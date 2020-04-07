We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
US Dollar Drops with FX Volatility on Coronavirus Optimism

2020-04-07 16:05:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

DXY INDEX PRICE OUTLOOK: US DOLLAR & FX VOLATILITY PULL BACK, MARKET SENTIMENT GROWS MORE SANGUINE AS CORONAVIRUS FEARS FADE

  • The US Dollar has slid nearly 3% from its recent swing high
  • DXY Index drops below the 100.00 price level as FX volatility sinks
  • USD price action could remain under pressure while coronavirus fears fade

The US Dollar now trades on its back foot following a 2% jump to start the month and 2Q-2020 judging by performance of the DXY Index. USD price action is now down about 3% on balance from its March 20 swing high. The latest bit of downside in the US Dollar appears driven by investors unwinding their recent rush into safe-haven currencies amid the wave of coronavirus concerns.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Check out these forex market basics and trading strategies
Get My Guide

DXY INDEX – US DOLLAR PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (23 DECEMBER 2019 TO 07 APRIL 2020)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Forecast

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

The DXY Index plunged back below the 100.00 price level early Tuesday as investor risk appetite carries forward from the prior trading session. Improving market sentiment, initially sparked by the flood of stimulus from global central banks and governments, was fueled further by ‘flattening the coronavirus curve’ after Italy and New York reported decelerating COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Learn how to analyze and react to market news in real-time
Get My Guide

If the shift in sentiment lasts, there could be potential for the US Dollar to keep edging lower as the DXY Index retraces last month’s trading range, perhaps to test technical support provided by the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages.

FX VOLATILITY FADES & WEIGHS ON US DOLLAR

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Forecast FX Volatility

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Alongside the recovery in market sentiment has been a pullback in measures of volatility like the VIX Index and 30-day implied volatility on the Euro, Pound Sterling and Yen (FX VIX). As investor outlook turns more positive and optimistic that the apex of the coronavirus pandemic is in the rearview mirror, currency volatility could fall further, which may continue pressuring the US Dollar.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Discover our latest list of top trading opportunities
Get My Guide

However, as unemployment spikes and the economy struggles to recover, economic data could rekindle recession fear and steer traders back into anti-risk assets such as the US Dollar.

Keep Reading – AUD/USD Price Outlook: Virus Optimism Boosts Australian Dollar

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

