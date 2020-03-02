We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
US Dollar Longs Soar, EUR/USD Shorts Exposed, CAD Bulls Remain - COT Report

2020-03-02 09:10:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
COT Report – USD, GBP & EUR Analysis

The Predictive Power of the COT Report

How to Read the CFTC Report

Please add a description for the image.

Source: CFTC, DailyFX (Covers up to Feb 25th, released Feb 28th)

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

US Dollar Longs Soar, EUR/USD Shorts Exposed, CAD Bulls Remain - COT Report

In the most recent CFTC report, investors had piled into the US Dollar with net longs growing $6.6bln against G10 currencies. However, keep in mind that this data covers up to February 25th, therefore, given the subsequent price action in the greenback as the equity rout persisted, it is likely that much of these longs had been liquidated.

Speculators continued to sell the Euro with overall net shorts hitting its highest level since the back end of 2016 after a $3.1bln increase. Although, speculators are likely to have been caught wrong-footed following the Euro’s largest weekly gain since July 2017. This had come amid a sizeable unwind in Euro-funded carry trades (particularly against high yielding EM currencies), alongside a pullback in the US Dollar.

Canadian Dollar and Sterling bulls remain resilient with net longs picking up by $29mln and $511mln respectively. However, with the latter expected to come in the crossfire of tense negotiations between the UK and EU, which start today, we see that risks will continue to remain tilted to the downside.

Investors had been increasingly bearish on the Japanese Yen with net shorts doubling to $6.4bln after a $3.3bln increase. However, much like the Euro, sentiment for the Yen had dramatically improved with strength in the currency likely to have been exacerbated by the unwinding of short bets.

Please add a description for the image.

US Dollar

Please add a description for the image.

EUR/USD

Please add a description for the image.Please add a description for the image.

GBP/USD

Please add a description for the image.Please add a description for the image.

USD/JPY

Please add a description for the image.Please add a description for the image.

USD/CHF

Please add a description for the image.Please add a description for the image.

USD/CAD

AUD/USD

AUD/USD

Please add a description for the image.Please add a description for the image.

NZD/USD

Please add a description for the image.Please add a description for the image.

For a more in-depth analysis on FX, check out the FX Forecast

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Buying Persists, GBP/USD Bulls are Vulnerable - COT Report
US Dollar Buying Persists, GBP/USD Bulls are Vulnerable - COT Report
2020-02-24 12:00:00
US Dollar Longs Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Jump, CAD at Risk - COT Report
US Dollar Longs Rise, GBP/USD Shorts Jump, CAD at Risk - COT Report
2020-02-03 10:50:00
Crude Oil Prices Plunge on Coronavirus Latest: Traders Badly Positioned
Crude Oil Prices Plunge on Coronavirus Latest: Traders Badly Positioned
2020-01-27 12:00:00
US Dollar Selling Reversed, Japanese Yen Deteriorates, CAD Buying Persists - COT Report
US Dollar Selling Reversed, Japanese Yen Deteriorates, CAD Buying Persists - COT Report
2020-01-27 09:00:00
