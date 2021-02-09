Bitcoin Bulls Backed by Tesla, CME launches Ethereum futures

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.69% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.61% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.41% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.29% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.24% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ADs2BrXanj
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.07% US 500: -0.07% Wall Street: -0.16% France 40: -0.19% Germany 30: -0.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/O2EjzKem3l
  • Italy's Berlusconi says he confirmed to Draghi that the Forza Italia party will give him its support. #Italy $EUR
  • $AUDUSD continues to rebound today, climbing to an intraday high around 0.7730, its highest level in nearly two weeks. The pair hit a two year high around 0.7800 in early January before turning slightly lower into February. $AUD $USD https://t.co/2CrY6Jf4Zr
  • Merkel wants lockdown extended and schools shut until early March - BBG. $EUR
  • FTSE 100 remains anchored around the 61.8% Fibonacci. Get your #FTSE. Get your #FTSE market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/kFXZWwPEyq https://t.co/NdFp0kK6PM
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.65% Silver: 0.50% Oil - US Crude: -0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/DNwOk9PO9v
  • US Indices are mixed this morning. The Dow and S&P have retreated from yesterday's all-time highs and are both currently trading in the red. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq has continued to rise to new all-time highs. DOW -0.19% NDX +0.27% SPX -0.06% $DIA $QQQ $SPY
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 77.86%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/xoCVZm2yO1
  • The US Dollar has weakened further today, with the $DXY falling from 90.70 to currently trade around 90.60. The index strengthened markedly in early February, rising to a two month high around 91.60, before turning back downwards last Friday. $USD https://t.co/6ofcNYJzAk
Bitcoin Bulls Backed by Tesla, CME launches Ethereum futures

Bitcoin Bulls Backed by Tesla, CME launches Ethereum futures

Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Forecast:

Advertisement

Tesla drives Bitcoin to Fresh Highs

Bitcoin prices continue to soar ensuing a $1.5 billion investment by electric car manufacturer Tesla. Although the digital currency has managed to maintain the upward trajectory that has prevailed since late last year, Bitcoin bulls have Tesla CEO Elon Musk to thank for the recent boost in price action after the announcement resulted in a 13% price increase, driving BTC/USD to another fresh all-time high. Now that Tesla is a constituent of the S&P 500, the prospects of the digital currency being used as an acceptable payment method in the foreseeable future by other market participants may further catalyze short-term price action, increasing the demand for Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin Trading
Bitcoin Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Download Your free Bitcoin Trading Guide
Get My Guide

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Action

After breaking above $48,000 earlier today, price action retraced off of the key psychological level, falling to the 14.4% Fibonacci retracement level of the Jan – Feb move, currently providing support around $45,277. For now, bulls and bears may continue to battle it out, with $48,000 remaining as resistance. If bulls are able to push through resistance, a test of $50,000 may be in the cards, however, if bears break below current support, which may happen due to profit taking following a really strong move; then they may be able to drive prices back towards the 38.2% retracement level of $40,435.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) 4 Hour Chart

Bitcoin 4 hour chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

Ethereum(ETH/USD) Price Action

Much like the relationship between Silver and Gold, Ethereum continues to walk in Bitcoin’s shadow, despite advancing approximately 123% (YTD). Following the listing of Ethereum futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) over the weekend, bulls were able to drive price action to the key psychological level of $1,800 before the formation of a Doji candle indicated that the bullish momentum had come to halt, allowing for sellers to push prices back into a zone of confluency, existing between the upper and lower bounds of the rising channel.

Ethereum BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% -5% 2%
Weekly 23% -18% 17%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

Meanwhile, the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) remains in oversold territory with divergence potentially suggesting that the uptrend may be losing steam.

Ether (ETH/USD) 4 Hour Chart

Ether 4 hour chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

