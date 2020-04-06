We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
AUD/USD Price Outlook: Virus Optimism Boosts Australian Dollar

2020-04-06 20:52:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FORECAST: AUD/USD PRICE REBOUNDS AS CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS ABATE

  • AUD/USD spiked back above the 0.6000 price to start the week largely owing to a recovery in trader sentiment
  • Spot AUD/USD jumped more than 100-pips as markets turn more optimistic due to fading coronavirus concerns
  • The Australian Dollar could continue rising while volatility dissipates, and risk appetite improves, but technical resistance threatens the rebound

AUD/USD was the best performing major currency pair at the end of Monday trade after spot prices notched a 1.5% gain. Upside in spot AUD/USD price action, driven by broad-based Australian Dollar strength and US Dollar weakness, could come in response to recent coronavirus headlines that struck a positive tone.

AUD/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% 9% 7%
Weekly 12% 9% 10%
Learn how to use sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR GAINS GROUND AS RISK-APPETITE RECOVERS, VOLATILITY FALLS

AUDUSD Price Chart Australian Dollar FX Volatility

A prolonged recovery in market optimism, following news that coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations are starting to decelerate in Italy and New York, might fuel a deeper retracement in currency volatility, and facilitate higher spot AUD/USD prices in turn.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Discover the top traits of successful traders
Get My Guide

This is considering the Australian Dollar tends to rise during periods of risk-on sentiment, whereas the US Dollar, a popular safe-haven currency, typically benefits during episodes of risk aversion.

AUD/USD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (30 DECEMBER 2019 TO 06 APRIL 2020)

AUDUSD Price Chart Australian Dollar Forecast

Following the latest 100-pip climb in AUD/USD, spot prices reclaimed the psychologically-significant 0.6000 handle and trade back above the 9-day exponential moving average. AUD/USD price action now faces a major test of technical resistance, however, presented by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its year-to-date trading range.

AUD/USD PRICE CHART: 4-HOUR TIME FRAME (06 MARCH TO 06 APRIL 2020)

AUDUSD Price Chart Australian Dollar Forecast

The recovery in spot AUD/USD price action has pushed the Australian Dollar into resistance also posed by a bearish trendline extended through the series of lower intraday highs notched on March 10, 11, 30 and April 01. This zone of technical confluence has potential to pressure AUD/USD back lower.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Check out our latest list of top trading opportunities
Get My Guide

Although, if spot AUD/USD can form another higher high by topping the 0.6200 price level, it might exhaust Australian Dollar bears and help the Aussie keep clawing back downside recorded last month. From a fundamental perspective, the Australian Dollar and AUD/USD price action will eye the upcoming RBA interest rate decision on tap for release this Tuesday, April 07 at 1:30 GMT.

Starts in:
Live now:
Apr 07
( 04:04 GMT )
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Live Data Coverage: RBA Rate Decision
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

