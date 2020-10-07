Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Bounce Brings Fade Potential

Euro Technical Price Outlook: EUR/USD Weekly Trade Levels

Euro updated technical trade levels & sentiment – Weekly Chart

EUR /USD recovery approaches first major test of resistance

Key support at 1.1616 – Critical resistance at 1.1823/35

Advertisement

Euro is attempting a second weekly advance against the US Dollar after rebounding off confluence support into the close of September. The rally is vulnerable however as EUR/USD approaches the first test of resistance and we’re on the lookout for possible exhaustion on a stretch higher. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the EUR/USD weekly price chart. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie technical setup and more.

Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT Weekly Scalping Webinar Register for webinar Join now Webinar has ended

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD Weekly

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on Tradingview

Notes: In last month’s Euro Weekly Price Outlook we noted that the EUR/USD rally was vulnerable as the, “weekly momentum profile highlights the risk for topside exhaustion here while below 1.2005 with a pending RSI support trigger in view.” That high held with a break of the September opening-range lows fueling a decline of more than 3.3% before rebounding off confluence support at the 2016 swing high at 1.1616.

A recovery of more than 1.5% off the lows is now eyeing key resistance at 1.1823/35- a region defined by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2018 decline and the yearly high-week reversal close. The recovery may be vulnerable while below this threshold. A break / close below 1.1616 would expose more significant support at the 2019 open / 38.2% retracement at 1.1445/86-an area of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached. A topside breach / close above the 1.1835 level is needed to mark resumption towards 1.2005 again.

Recommended by Michael Boutros Download Our Latest Quarterly Euro Price Forecasts! Get My Guide

Bottom line: The recent Euro recovery is approaching the first major resistance zone and leaves the rally vulnerable here. From at trading standpoint, be on the lookout for topside exhaustion / swing high ahead of 1.1823/35 with a close lower needed to suggest a larger correction is underway. Ultimately, a larger correction may offer more favorable entries closer to uptrend support. Review my latest Euro Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term EUR/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Euro Trader Sentiment – EUR/USD Price Chart

A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short EUR/USD - the ratio stands at -1.66 (37.60% of traders are long) – bullish reading

Long positions are 3.19% higher than yesterday and 0.63% higher from last week

Short positions are 11.60% lower than yesterday and 0.04% lower from last week

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current EUR/USD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

EUR/USD MIXED Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily -2% -3% -3% Weekly -3% 5% 2%

---

Key Euro / US Data Releases

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex