:50:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Few Signs Yet of End to GBP/USD Strength
2020-06-03 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Significant Technical Damage Sustained - Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2020-06-03 15:50:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-06-02 19:57:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.08% Gold: -1.75% Silver: -2.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/VRR4UqFtfT
  • The Bank of Canada left its overnight interest rate unchanged at 0.25% Wednesday morning. Get your $USDCAD market update from @FxWestwater here: https://t.co/ZNPebnEWHn https://t.co/WegpurutaB
  • California virus cases increase at 2.1%, prior 7-day average 2.5% - BBG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.41%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.38%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dIE3q2Rsy9
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 1.56% US 500: 1.05% Germany 30: 0.07% France 40: 0.03% FTSE 100: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/wZFCJ22E2W
  • Commodities Update: NYM WTI Crude 36.79 (-0.07%), ICE Brent Crude 39.46 (-0.30%), NYM NYH Gasoline 111.20 (-0.56%). [delayed]
  • A key distinction indeed: just because an FX pair is declining it doesn’t necessarily imply that one currency is strengthening per say but rather that selling pressure in one is greater than the other. This dynamic in GBPUSD in my view may reverse soon in large part due to Brexit https://t.co/yw2YdCbPdd
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN +0.93% #BITCOINCASH +1.02% #ETHEREUM +2.13% #RIPPLE +1.02% #LITECOIN +3.78%
  • #Gold Price Technical Outlook: Moment of Truth for $XAUUSD Bulls - https://t.co/CmuW6L4O4l https://t.co/1BswowqpZ5
  • RT @federalreserve: Federal Reserve Board announces an expansion in the number and type of entities eligible to directly use its Municipal…
Russell 2000 Bests Nasdaq Rally, Bonds Plunge on ADP & PMI Data

Russell 2000 Bests Nasdaq Rally, Bonds Plunge on ADP & PMI Data

2020-06-03 18:05:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

RUSSELL 2000 INDEX PRICE OUTPACES NASDAQ GAINS, TREASURY BONDS NOSEDIVE AS REFLATION TRADE ACCELERATES ON ADP JOBS & SERVICES PMI DATA

  • Russell 2000 soars as mid-cap equities outperform large-cap technology stock stalwarts
  • RUT Index price action extends its recovery to 47% since stocks bottomed mid-March and compares to a 39% gain notched by the Nasdaq
  • Bonds and gold prices tumble as the 10-year Treasury yield spikes sharply in response to better-than-expected ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI data

Investor risk appetite continues to bulge and push the stock market higher. The ongoing ‘V-shape’ recovery put forth by stocks and the US economy has helped fuel a steep rebound in major US equity indices while improving sentiment crushes volatility. Since the Fed announced unlimited QE on 23 March, the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq have gained about 35% on balance.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Broadly speaking, large-cap growth companies have bested their large-cap value counterparts amid unprecedented central bank balance sheet growth with the FOMC printing press on full blast. At the same time, the Russell 2000 Index, a benchmark for mid-cap stocks, has climbed nearly 50% off its swing low. Since stocks bottomed mid-March, Russell 2000 performance, though down about 15% year-to-date still, has outpaced the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which now trades within 1% of its all-time high.

Learn More – Differences Between the S&P 500, Dow, Nasdaq

RUSSELL 2000 INDEX PRICE CHART: MID-CAP STOCKS OUTPERFORMING NASDAQ SINCE MARCH BOTTOM

Russell 2000 Index Price Chart Stock Market vs Nasdaq Composite Performance

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Positive tailwinds from a Fed policy tweak to its municipal lending facility program stands out as a primary driver of recent outperformance recorded by the RUT Index against to the SPX, DJI or NDX. Mid-cap stocks have also soared largely on the back of sustained coronavirus optimism as lockdown restrictions on business activity are lifted and much-needed stimulus reaches relatively smaller business.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

As bearish investors capitulate and exacerbate the stock market recovery trade by covering short positions, there is potential for a prolonged rotation of capital out of safe-haven assets into equities, which could help steer the Russell 2000 higher.

RUT INDEX SOARS AS TREASURY BONDS SWOON, 10-YEAR YIELD SPIKES

RUT Index Price Chart Russell 2000 Surges as Treasury Bonds Swoon

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Also, improving economic data, such as better-than-expected ADP Employment Change (a precursor to NFP) and ISM Services/Non-Manufacturing PMI data that crossed the wires earlier today, offer encouraging evidence that the sharpest economic downturn in modern history is behind us.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

The latest ADP and ISM reports appear to have sparked a major selloff in anti-risk bonds as the US 10-Year Treasury yield spikes above 0.75% to an eight-week high. Nevertheless, equities still face material downside risks that might spark a major reversal back lower.

For instance, stock market bulls have peculiarly overlooked threats from US-China tension escalating, double-digit unemployment rates still rising, and George Floyd protests turning into riots, which likely bode poorly for broader consumer confidence and spending. Correspondingly, there is still a notable possibility that stocks face peril as day of reckoning looms.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Treads Higher on BOC Rate Decision
Canadian Dollar Treads Higher on BOC Rate Decision
2020-06-03 14:00:00
Dow Jones, Copper & More: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
Dow Jones, Copper & More: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
2020-06-03 11:30:00
EUR/USD Running Higher as Risk-On Sentiment Presses Down on the US Dollar
EUR/USD Running Higher as Risk-On Sentiment Presses Down on the US Dollar
2020-06-03 11:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Few Signs Yet of End to GBP/USD Strength
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Few Signs Yet of End to GBP/USD Strength
2020-06-03 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
Wall Street
Mixed
US Tech 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.