EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jun 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Upcoming Decisions from BoE and SNB Set to Impact EUR Pairs
2024-06-17 08:09:39
French-German Bond Spread Widens, Signaling Euro Weakness Ahead of Elections
2024-06-14 10:11:21
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jun 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
OPEC+ Fights Declining Oil Prices with Extended Production Cuts, Phased Tapering
2024-06-03 08:19:41
US Crude Oil Prices Return More Gains As Market Looks To Inventories, OPEC
2024-05-30 14:30:16
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jun 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nikkei 225 under pressure, but Nasdaq 100 surges once more
2024-06-13 12:00:44
​​​​​​Dow Muted in Early Trading, while Nasdaq 100 Returns to Recent Highs and Nikkei 225 Makes Progress
2024-06-11 12:00:33
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jun 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Positive Market Sentiment Nudges Risk Assets Higher, Gold Slips Lower
2024-06-17 09:59:22
Market Update – Risk Sentiment Slips, Gold, VIX Better Bid as US CPI and FOMC Near
2024-06-11 16:30:35
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jun 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BoE, Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/CHF Key Levels and Scenarios to Watch
2024-06-17 14:00:30
Markets Week Ahead: BoE, SNB, RBA Deliberate on Rates
2024-06-15 09:00:26
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Jun 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Testing Multi-Week Highs, Will the BoJ Wait Until the End of July?
2024-06-17 16:30:24
US Dollar Index Prints a One-Month High, USD/JPY Rallies Post-BoJ Meeting
2024-06-14 07:40:10
Positive Market Sentiment Nudges Risk Assets Higher, Gold Slips Lower

Positive Market Sentiment Nudges Risk Assets Higher, Gold Slips Lower

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Nasdaq, Gold, US Dollar Analysis and Charts

  • Nasdaq 100 eyes 20,000 as buyers remain in control.
  • Gold slips as risk sentiment turns positive.
  • US dollar little changed, markets eye SNB and BoE this week.
The technology sector in the United States continues its upward momentum, propelled by the persistent demand for the Mag 7 stocks. The Nasdaq 100 index is nearing the significant 20,000 level. The top three corporations in the Nasdaq – Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple – collectively account for nearly 26% of the index's total market capitalization. This figure underscores the substantial concentration risk posed by these Mag 7 stocks within the index.

Nasdaq Daily Price Chart

image1.png

The United States dollar is maintaining a steady course in early trading, with a scarcity of high-impact data or events this week to provide directional guidance. US Treasury yields persist at or slightly above their recent multi-week lows, while expectations for US interest rate cuts remain largely unchanged. The market currently anticipates the first reduction in November, although a move at the September meeting would not come as a surprise. Furthermore, an additional rate cut is expected by the end of the year.

image2.png
The US dollar index is trading around 105.60 and is consolidating its recent move higher. The greenback is back above all three simple moving averages, a bullish signal, but looks overbought using the CCI indicator.

USD Daily Price Chart

image3.png

Gold is consolidating its recent gains and remains within a multi-week range. The 20- and 50-day simple moving averages are currently acting as short-term resistance, and these need to be broken and opened above to keep the precious metal moving higher. Support just below $2,280/oz. should hold in the short term.

Gold Respecting a Recent Trading Range but Support Needs to Hold Firm

Gold Daily Price Chart

image4.png

Retail trader data shows 56.86% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.32 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 1.99% higher than yesterday and 22.10% lower than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.30% higher than yesterday and 33.70% higher than last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias.

Gold Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 11% -8% 3%
Weekly -18% 13% -8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Charts via TradingView

For all economic data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

Are you risk-on or risk-off? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

