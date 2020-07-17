New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook: Kiwi Falters Near Six-Month Highs

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, Gold Price & More – Charts for Next Week
2020-07-17 11:30:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Levels to Consider Ahead of the EU Summit
2020-07-17 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Dollar Builds a Base, Loonie Eyes Oil
2020-07-16 21:47:00
Crude Oil, S&P 500 & Gold: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-07-15 11:42:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Outlook: Bank Earnings Warn of Unusual Recession Ahead
2020-07-14 21:30:00
Dow Jones Price Analysis: Conflicted As Earnings Season Begins
2020-07-14 15:45:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, Gold Price & More – Charts for Next Week
2020-07-17 11:30:00
Gold Prices Vulnerable as RSI Snaps Upward Trend
2020-07-17 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD May Receive a Boost Next Week on Vaccine News
2020-07-17 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-07-16 17:05:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Testing Major Channel Support - Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-15 20:15:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Recovery at Risk into Resistance
2020-07-14 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • New Zealand #Dollar Price Outlook: #Kiwi Falters Near Six-Month Highs - $NZDUSD Levels- https://t.co/nLnfTyseyK https://t.co/BuxbxmxAxs
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.63% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.45% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.14% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/4tUd2dAN1f
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.43% Germany 30: 0.17% US 500: -0.18% Wall Street: -0.28% France 40: -0.70% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/MDHyMthVmu
  • Florida virus cases increases 3.6% vs prior 4.5% 7-day average - BBG
  • NYC Mayor De Blasio says indoor dining, malls, and museums to remain shut down - BBG
  • $NFLX has gapped down as would be expected after its earnings disappointment last night, but the other FAANG members are social distancing and the Nasdaq (overlaid in red here) is holding steady https://t.co/RcQAdnrpx1
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.64% Gold: 0.57% Oil - US Crude: -0.74% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/YFVm1Gk4gQ
  • GBP/USD currently trades between a cluster of moving averages, supported by the 20- and 50-dma and blocked from moving higher by the 200-day moving average. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/29Tgm8OjFd https://t.co/tvmawCMZaq
  • this support zone in $USD has had one daily close below since March of last year, and that instance was after a chaotic sunday open. $DXY Can't rule out a break - but also no evidence yet to suggest that it's happening. This weekend's EU summit could change things $EURUSD https://t.co/XqMvUJPvjk https://t.co/xpol6hElLc
  • 🇺🇸 Michigan 5 Year Inflation Expectations Prel (JUL) Actual: 2.7% Previous: 2.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-17
New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook: Kiwi Falters Near Six-Month Highs

New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook: Kiwi Falters Near Six-Month Highs

2020-07-17 14:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

New Zealand Dollar Technical Price Outlook: NZD/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • New Zealand Dollarupdated technical trade levels - Weekly Chart
  • NZD/USD rallies 20%+ off yearly lows- stalling at multi-year downtrend resistance
  • Kiwi advance vulnerable while below 6628 – critical support 6313

The New Zealand Dollar is poised to snap a three-week winning streak against the US Dollar with the Kiwi rally faltering at log-term down-trend resistance. The advance may be vulnerable here as momentum stalls and with the bulls at risk into the 66-handle. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the NZD/USD weekly price chart heading into next week. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Kiwitrade setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jul 20
( 12:07 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

New Zealand Dollar Price Chart – NZD/USD Weekly

New Zealand Dollar Price Chart - NZD/USD Weekly - Kiwi Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; NZD/USD on Tradingview

Notes: In my last New Zealand Dollar Weekly Price Outlook we noted that a breakout in NZD/USD had fueled a rally into confluence slope resistance heading into the close of June trade with initial support eyed, “at the 2019 low-week close at 6313.” The Kiwi pullback registered a low at 6380 in the following weeks before mounting a counteroffensive with price now challenging a key technical confluence at 6585-6628- a region defined by the June highs & the 100% extension the March rally and converges on long-term downtrend resistance (blue). Note that weekly RSI has held sub-60 since the start of the year and casts a bearish momentum profile while below this threshold.

Initial weekly support now raised to the March trendline / late-June lows at 6380 with bullish invalidation now raised to the 2019 low-week close at 6313- weakness beyond this threshold would risk a larger scale Kiwi correction. A breach / close above 6628 is needed to keep the long-bias viable with critical resistance eyed at the 2019 / 2020 yearly opens at 6705/33- look for a more significant reaction there IF reached.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The New Zealand Dollar rally is testing confluence slope resistance here and leaves the broader advance vulnerable heading in 6628. From a trading standpoint, a good region to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops – look for downside exhaustion ahead of 6380 IF price is heading higher with a close above 6628 needed to fuel the next leg up in price. I’ll publish an updated New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term NZD/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

New Zealand Dollar Trader Sentiment – NZD/USD Price Chart

New Zealand Dollar Trader Sentiment - NZD/USD Price Chart - Kiwi Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short NZD/USD - the ratio stands at -2.00 (33.38% of traders are long) – bullish reading
  • Long positions are 5.33% higher than yesterday and 2.47% lower from last week
  • Short positions are 12.57% lower than yesterday and 11.59% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current NZD/USD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.
NZD/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% -10% -8%
Weekly -5% -11% -9%
Learn how shifts in Kiwi retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

Key New Zealand / US Economic Releases

Key New Zealand / US Economic Data Releases - Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Levels to Consider Ahead of the EU Summit
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Levels to Consider Ahead of the EU Summit
2020-07-17 09:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Entering 6th Week– Breakout Levels
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Entering 6th Week– Breakout Levels
2020-07-16 15:30:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Price Struggles to Build Higher
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Price Struggles to Build Higher
2020-07-16 09:30:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Returns to Range Support
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Returns to Range Support
2020-07-15 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.