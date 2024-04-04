 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 46m
Last updated: Apr 4, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro Update: Weaker US Activity Data Helps the Euro Reclaim Lost Ground
2024-04-04 08:08:07
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Mar 21, 2024 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
2024-04-03 17:23:35
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 46m
Last updated: Apr 4, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Crude Oil Prices Surge As Market Seems Sure OPEC Cuts Will Stay Put
2024-04-03 13:30:41
Brent, WTI Reach Yearly High amid Escalations in Russia and Middle East
2024-04-02 13:49:47
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 46m
Last updated: Apr 4, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Hang Seng Look to Push Higher
2024-04-04 10:00:00
FTSE 100 Holds Firm but Dow and Nasdaq 100 Struggle
2024-04-02 10:00:09
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 46m
Last updated: Apr 4, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Decoding Fedspeak: How Central Banker Comments Move Markets – Gold & US Dollar
2024-04-04 00:00:00
Market Q2 Forecasts: US Dollar, Gold, Euro, Oil, Bitcoin, Yen, Equities Outlooks
2024-04-03 12:00:44
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 46m
Last updated: Apr 4, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Pound Sterling Update: GBP/USD Lifts Higher, GBP/CHF Treads Carefully
2024-04-03 17:30:00
Market Q2 Forecasts: US Dollar, Gold, Euro, Oil, Bitcoin, Yen, Equities Outlooks
2024-04-03 12:00:44
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 46m
Last updated: Apr 4, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Market Q2 Forecasts: US Dollar, Gold, Euro, Oil, Bitcoin, Yen, Equities Outlooks
2024-04-03 12:00:44
US Dollar Stumbles Before Key Jobs Data; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2024-04-02 21:35:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Hang Seng Look to Push Higher

Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Hang Seng Look to Push Higher

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

With Q1 posting a strong showing for US equities, find out if the second quarter is likely to perform in much the same way by reading our comprehensive Q2 equities forecast:







Dow holds trendline support

Sharp losses over the first two days of last week took the price back from near 40,000, but Wednesday’s session saw a stabilisation.

The price continues to hold trendline support from the mid-January low, which provides an underpinning for a resumption of the move to new record highs.

A break of trendline support would then see the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) come into view.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Source: IG, ProRealTime

Nasdaq 100 stabilises

The index saw a strong rebound on Wednesday, bringing a halt to the drift lower of the past two weeks. If the 18,000 level continues to hold then a fresh move to a new peak could begin.

If the price drops below 18,000 then the 50-day SMA is another area of possible support, swiftly followed by 17,800 and then 17,656 in the event of further declines.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

Source: IG, ProRealTime

Looking for actionable trading ideas? Download our top trading opportunities guide packed with insightful tips for the second quarter!







Hang Seng moves higher

The price bottomed out in the second half of March around 16,350, and since then it has continued to recover.

While it remains below the declining 200-day SMA and below the high seen in the first half of March around 17,150, the overall move higher off the lows of January remains intact.

For now the downtrend that dominated 2023 is on pause. A close back below 16,300 could signal that sellers have reasserted control, while a close above the 200-day SMA and then above the early March high continues to bolster the bullish view.

Hang Seng Daily Chart

Source: IG, ProRealTime

