S&P 500 Price Outlook: VIX Index Sends Bad Omen for Stocks

Even the Hong Kong Dollar is up after that press conference...

Eminis treating that press conference like 'that was it?' Market seemed to have fully accounted for the HK special status situation

Trump: - Hong Kong is no longer sufficiently autonomous - Beginning the process to eliminate special treatments given to Hong Kong $SPX

Trump: - Taking action to protect the U.S. financial system and directing working group to study the differing practices of Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges $DXY $NDX

President Trump is listing out his accusations for China. Normally, would consider this lead up to sanctions, but he doesn't always follow that playbook

President Trump says investment firms should not be subjecting their clients to investing in Chinese companies that do not play by the same rules $FXI

Quite the strong language here, #SP500, #DowJones turning lower as #USD rises after brief 'risk-on' spike on reports Trump is not planning to quit the phase-one deal with China. Trump also said the US is 'terminating relationship' with the #WHO https://t.co/nc9wFepYyZ

Trump: - We will be terminating our relationship with the WHO and diverting those funds to other health needs around the world $SPX

President Trump says the United States is terminating its relationship with the WHO