Volatility was principal feature of the landscape this past week, rendering technical breaks and abrupt reversals from a host of the key FX, capital and commodity markets. With a range of benchmarks from Dollar to US indices to gold all threatening an about face, what markets will run and which stall across these unlikely, correlated bedfellows?

S&P 500, DAX & FTSE Technical Outlook for Week Ahead

Stocks look headed for more pressure in the week ahead, but there are levels not too far below that may help put in a bounce.

Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Breakout Lacks Confirmation Unlike EUR/JPY

The EUR/USD downside breakout could use more technical confirmation as the Euro positions itself for potential gains against the Dollar while the EUR/JPY dominant downtrend resumes.

Gold Prices Launch Up to Resistance; Can Bulls Bring on Fresh Highs?

Gold prices were on the move this week with the net being a bullish engulfing bar on the weekly chart. Can gold bulls continue to press the bid to fresh highs?

Oil Price Outlook: Crude Plummets to Six Week Low– WTI Trade Levels

Oil prices pared a portion of the steep loses seen earlier this week with crude holding just above support. Here are the levels that matter on the WTI weekly chart.

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Price to Find Little Respite

AUDUSD slipped beneath critical support last week as fundamental themes drive the Australian Dollar lower across the board. With little buoyance nearby, AUD may continue its slide.

Dollar Hits a 2-Year High and Then Stumbles - Pause Or True Reversal?

Between headlines of a Fed rate hike and President Trump upping the ante in the US trade war with China, the Dollar would see a bullish breakout turn into a precarious hold against a full-scale reversal.