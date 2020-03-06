US Dollar Dethroned, Japanese Yen Soars as US Rates Implode

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-03-06 12:30:00
EUR/USD Price Soars as US Bond Yields Crumble to Record Lows
2020-03-06 11:15:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: FTSE 100 Slumps, Sterling Rally Continues
2020-03-06 08:58:00
Pre-NFP US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2020-03-05 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-03-06 12:30:00
Yen Soars, USD/JPY and Dow Jones Sink. Investors Seek Shelter in Bonds
2020-03-06 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Gold Price, S&P 500 Outlook: Impact of Emergency Fed Rate Cuts
2020-03-06 10:30:00
Gold Price: Eyes USD 1,700, Will XAU/USD Rally Further?
2020-03-06 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Outlook Grim on Crude Oil, Virus. USD/CAD Uptrend Eyed
2020-03-06 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices at Risk on OPEC, Russia Spat. US Jobs Data Due
2020-03-06 06:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Nears Technical Resistance
2020-03-05 11:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Dec 18 when Bitcoin traded near 7,269.23.
2020-03-05 10:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Fed's Evans and Mester Speaks at Shadow Open Market Committee due at 14:20 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-06
  • Trump says Fed should do more rate cuts and stimulate the economy $DXY $SPX
  • RT @MrMBrown: Post-revisions, today's #NFP is the first time since November 1986 that the #US economy has added an equal number of jobs in…
  • Trump says he is not sure if stimulus is needed - BBG
  • Trump signs $7.8 billion emergency virus spending package - BBG
  • President Trump signs bill for $8.3bln coronavirus response
  • The Non-(Event) Farm Payrolls https://t.co/ABKgDbhuBp
  • Greenback bouncing slightly after upbeat US jobs data, yet the broader $DXY index still remains on its back foot and lower by about 0.7% so far this session https://t.co/b6KkeIMLjV https://t.co/C4LbBR77Ng
  • @RichDvorakFX 105 is the BoJ's handle
  • $USDJPY | A considerable amount of selling in the Dollar-Yen cross over the last 36 hours, but will an overall solid US jobs report find confluence with technical support around the 105.00 handle? https://t.co/lOMs2fW2HM
US Dollar Dethroned, Japanese Yen Soars as US Rates Implode

US Dollar Dethroned, Japanese Yen Soars as US Rates Implode

2020-03-06 12:24:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

US Rates, S&P 500, Euro, JPY Price Analysis & News

  • US Rates Implode Extending US Equity Rout
  • Carry Compression Supports Euro and Japanese
  • Currency Volatility Catching Up to VIX

Uncertainty remains rife across global equity markets as US yields implodes. The 10yr Treasury yield hit an all-time low after briefly dipping below 0.70%, in turn, US equity futures continued to head lower with the S&P 500 falling 2.6%. Yesterday, we highlighted that cross-asset volatility remains elevated and thus keeping equity markets tilted to the downside. At the same, currency volatility (Figure 1) has also played catch up with the volatility observed in the equity market. Subsequently, the Euro, Japanese Yen have been among the outperformers against its major counter parts. Keep in mind, that these two currencies had been heavily shorted among traders, therefore short unwinds have exacerbated recent gains.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our fresh Q1Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Figure 1: Currency Volatility Beginning to Follow the VIX

US Dollar Dethroned, Japanese Yen Soars as US Rates Implode

US Dollar Capitulation as Euro and Japanese Yen Surge

Despite an emergency 50bps Fed rate cut, money markets have continued to aggressive price in additional easing with another 50bps cut expected at the March meeting. The Fed appears to be backed into a corner, in which the Fed is forced to ease further in order to counter unwarranted tightening of financial conditions from not acting. Alongside this, with the Federal Reserve attempting to get ahead of the curve with an inter-meeting cut, this has done little to dispel market uncertainty. Alongside this, with other G10 central banks with limited policy space, a sizeable compression in yield differential have subsequently pushed the US Dollar lower, most notably against the Euro and Yen, which broke through 1.1300 and 1.0500 respectively.

US Dollar Dethroned, Japanese Yen Soars as US Rates Implode

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

US Coronavirus Cases to Spike?

Risks remain tilted to the downside for equity markets and with coronavirus cases beginning to pick up in the US. Safe-havens may continue to outperform the broader with gold prices attempting to challenge $1700. That said, those playing close attention to the US treasury curve would have noticed that the recent bull-steepening, typically an ominous sign for risk appetite.

Fear the Steepening of the US Treasury Curve

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

February US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Prints at +273k
February US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Prints at +273k
2020-03-06 13:31:00
Canadian Labor Market: 30.3k Jobs Added in February Following BOC’s Rate Cut
Canadian Labor Market: 30.3k Jobs Added in February Following BOC’s Rate Cut
2020-03-06 13:30:00
EUR/USD Price Soars as US Bond Yields Crumble to Record Lows
EUR/USD Price Soars as US Bond Yields Crumble to Record Lows
2020-03-06 11:15:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: FTSE 100 Slumps, Sterling Rally Continues
British Pound (GBP) Latest: FTSE 100 Slumps, Sterling Rally Continues
2020-03-06 08:58:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.