AUD/USD Price Outlook: Virus Optimism Boosts Australian Dollar

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FORECAST: AUD/USD PRICE REBOUNDS AS CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS ABATE

AUD/USD spiked back above the 0.6000 price to start the week largely owing to a recovery in trader sentiment

Spot AUD USD jumped more than 100-pips as markets turn more optimistic due to fading coronavirus concerns

The Australian Dollar could continue rising while volatility dissipates, and risk appetite improves, but technical resistance threatens the rebound

AUD/USD was the best performing major currency pair at the end of Monday trade after spot prices notched a 1.5% gain. Upside in spot AUD/USD price action, driven by broad-based Australian Dollar strength and US Dollar weakness, could come in response to recent coronavirus headlines that struck a positive tone.

AUD/USD MIXED Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 6% 9% 7% Weekly 12% 9% 10%

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR GAINS GROUND AS RISK-APPETITE RECOVERS, VOLATILITY FALLS

A prolonged recovery in market optimism, following news that coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations are starting to decelerate in Italy and New York, might fuel a deeper retracement in currency volatility, and facilitate higher spot AUD/USD prices in turn.

This is considering the Australian Dollar tends to rise during periods of risk-on sentiment, whereas the US Dollar, a popular safe-haven currency, typically benefits during episodes of risk aversion.

AUD/USD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (30 DECEMBER 2019 TO 06 APRIL 2020)

Following the latest 100-pip climb in AUD/USD, spot prices reclaimed the psychologically-significant 0.6000 handle and trade back above the 9-day exponential moving average. AUD/USD price action now faces a major test of technical resistance, however, presented by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its year-to-date trading range.

AUD/USD PRICE CHART: 4-HOUR TIME FRAME (06 MARCH TO 06 APRIL 2020)

The recovery in spot AUD/USD price action has pushed the Australian Dollar into resistance also posed by a bearish trendline extended through the series of lower intraday highs notched on March 10, 11, 30 and April 01. This zone of technical confluence has potential to pressure AUD/USD back lower.

Although, if spot AUD/USD can form another higher high by topping the 0.6200 price level, it might exhaust Australian Dollar bears and help the Aussie keep clawing back downside recorded last month. From a fundamental perspective, the Australian Dollar and AUD/USD price action will eye the upcoming RBA interest rate decision on tap for release this Tuesday, April 07 at 1:30 GMT.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight