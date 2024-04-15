FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Nasdaq 100 Begin Week on Cautious Footing

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Apr 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Spikes, Dollar Soars, EUR/USD and GBP/USD Slump
2024-04-14 17:00:00
Euro’s Outlook Darkens on Dovish ECB, Geopolitical Risks – EUR/USD, EUR/GBP
2024-04-13 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Apr 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Analysis and Outlook: Gold, WTI Crude Oil, S&P 500
2024-04-15 16:30:00
Oil Price Update: Israeli Troops Withdraw from the South, Peace Talks Underway
2024-04-08 11:04:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Apr 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​Dow, CAC40 and Nikkei 225 Begin to Push Higher
2024-04-09 10:00:28
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Hang Seng Look to Push Higher
2024-04-04 10:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Apr 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Analysis and Outlook: Gold, WTI Crude Oil, S&P 500
2024-04-15 16:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Spikes, Dollar Soars, EUR/USD and GBP/USD Slump
2024-04-14 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Apr 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Spikes, Dollar Soars, EUR/USD and GBP/USD Slump
2024-04-14 17:00:00
British Pound Outlook & Sentiment Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2024-04-11 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Apr 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Yen Weakness Gathers Pace, Teasing FX Intervention
2024-04-15 13:39:49
USD/JPY Outlook: Hot US Inflation Propels USD/JPY to Worrying Levels
2024-04-11 08:06:47
More View More
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Nasdaq 100 Begin Week on Cautious Footing

FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Nasdaq 100 Begin Week on Cautious Footing

Axel Rudolph, IG Senior Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

FTSE 100, DAX 40, Nasdaq 100 - Analysis and Charts

​​​FTSE 100 consolidates below its record high

​ ​On Friday the FTSE 100 briefly revisited its February 2023 record high, made close to the 8,050 mark, before giving back its intraday gains. It nonetheless remained above its March-to-April uptrend line at 7,911 which continues to underpin. While this is the case, the psychological 8,000 mark will remain in sight, together with the 8,017 early April peak.

​Below the uptrend line support can be spotted at last week’s 7,886 low and also at the previous week’s 7,856 low.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

FTSE 100 Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 11% 2% 4%
Weekly -5% -3% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

DAX 40 regains lost ground

​The DAX 40 slid to a one-month low on Friday, voiding Thursday’s bullish hammer formation on the daily candlestick chart, on fears that the situation in the Middle East could escalate. Saturday’s attack on Israel by Iran has proved these fears to be justified but hope that the former will show restraint has led to a minor recovery in the index on Monday morning.

​While last week’s low at 17,831 holds, there remains a possibility for the DAX 40 index to regain some of the last couple of weeks’ 4% losses. A rise above Friday’s 18,165 high would technically confirm the resumption of the medium-term uptrend. ​Failure at 17,831 would put the early March low at 17,619 on the cards.

DAX 40 Daily Chart

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Axel Rudolph
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Nasdaq 100 trades in high volatility sideways trading range

​The Nasdaq 100’s sharp fall to 17,950 on Friday following a swift advance to 18,337 on Thursday means that US earnings season at a time of escalating tensions in the Middle East provides lots of volatility with Q1 earnings by the likes of Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Netflix likely to keep volatility elevated for this week.

​While the current April lows at 17,866 to 17,862 underpin, further sideways trading with an upside bias remains at hand with last week’s high at 18,337 representing a possible upside target.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Hang Seng Look to Push Higher
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Hang Seng Look to Push Higher
2024-04-04 10:00:00
SPY and QQQ Seem Overbought but RSP Looks Attractive
SPY and QQQ Seem Overbought but RSP Looks Attractive
2024-04-01 13:00:00
Equities Q2 Fundamental Outlook: AI Euphoria, US Election and the Fed to Drive US Stocks
Equities Q2 Fundamental Outlook: AI Euphoria, US Election and the Fed to Drive US Stocks
2024-03-29 10:30:25
S&P 500, Nasdaq Ease After Apple and Tesla Send Indices Lower
S&P 500, Nasdaq Ease After Apple and Tesla Send Indices Lower
2024-03-05 18:17:33
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Apr 15, 2024
Germany 40
Mixed
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Apr 15, 2024
FTSE 100
Mixed
Clock icon 4h
Last updated: Apr 15, 2024