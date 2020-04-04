S&P 500 Price Sinks as Unemployment Spikes; VIX Index Drops?

S&P 500 PRICE OUTLOOK – STOCK MARKET RECOVERY STYMIED BY DISMAL JOBS REPORT, VIX INDEX DOWN BUT EXTREME FEAR LINGERS

S&P 500 dropped by 2% this past week on the back of accelerating jobless claims and rising unemployment

Investors overlooked recent FOMC liquidity and fiscal stimulus efforts as deepening coronavirus recession risk steered the stock market lower

The VIX Index edged lower four out of the last five trading sessions alongside a broad-based pullback in cross-asset volatility benchmarks

The S&P 500 whipsawed last week to end about 2% lower on net following the 4% rise by Tuesday that quickly flipped to a 4% decline by Thursday’s low point. Perhaps month-end and quarter-end rebalancing partly contributed to S&P 500 price action.

Investor optimism that continued from the prior week’s massive 11% rebound – primarily a reaction to trillions of dollars in stimulus from the Fed and US congress – helped the stock market extend higher initially. After another alarming jobless claims report was echoed by dismal NFP data, however, the S&P 500 resumed its broader bearish trend.

S&P 500 PRESSURED BY SURGING UNEMPLOYMENT, PLUNGING NONFARM PAYROLLS

That said, while economic chaos caused by the coronavirus accumulates, the S&P 500 Index and broader stock market might face more downside ahead. This is considering a recession is likely unavoidable with nonfarm payrolls falling off a cliff, and the unemployment rate spiking higher, as the coronavirus lockdown endures.

VIX INDEX SLIDES DESPITE STOCK MARKET DECLINES AS S&P 500 PRICE VOLATILITY SIMMERS

Despite the slide in stocks last week, the VIX Index, sometimes referred to as an investor fear-gauge, shed nearly 20 percentage points. Correspondingly, the VIX to S&P 500 correlation has turned less negative as the typically strong inverse relationship wanes. The drop in the VIX Index over the last few trading sessions might be explained by a decrease in magnitude of price swings in the S&P 500.

CROSS-ASSET VOLATILITY GRAVITATES LOWER, LED BY VIX INDEX & OIL PRICE RECOVERY

Moreover, cross-asset volatility benchmarks, such as currency volatility (FXVIX), oil volatility (OVX) and high yield corporate debt volatility (VXHYG), have gravitated lower alongside expected S&P 500 volatility gauged by the VIX Index. This could be broadly due to the gusher of FOMC liquidity and fiscal stimulus that has calmed market angst.

In addition to cross-asset volatility benchmarks edging lower, rebounding oil price action is probably a positive development for risk appetite, but the moves may prove short-lived. Volatility measures nevertheless remain at extreme highs last seen during the global financial crisis.

On that note, perhaps the dominant theme of investor demand for safe-haven currencies is lingering with the US Dollar ripping back toward multi-year highs. This could correspond with another rise in FX volatility as the S&P 500 Index, Dow Jones and Nasdaq bleed.

