Yield Curve Inversion and its Economic Implications

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Apr 25, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook – EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Technical Analysis and Sentiment Latest
2024-04-24 18:30:13
EUR/USD Rises after Shock US PMI Highlights Demand Weakness
2024-04-23 15:16:55
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Apr 25, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Retrace Some Losses Despite US Demand Doubts
2024-04-25 15:00:07
The Impact of Geopolitical Tensions on Oil Prices
2024-04-18 18:00:03
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Apr 25, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Rallies in FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Dow Have Further to Go
2024-04-24 10:00:03
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Make Headway Off Recent Lows
2024-04-23 10:00:30
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Apr 25, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Risk Sentiment Remains Positive: Gold, VIX, Tesla Latest Outlooks
2024-04-24 07:47:49
Gold’s Surge Halted as Risk Appetite Returns, US Economic Data in Focus
2024-04-23 11:30:40
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Apr 25, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Bounces At Downtrend Line, Still Pressured By Rate-Cut Expectations
2024-04-23 13:30:02
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Outlooks – Sterling Weakens After Bank of England Commentary
2024-04-22 07:59:04
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Apr 25, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Breaches ‘Line in the Sand’ Ahead of BoJ Meeting
2024-04-25 08:10:18
Japanese Yen Lower Again, USDJPY Market Weighs Intervention Chances
2024-04-24 13:00:00
More View More
Yield Curve Inversion and its Economic Implications

Yield Curve Inversion and its Economic Implications

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

Yield Curve Inversion and its Economic Implications

Yield curve inversion occurs when short-term debt instruments have higher yields than long-term instruments of the same credit quality. In the United States, this typically refers to the relationship between the yields of US Treasury bonds with different maturities. When the yield curve inverts, it shows that investors are willing to accept lower returns (yield) on long-term bonds compared to short-term bonds, signaling a lack of confidence in the long-term economic outlook.

Historically, yield curve inversions have been reliable predictors of economic recessions in the United States. When the yield curve inverts, it suggests that investors anticipate a slowdown in economic growth and a potential decline in interest rates in the future. This is because investors tend to flock to the safety of long-term Treasury bonds during times of economic uncertainty, driving up their prices and pushing down their yields. Yields and prices are inversely related.

US Yield Curve – April 25, 2024

image1.png

The most closely watched spread is between the 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields. When the 2-year yield rises above the 10-year yield, it is considered a significant warning sign for the economy. In the past, yield curve inversions have preceded recessions by an average of 18 to 24 months, although the timing can vary.

Learn How to Trade like a Professional with our Complimentary Guide

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

An inverted yield curve can have several implications for the US economy:

  • Reduced lending: Banks typically borrow short-term funds and lend them out for longer terms. When short-term rates are higher than long-term rates, banks may find it less profitable to lend, leading to a decrease in credit availability.
  • Decreased investment: Businesses may become more cautious about investing in new projects or expanding their operations when faced with the prospect of an economic slowdown, leading to a decline in overall investment.
  • Lower consumer spending: If businesses cut back on investment and hiring, it can lead to slower job growth and wage stagnation. This, in turn, may cause consumers to reduce their spending, further dampening economic activity.
  • Monetary policy challenges: An inverted yield curve can make it more difficult for the Federal Reserve to stimulate the economy through traditional monetary policy tools, such as lowering interest rates, as rates are already low across the board.

It is important to note that while yield curve inversions have been reliable recession indicators in the past, they do not guarantee that a recession will occur. Other economic factors, such as inflation, employment, and global trade, also play significant roles in shaping the economy's trajectory. Nevertheless, policymakers, businesses, and investors closely monitor the yield curve for signs of potential trouble on the horizon.

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Macro Fundamentals

Recommended by Nick Cawley

Start Course

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Microsoft Earnings Preview: Can the AI Leader Reignite Excitement in the Tech Sector?
Microsoft Earnings Preview: Can the AI Leader Reignite Excitement in the Tech Sector?
2024-04-23 17:30:32
New Bank of Japan Governor Likely Stuck with Kuroda’s Path
New Bank of Japan Governor Likely Stuck with Kuroda’s Path
2023-03-07 06:30:00
Inflation. Deflation. Which Is Worse and Why?
Inflation. Deflation. Which Is Worse and Why?
2023-03-03 06:00:00
Breaking News: German CPI Misses Forecasts - Inflation Remains ‘Sticky’
Breaking News: German CPI Misses Forecasts - Inflation Remains ‘Sticky’
2023-03-01 13:30:31
Advertisement