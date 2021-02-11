Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Breaks to New Highs as Twitter, Uber Follow Tesla

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Bullish Price Sequence Leads to Break of Descending Channel
2021-02-11 15:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/JPY in Triangle, EUR/USD Out of Downtrend
2021-02-10 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Declining Infections, Oil Prices to Buoy CAD
2021-02-11 07:30:00
Platinum Price Charges to 6-Year High, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Outlook Report
2021-02-11 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-11 16:00:00
Dow Jones Technical Outlook – Levels, Lines to Watch in the Short-term
2021-02-11 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: US Dollar Drop Lifts Gold - Topside Levels in Focus
2021-02-11 12:00:00
Gold, Silver Forecast: Real Rates, Weak USD May Underpin XAU, XAG
2021-02-11 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trend Higher Still Intact
2021-02-11 09:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/MXN Volatility to Rise as Banxico Looms
2021-02-10 22:50:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Pops as BoJ Takes a Leaf Out of the ECB’s Currency War Book - US Market Open
2021-02-10 14:45:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Rebound at Risk with Inflation Data on Tap
2021-02-10 07:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Can some trading fads align to cult-like behavior? There are a number of signs but three standards of a cult: 1. Charismatic leader/coterie that becomes objective of worship 2. The brainwashing of coercion or thought reform 3. Economic exploitation by a smaller group
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.33% Silver: -0.51% Gold: -1.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/n4JXaLagDM
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Litecoin are long at 91.15%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 72.04%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/5Ia6nHLMxM
  • RT @Tams707: #Bitcoin continues to surge, has Elon Musk started a new trend? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/02/11/Bitcoin-BTCUSD-Breaks-to-New-Highs-as-Twitter-Uber-Follow-Tesla-LiveEdu-TDC.html
  • Banxico: -Headline CPI to accelerate in 2Q -Core inflation set to hit 3% in 3Q -Balance of risks for CPI trajectory uncertain -Sees extensive slack in Mexico's economy $USD $MXN
  • 🇲🇽 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 4.0% Expected: 4% Previous: 4.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-11
  • Banxico cuts rates by 25bps to 4.00% as expected in unanimous decision. $USDMXN bouncing higher off intraday lows https://t.co/vAyNQGrJea
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.06% Germany 30: -0.10% FTSE 100: -0.13% US 500: -0.15% Wall Street: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/aAW2CwskRh
  • Reminder, the last meeting was a close call with 3-2 favouring a hold - Expectations for this meeting are for a 25bps cut, but likely to see a split vote $MXN https://t.co/Po1Y6j6Fbr
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Interest Rate Decision due at 19:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 4% Previous: 4.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-11
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Breaks to New Highs as Twitter, Uber Follow Tesla

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Breaks to New Highs as Twitter, Uber Follow Tesla

Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Forecast:

Advertisement

Bitcoin’s recent price action continues to demonstrate the powerful nature of crowd psychology and, more specifically, the role that influencers such as Elon Musk play in the market. Despite breaching the $48,000 mark, BTC/USD gave back a portion of Monday’s gains following Tesla’s announcement of a $1.5 billion investment into the digital currency. However, it appears as if major market players are following in Tesla’s footsteps after Twitter, Mastercard and Uber have all announced their interest in adopting Bitcoin as an additional payment method.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover why news events are Key to Forex Fundamental Analysis

A combination of USD weakness and speculative popularity continue to weigh on major cryptocurrencies, igniting the volatility regime that initially fueled the bullish reprisal of the ‘Bitcoin bubble’.

Bitcoin Trading
Bitcoin Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Download Your free Bitcoin Trading Guide
Get My Guide

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Analysis

After breaking above $48,000 on Monday, price action retraced off of the key psychological level, falling to the 14.4% Fibonacci retracement level of the Jan – Feb move, currently providing support around $45,277. For now, sentiment remains bullish, with the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) crossing above the zero line, indicating that the short-term momentum continues to favor the bulls as major market players contribute to the rising demand for cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) 4 Hour Chart

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Breaks to New Highs as Twitter, Uber Follow Tesla

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

If bulls are able to push through resistance, a test of $50,000 may be in the cards, however, if bears break below current support, which may happen if regulators continue to seek more stringent laws regarding the holding and trading of virtual currency; then they may be able to drive prices back towards the 38.2% retracement level of $40,435.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Sentiment

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Breaks to New Highs as Twitter, Uber Follow Tesla
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

At the time of writing, retail trader data shows 79.47% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.87 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 0.83% lower than yesterday and 10.69% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.25% lower than yesterday and 8.77% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Bitcoin prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Bitcoin-bearish contrarian trading bias.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/MXN Bounces as Bank of Mexico Elects to Cut Rates by 0.25%
USD/MXN Bounces as Bank of Mexico Elects to Cut Rates by 0.25%
2021-02-11 19:00:00
Silver (XAG/USD) Steps Back After Fed Meeting Drives Demand Higher
Silver (XAG/USD) Steps Back After Fed Meeting Drives Demand Higher
2021-02-11 16:28:00
Gold Price Forecast: US Dollar Drop Lifts Gold - Topside Levels in Focus
Gold Price Forecast: US Dollar Drop Lifts Gold - Topside Levels in Focus
2021-02-11 12:00:00
IBEX 35 Forecast: Technical Pattern Suggests Further Bearish Pressure
IBEX 35 Forecast: Technical Pattern Suggests Further Bearish Pressure
2021-02-11 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Bullish