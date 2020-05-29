We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breakout or Fake-Out? EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Surge to Fresh Highs
2020-05-29 18:30:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since May 21 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10.
2020-05-29 17:23:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall on US-China Tension, Trump Speech Eyed
2020-05-29 03:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Struggle Despite Market Cheer, Gold Aims Lower
2020-05-27 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Price Outlook: VIX Index Sends Bad Omen for Stocks
2020-05-29 18:05:00
Dow Rallies as Nasdaq 100 Drops - Swapping Trends or Topping Out?
2020-05-27 18:42:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Price Outlook: VIX Index Sends Bad Omen for Stocks
2020-05-29 18:05:00
EUR/USD, DXY & Gold Price – Charts for Next Week
2020-05-29 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Next Week's EU/UK Trade Talks
2020-05-29 09:30:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-28 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-28 14:00:00
EU to Unveil Covid-19 Recovery Fund Plan, Swiss Franc Sinking
2020-05-27 06:30:00
More View more
Breaking news

President Trump formally announces beginning of process to terminate Hong Kong's special treatment status. Announces US will terminate relationship with the World Health Organization.

Real Time News
  • Even the Hong Kong Dollar is up after that press conference...
  • Eminis treating that press conference like 'that was it?' Market seemed to have fully accounted for the HK special status situation
  • Trump: - Hong Kong is no longer sufficiently autonomous - Beginning the process to eliminate special treatments given to Hong Kong $SPX
  • Trump: - Taking action to protect the U.S. financial system and directing working group to study the differing practices of Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges $DXY $NDX
  • President Trump is listing out his accusations for China. Normally, would consider this lead up to sanctions, but he doesn't always follow that playbook
  • President Trump says investment firms should not be subjecting their clients to investing in Chinese companies that do not play by the same rules $FXI
  • Quite the strong language here, #SP500, #DowJones turning lower as #USD rises after brief 'risk-on' spike on reports Trump is not planning to quit the phase-one deal with China. Trump also said the US is 'terminating relationship' with the #WHO https://t.co/nc9wFepYyZ
  • Trump: - We will be terminating our relationship with the WHO and diverting those funds to other health needs around the world $SPX
  • President Trump says the United States is terminating its relationship with the WHO
  • Trump: - The Chinese government has continually violated its promises to the U.S. $SPX
S&P 500 Price Outlook: VIX Index Sends Bad Omen for Stocks

S&P 500 Price Outlook: VIX Index Sends Bad Omen for Stocks

2020-05-29 18:05:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

S&P 500 PRICE OUTLOOK: VIX INDEX, CROSS-ASSET VOLATILITY SUGGEST INVESTOR UNCERTAINTY STILL A LINGERING THREAT TO STOCKS

  • S&P 500 Index fluctuates around the 3,000 price level after the US equity benchmark climbed nearly 10% from its May 14 low
  • VIX Index price action hints at a possible base formed as cross-asset volatility measures drift sideways amid lingering investor uncertainty
  • Stocks look vulnerable in light of still-elevated VIX readings and escalating China tension

Stocks looks set on closing the month of May on an unencouraging note. S&P 500 Index price action has drifted lower by about 2% from the prior trading session’s intraday high. Despite the latest stretch of weakness, the S&P 500 gained 6% on balance since its April 30 close, which extended the recovery in equities largely fueled by sustained coronavirus optimism.

US 500 MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -10% 0% -3%
Weekly -2% -7% -6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Unwavering investor risk appetite over recent weeks looks accompanied by a huge volatility squeeze that pressured the popular VIX Index ‘fear-gauge’ materially lower. Following the most recent volatility cycle normalization, however, the VIX and other cross-asset volatility benchmarks allude to a potential bottoming attempt as investor uncertainty lingers. This likely corresponds with China tension rising and mounting risk of another trade war, which presents a major threat to global GDP growth, market sentiment, and stocks.

VIX INDEX PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (26 DEC 2019 TO 29 MAY 2020)

VIX Index Price Chart S&P 500 Outlook

The VIX Index appears to have formed a double bottom pattern around the 25.5 level. This area of technical support is underpinned by a confluence of its 200-day exponential moving average, March 03 swing low, and 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the year-to-date trading range. Bullish divergence indicated by the MACD also suggests upward momentum is building.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Considering relatively sticky volatility and still-elevated investor uncertainty, in addition to the fundamental driver of escalating US-China tension, it seems that S&P 500 Index price outlook could quickly sour. Nevertheless, as unfazed trader sentiment broadly crushes volatility, the VIX Index might struggle to overcome its series of higher lows recorded since April.

VIX INDEX, FX VOLATILITY, GOLD VOLATILITY, EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY VOLATILITY IN FOCUS

VIX Price Chart S&P 500 Index Outlook Cross Asset Volatility Trump China Tension

That said, key cross-asset volatility benchmarks are relatively unchanged this month as S&P 500 volatility (VIX), gold volatility (GVZ), currency volatility (FXVIX), and emerging markets equity volatility (VXEEM) gyrate sideways. Keeping close tabs on cross-asset volatility might provide traders with a possible bellwether to market sentiment and perceived uncertainty, which could foretell where the S&P 500 Index heads next.

Keep Reading: US Dollar Eyes Rising China Tension as Jobless Claims Mount

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Support Breach May Lead to Further Losses
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Support Breach May Lead to Further Losses
2020-05-29 16:00:00
EUR/USD, DXY & Gold Price – Charts for Next Week
EUR/USD, DXY & Gold Price – Charts for Next Week
2020-05-29 12:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Next Week's EU/UK Trade Talks
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Next Week's EU/UK Trade Talks
2020-05-29 09:30:00
US Dollar Eyes Trump Speech, Beware of Month-End Rebalancing
US Dollar Eyes Trump Speech, Beware of Month-End Rebalancing
2020-05-29 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
Wall Street
Bullish
US Tech 100
USDOLLAR
USD/CNH
Gold
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.