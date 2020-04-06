AUD/USD Price Outlook: Virus Optimism Boosts Australian Dollar

Trump: - Additional direct payments to Americans is being considered (BBG)

US Pres. Trump: - Invoked "Defense Production Act, #3M to produce 55mil masks/mo - Had 'wonderful' talk with Biden on #covid19, 'fully understood' his point of view

Trump: - It is time for China to help the U.S. - Looking at domestic travel limits - If OPEC asks for U.S. oil output cut I will decide (BBG) #coronavirus #OOTT

🇦🇺 AUD AiG Performance of Service Index (MAR), Actual: 38.7 Expected: N/A Previous: 47.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-06

Spot USD/CAD price action gives back recent gains to start the first full trading week of 2Q-2020 as the Canadian Dollar selloff stabilizes. Get your $USDCAD marketing update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/mJq9EWM5ng https://t.co/6dAkAM4avM

Trump: "There may be retaliation" on India if Hydroxychloroquine shipments are delayed (BBG) Given that Mr. Trump's modus operandi has been using tariffs in disputes, should we expect a mini US-India trade tiff?

Heads Up:🇦🇺 AUD AiG Performance of Service Index (MAR) due at 22:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 47.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-06

When it comes to buying and selling forex, traders have unique styles and approaches. This is because the forex market is one of the most liquid and largest in the world and as a result there is no one single way to trade. Learn how to trade forex here: https://t.co/HhukQyAR9E https://t.co/I431WQj30V

President Trump: Next week and a half will show big surge of virus $SPX